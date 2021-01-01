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331L Bottom Freezer in Black Finish
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
**A+++-40% means 40% more efficient than threshold value for A+++ refrigerator. (A+++ to D scale).
*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow
Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*To ensure proper door operation, a minimum clearance of 4mm between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall is required.
*If the clearance is less than 4mm, the door may not open fully or may interfere with the wall, potentially affecting product performance.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
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