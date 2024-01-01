About Cookies on This Site

Services & Maintenance

LG is a leading air solution provider. Discover how LG provides Service & Maintenance Solutions.

LG BECON Cloud

LG BECON cloud can detect irregularities in your HVAC system. Using data analysis, the system provides alerts so that engineers have comprehensive information before being dispatched for repairs or maintenance. The result? Lower downtime and significant cost saving. Access, monitor, and control your system.

LEARN MORE

LG Commercial & Residential Air Conditioners: free training for your team

With free training on-site or at the LG Academy in Midrand, your team will be expertly equipped for installation and troubleshooting.

Order LG air conditioner service parts quickly and efficiently

With a service part fill ratio of over 93% and hands-on support, we provide spares for your commercial air conditioning system quickly and efficiently, just call 0861 54 54 54.

5 Benefits of HVAC preventative maintenance

Don’t wait until a problem occurs before servicing your commercial air
conditioning system. LG BECON Cloud technology can assist your business to proactively monitor and maintain your system.

Supervised commissioning leads to products that work better for longer

Thanks to our LG experts who conduct supervision of commissioning on site, we work towards the highest quality installation and operation of your business’s air conditioners.

LG’s BECON Cloud TMS service helps resolve HVAC issues fast

With the LG Total Management Systems (TMS) service, dedicated analysts proactively monitor your commercial air conditioning system in real time. This enables rapid response to preventing issues and minimizing downtime and maintenance costs.

Need assistance with your LG Commercial Air Conditioning system?

LG's HVAC experts are on standby to support your business with troubleshooting or technical advice. Call 0861 54 54 54

Get in touch with the LG service call centre

We understand how important your air conditioning system is to your business and customers. Our call centre is ready to take your queries. Call: 0800 54 54 54

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 