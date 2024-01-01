About Cookies on This Site

Single split

Control the temperature in several spaces at once with high-performance LG split air conditioning units. Designed for style and functionality, split air conditioners offer an efficient and cost-effective way to create a comfortable environment.

Single_Split_01

Single Split

LG Single Split Commercial Air Conditioners
provide significant energy savings, powerful cooling
and true comfort.

CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE

Single_Split_02_1

CEILING CONCEALED DUCT

KULATÁ KAZETA

CEILING & FLOOR CONVERTIBLE

KAZETA DUAL VANE

Single_Split_03_2

LG Smart Inverter

Single_Split_04

Energy Saving

Unlike traditional constant speed compressors, LG’s Smart Inverter compressor brings an entirely different level of intelligence to all air solutions that it is installed in.

Single Split_05_CZ

Maximized Energy Efficiency

The compressor cleverly adjusts output according to its surroundings, bringing a number of benefits including world-class energy efficiency, improved comfort and sustained reliability.

Comfort

 

LG’s Smart Inverter compressor maximizes user comfort by adjusting output to ensure that room temperature remains at the set temperature. Users will also benefit from the quick-cooling capabilities.

Single Split_07_CZ

Quick Cooling

LG Smart Inverter senses not only temperature but also pressure, making precise and quick cooling possible.

Single-split_08_CZ_Re

Comfort Cooling

Compared to constant speed with irregular temperature difference due to on / off operation, LG Smart Inverter maximizes user comfort with optimal operation adjusted to set temperature.

Reliability

Ideal for regions with unstable electricity supply, LG’s Smart Inverter Single Split air conditioners operate at a higher degree of stability and reliability with wide operation range.

Wide Operation Range

LG’s superior compressor technologies guarantee stable performance across a wide range of temperatures.

High and Low Voltage Protection

When abnormal voltage supplied, LG Smart Inverter compressor automatically shuts down and assures its reliability. However, constant-speed compressor has higher risk of damage.

Single Split_11_CZ

Easy Maintenance and Service : LG MV

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Contact Us Learn more
