About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

331L Bottom Freezer in Black Finish

331L Bottom Freezer in Black Finish

GN-F389FQDM
Front
FrontOpen
FrontOpen_Food
TopDetail
InsideDetail
InsideDetail1_Food
InsideDetail1_Food
Dispenser_Detail
FrontTopOpen
LeftSide
LeftSide
RightSide
RightSide
Side
Back
Front
FrontOpen
FrontOpen_Food
TopDetail
InsideDetail
InsideDetail1_Food
InsideDetail1_Food
Dispenser_Detail
FrontTopOpen
LeftSide
LeftSide
RightSide
RightSide
Side
Back

Key Features

  • DoorCooling+™
  • LINEARCooling™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Zero Clearance
  • Fresh Converter
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
More
Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere1

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere1

DoorCooling+

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
**A+++-40% means 40% more efficient than threshold value for A+++ refrigerator. (A+++ to D scale).

 

*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer3

LINEARCooling

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
24 Hours Even Cooling1

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

No-frost freezer with even cooling and circulated cold air to keep food fresh in all corners.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG fridge freezer(GBBS726CEV) with its right door opened to 110 degrees, showing a curved hinge at the top closely aligned with an adjacent grey cabinet wall.

Zero Clearance

Designed to fit every kitchen

Open wide even near the wall or in tight spaces with Zero Clearance

LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) top view split image left with text Conventional hinge hitting wall right with text Zero Clearance hinges opening freely

*To ensure proper door operation, a minimum clearance of 4mm between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall is required.

*If the clearance is less than 4mm, the door may not open fully or may interfere with the wall, potentially affecting product performance.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Optimizing Humidity1
FRESHBalancer

Optimizing Humidity

The FRESHBalancer™ securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type1
FRESHConverter

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type

FRESHConverter™ maintains optimal condition of your meat, fish and vegetables respectively.
10-year warranty on gray background, smart inverter logo
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our picks for you

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 