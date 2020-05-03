LG also featured a full line up of solutions. The LG Console Indoor Unit was launched at AHR 2020 as the ideal solution for heating, cooling, and dehumidification. This product offers single and multiple-zone configurations and is optimal for environments with pitched or raised ceilings. The Console Indoor Unit is compatible with LG ThinQ control systems, which makes it fit seamlessly into a smart home ecosystem and can be controlled from anywhere via mobile devices. The LG Rooftop Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (RT DOAS) solution was also featured at AHS with a wide range of capacities up to 70 tons. The redesigned DOAS units allow for heating, cooling, and dehumidification with 100% outside air while providing accurate automatic conditioning and control of supply air. This accurate control is made possible through upgraded inverter scroll compressors that reduce energy costs, improve energy efficiency and reduce noise emissions. The LG AHU Conversion Kit was another solution shown at AHR that further extends benefits to customers through third-party integration. The AHU Conversion Kit allows third-party AHUs to be easily connected with LG Multi V VRF systems. This application is ideal for commercial environments that where specific codes require capacities or specs beyond solutions provided by LG. The AHU Conversion Kit includes the LG Electronic Expansion Value (EEV) Kit and Communication Kit and allows all customers to benefit from LG VRF system efficiency.