Découvrez Windows 11

LG gram with Windows 11. A smiling man is holding LG gram.

Facilitez vos journées

Lorsqu’il y a beaucoup à faire, laissez Windows 11 vous aider à accomplir vos tâches. Vous pouvez le trouver plus rapidement grâce à une fonctionnalité de recherche améliorée qui vous permet de rechercher facilement sur le Web et sur votre PC à partir d'un seul endroit.

Plus facile à utiliser

Tout ce que vous aimez dans Windows, en mieux. La nouvelle conception épurée permet de faire des recherches et des découvertes plus facilement. De plus, de nouvelles fonctions intelligentes anticipent vos besoins pour vous aider à accomplir vos tâches de manière rapide, amusante et facile.

Les performances que vous souhaitez, la sécurité dont vous avez besoin

Lorsque vous investissez dans un PC Windows 11, vous investissez dans l'avenir. Non seulement ils ont les performances et les pixels nécessaires pour alimenter votre passion, mais ils contribuent à vous protéger, vous et vos affaires.

Un moteur de productivité

Windows 11 offre des moyens plus efficaces d'être performant. Qu'il s'agisse d'une tâche complexe ou simplement d'une bonne vieille tâche fastidieuse, les nouveaux outils multitâches vous permettent de l'accomplir plus rapidement, plus facilement et avec style.

Trouvez-le plus rapidement

Une nouvelle conception épurée et une navigation aisée facilitent la recherche et la découverte. De plus, grâce à une nouvelle fonctionnalité de recherche, vous pouvez facilement effectuer des recherches sur le Web et sur votre PC à partir d'un seul endroit.

Un bureau rangé, un esprit concentré.

Mises en page et bureaux Snap et reconnexion fluide. Tout est là pour vous aider à mieux organiser ce qui s'affiche sur votre écran afin de donner libre cours à vos meilleures idées.

Tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour être dans votre élément

Nouveaux gestes tactiles.1 Navigation et saisie vocale avancées.2 Entrée au stylo numérique.3 Créez à votre façon avec Windows 11.

Protégez vos données et bien plus encore

En plus de vous donner le contrôle de vos données et de vous défendre contre les logiciels malveillants, Microsoft Edge peut également analyser le Web pour vérifier si vos mots de passe ont été compromis. En outre, il dispose de la protection la mieux notée contre les attaques d’hameçonnage de logiciels malveillants sur Windows 11!4

Libérez votre potentiel

Des fonctionnalités novatrices, des applications avancées, du stockage en nuage supplémentaire et une sécurité avancée, Windows 11 et Microsoft 365 offrent5 ce dont vous avez besoin pour réussir.

[1] Nécessite un PC avec une fonctionnalité d’écran tactile.
[2] Dépendant du matériel. Nécessite un PC Windows avec une fonctionnalité de microphone.
[3] Tablette ou PC avec fonctionnalités de stylet requis. L’accessoire de stylo peut être vendu séparément.
[4] Selon un test indépendant de CyberRatings.org, Microsoft Edge offre la meilleure protection contre les logiciels malveillants et l’hameçonnage comparé à Chrome et à d'autres navigateurs populaires sur Windows 10 et 11.
Rapport de protection contre l’hameçonnage : https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn Rapport de protection contre les programmes malveillants : https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
[5] Abonnement vendu séparément.