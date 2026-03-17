Breaking the brass ceiling: How a new generation of women is humanising South African engineering

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In a quiet corner of the South African construction sector, Nzwalo Investments (Lumacon) is serving as a case study for the future of technical work. While global industry reports often treat gender diversity as a numerical target to be met, Lumacon has built a culture where nearly 80% of the organisation is female. And now it is a high-performance engineering firm where technical mastery happens to wear a different face.
As we celebrate International Women’s Day, the stories of three women at different career markers – a senior leader, a project manager, and a junior engineer – reveal a shift in how authority is built on the ground.
From the hospital ward to the workshop
Thobile Ndwandwe, Head of Engineering at Lumacon, is the first to tell you her career path was a pivot of passion rather than a straight line. Guided by her parents to explore medicine, she spent time volunteering at a hospital, only to realise the ward was not where her strengths lay.
"I admired my late father’s analytical approach to problem-solving; he was a mechanical engineer," Ndwandwe reflects. "Redirecting my focus to engineering allowed me to discover my true capabilities".
Ndwandwe’s technical interests are as much about harmony as they are about mechanics. Her Master’s research focused on using bio-inspired tubercles – structures found on whale fins – to modify axial fan blades, effectively reducing operational noise and improving airflow.
“My advice to any young woman interested in engineering is simple: do not allow the perception of difficulty to stop you from entering engineering. The industry may appear intimidating, but competence eliminates doubt. Engineering rewards those who are prepared and technically strong. Most importantly, believe that you belong in the room. Your presence is not by chance; it is earned.”
The project manager who listens first
For Talent Nyamayauta, a Construction Project Manager, the site is a place where academic theory meets a very human reality. With a Master’s degree in Building Science, she transitioned from Quantity Surveying into the technical complexity of HVAC because she was drawn to how these systems dictate a building’s functionality.
On a live site, Nyamayauta knows that your qualifications do not hold the ladder for you. "One of the important lessons I learned early is the value of humility," she says. "In this industry, real expertise often resides with the technicians and artisans executing the work daily."
Maintaining authority in a space where women are under-represented requires a blend of preparation and presence. "Credibility is built through practical understanding on the ground," she notes. "Academic knowledge provides direction, but experience provides clarity".
And learning from so many different specialists has a hugely positive impact. “Diversity in experience is a powerful advantage,” Nyamayauta explains. In a world where she, unlike her male peers, has to repeatedly “prove” her credibility every time a new person enters the room, every advantage has been instrumental in her battle for respect. “Despite the challenges, I have learned to navigate these environments with resilience, preparation, and confidence in my capabilities.”
The student who found her independence
Nsovo Makhubela, a Junior Mechanical Engineer, represents the sharp end of the new generation. Her motivation was simple and powerful: she enjoyed the logic of Math and Physics, and she wanted to be an independent woman.
Her current reality involves the meticulous "nitrogen pressure test," a rite of passage for any HVAC engineer. "We fill the piping with nitrogen to verify system tightness, observed over time using a soap solution to detect any leaks," Makhubela explains. "If the pressure remains stable, the system is clear".
Her advice to other young women is less about the technical and more about the psychological. Recalling the words of her university tutor, she notes that failure is a part of life. "Engineering is not easy, but you shouldn’t beat yourself up when things don't go the way they were supposed to," she says. "Take a small break and try again."
A quiet, energy-efficient revolution
What connects these three women is a shared reliance on technology that works as hard as they do. At Lumacon, the choice of LG systems is a strategic one, aimed at cutting operating costs and reducing post-handover issues.
"LG’s inverter-based VRF systems speed up commissioning and simplify monitoring," Makhubela observes. “It helps when you know the make-or-break tests you are conducting aren’t going to fail because of bad technology – now the pressure is just on us to do the work right,” she quips. But it is this technical reliability that creates the space for these three engineers to focus on what matters most: driving innovation and meaningful change in South African industry.
"Engineering is not about gender," Ndwandwe concludes. "It is about capability, discipline, and the impact you leave behind".