Breaking the brass ceiling: How a new generation of women is humanising South African engineering

Thobile Ndwandwe, Head of Engineering at Lumacon, is the first to tell you her career path was a pivot of passion rather than a straight line. Guided by her parents to explore medicine, she spent time volunteering at a hospital, only to realise the ward was not where her strengths lay.

"I admired my late father’s analytical approach to problem-solving; he was a mechanical engineer," Ndwandwe reflects. "Redirecting my focus to engineering allowed me to discover my true capabilities".

Ndwandwe’s technical interests are as much about harmony as they are about mechanics. Her Master’s research focused on using bio-inspired tubercles – structures found on whale fins – to modify axial fan blades, effectively reducing operational noise and improving airflow.

“My advice to any young woman interested in engineering is simple: do not allow the perception of difficulty to stop you from entering engineering. The industry may appear intimidating, but competence eliminates doubt. Engineering rewards those who are prepared and technically strong. Most importantly, believe that you belong in the room. Your presence is not by chance; it is earned.”