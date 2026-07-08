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34-inch UltraWide, WQHD Curved (1800R) 120Hz Monitor
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
See more, do more
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
21:9 WQHD Curved Display
The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 1800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
HDR10 with sRGB 99%
True-to-life color
with advanced color accuracy
HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enhanced comfort in each detail
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Clutter-free with slender stand
Experience our 3-side virtually borderless design with an adjustable base that supports tilt adjustment. Its slender, clutter-free stand minimizes desk space and reduces unused space, creating a cleaner and more refined workspace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Tilt : -5~+20º
Connectivity
Essential connectivity options
Our monitor’s HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility enables seamless connection to various devices, supporting an efficient and streamlined desk setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Display - Curvature
1800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
VA
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2318 x 0.2318
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
1800R
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
Color Bit
8bit
Size [cm]
86.42cm
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Black Stabilizer
YES
VRR
YES
HDR 10
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
HDR Effect
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
900.0 x 443.0 x 160.0 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
808.5 x 457.7 x 240.0 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
808.5 x 363.4 x 92.5 mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.0kg
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y26
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
40W (19V / 2.1A)
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
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