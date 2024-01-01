Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraFine 27" QHD IPS Monitor 100Hz with USB-C

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraFine 27" QHD IPS Monitor 100Hz with USB-C

LG UltraFine 27" QHD IPS Monitor 100Hz with USB-C

27U631A-B
  Front view
  -15 degree side view
  +15 degree side view
  +15 degree side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
  side view
  rear view
  rear perspective view
  side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
  top view
  close-up rear view
  close-up view of ports
Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+15 degree side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
top view
close-up rear view
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 27" QHD (2560x1440) IPS Panel
  • sRGB 99% (CIE1931) Color Gamut
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • 1x HDMI; 1x USB-C Port
  • Tilt Functionality
More

27” QHD IPS display

Vivid colour at wide angles

LG QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide vivid colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

On the desk, there is a QHD IPS monitor displaying document work. Next to the monitor, there is a pencil holder, a diary, a pen, a keyboard, a mouse, and a cup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

100Hz refresh rate

Usability

USB-C (PD 15W)

LG Switch app

Comfort

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user’s PC conditions.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True colours and wide view

Our IPS display offers a wide viewing angle and covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, delivering impeccable colour accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB-C

 

One port to meet your needs

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable** for up to 15W of power delivery and display connectivity.

Display pictogram.

Display

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

(Up to 15W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. The USB-C cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy smooth gaming

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

A QHD monitor with a super slim stand is on the desk, with a pencil holder, glasses, a keyboard, and a mouse next to it.

Super slim stand

Fully use your desk

The super slim stand minimizes desk space usage, allowing you to make efficient use of your workspace.

*Stand thickness: 3mm

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

Featuring a slim bezel on three sides and a sleek stand, our QHD monitor lets you create an ideal workspace with convenient tilt adjustment.

The image shows slim bezel on three sides, a sleek stand, various ports, and the tilt view of the monitors.

*Tilt angle: -5~20°

What's in the box

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3. Screws  4. Power adapter  5. Power cord  6. HDMI cable  7. Setup guide

Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, Power code, HDMI cable and Setup guide in the box.

*The product's image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.

*The availability of power cords may differ depending on the country.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    100Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 450 x 140

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 454.8 x 215

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 362.5 x 43.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.6

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V / 2.53A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    base screw

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

