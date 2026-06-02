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77 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

77 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

OLED77G66LW.OLED001
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 OLED77G66LW.OLED001
The front view of LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculptural image of richly layered, multicolored forms filling the screen.
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 OLED77G66LW.OLED001
The front view of LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculptural image of richly layered, multicolored forms filling the screen.
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

Key Features

  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech, a next-gen OLED technology for a new level of picture quality
  • X3.9 higher peak brightness with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, for vivid highlights and detail
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color with Reflection Free Premium ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED55C56LA

55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

Why LG OLED evo G6?

LG OLED evo AI G6, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.

Hyper Radiant Color Tech

LG OLED evo AI G6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color with Reflection Free, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color with Reflection Free

LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos visible at the top of the screen.

Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

What is Hyper Radiant Color Tech all about?

Hyper Radiant Color Tech is our next-generational OLED technology that enhances every aspect of picture quality to an entirely new level. It delivers incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Color in any light, while preserving stunning 4K visuals with our best alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. OLED G6 is even certified for Reflection-Free Premium, delivering flawless picture quality without reflection in any light—bright or dark. Experience OLED like never before—see the difference, feel the brilliance, and discover a new standard in viewing.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

Hyper Radiant Color Tech The Next OLED TV

*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Omdia. 13 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2025. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Brightness Booster Ultra

X3.9 brighter, achieving the pinnacle of brightness

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.9 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.1)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster Ultra shows a dark scene where glowing particles surrounding a whale silhouette, delivering up to 3.9x brighter peak brightness with higher luminance and clearer detail.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    40W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    14.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 757 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1360 x 810 x 187

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.1

  • TV Weight with Stand

    16.0

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    21.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096673829

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

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