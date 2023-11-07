We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Mini Audio con 220W de potencia
Todas las especificaciones
-
Modelo
-
OM4560-FB
-
Potencia Parlantes Frontales
-
220W x 1
-
CD
-
Si
-
Tuner
-
Si
-
Bluetooh
-
Si
-
Portable In
-
Si
-
USB
-
Si
-
Tamaño Reproductor (an x al x fndo) mm
-
44,3 x 31,1 x 30,25
-
Peso Reproductor (Kg)
-
7,5
-
Tamaño Caja reproductor (an x al x fndo) mm
-
54 x 36,8 x 38,3
-
Peso reproductor en caja (Kg)
-
9,2
-
AUX 1
-
Si
-
USB 1
-
Si
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Si
-
Audio Line Out (XBoom Plus)
-
Si
-
Radio (FM)
-
Si
-
Funcion Karaoke / Volumen Mic
-
Si
-
Funcion Karaoke / Mic Jack (Φ3.5. 1ea)
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Cluster2 EQ
-
Si
-
Estándar EQ
-
Si
-
Pop
-
Si
-
Classic
-
Si
-
Rock
-
Si
-
Jazz
-
Si
-
Auto EQ
-
Si
-
Regueton
-
Si
-
Merengue
-
Si
-
Cumbia
-
Si
-
Salsa
-
Si
-
Samba
-
Si
-
Axe
-
Si
-
Tecno Brega
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync.
-
Si
-
Auto DJ
-
Si
-
Requisito de Energía
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Consumo
-
48W
-
Consumo (Modo espera)
-
1W↓
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Multibluetooth
-
Si
-
App Bluetooth
-
Si
-
LED lighting (Multicolor)
-
Si
-
Eliminar archivos
-
Si
-
Cambiar función por Bluetooth
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Si
-
ON/ OFF Vía Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Fota
-
Si
-
Mute
-
Si
-
Reloj/Alarma/Pausa
-
Si
-
Repetir Canciones
-
Si
-
Programar Canciones y Pistas
-
Si (40)
-
Reproducción Aleatoria
-
Si
-
Manejo Siguiente / Retroceso
-
Si
-
MP3P Battery Charging
-
Si
-
Control remoto
-
Si
-
Manual de instrucciones
-
Si
-
Tarjeta de garantía
-
Si
