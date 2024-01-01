About Cookies on This Site

Wall Mounted Unit

LG Wall Mount unit is a powerful cooling and heating solution that can be installed quickly and easily.

 

01_D_1512961480368

Wall Mounted Unit

Providing optimized comfort for any type of applications

 

Features Line Up
Features
Inquiry To Buy

air-solution_02_Quick_Easy_Installation_20112017_M_1511773005781

Quick & Easy Installation

Wall Mounted Unit is designed for an easy and efficient installation, making possible to install several units in a short period of time.

 

lonizer+

The powerful Ionizer+ protects you from odors and harmful substances in the air to sterilize not only the air passing through the air conditioner, but also surrounding surfaces for a safer, cleaner environment. It reduces harmful microscopic particles by infusing the air passing through the air conditioner with over 3 millions ions.

04_D_1512961551304

Aesthetic Design

The stylish wall mount indoor unit well-matches the interior design. The ARTCOOL series have outstanding designs and have been awarded the International Forum design award, the reddot design award and the G Mark.

05_D_1512961611099_1513753969451

Wall Mounted Unit Line Up

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn More
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 