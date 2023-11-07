We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Potencia tu fiesta con 4800W
Todas las especificaciones
-
Modelo
-
CM9960-AB
-
Potencia Parlantes Frontales
-
1200W x 2
-
Sub Woofer
-
1200W x 2
-
CD
-
Si
-
Tuner
-
Si
-
Bluetooh
-
Si
-
Portable In
-
Si
-
USB
-
Si
-
Tamaño Reproductor (an x al x fndo) mm
-
TBC
-
Tamaño Parlante frontal (an x al x fndo) mm
-
TBC
-
Peso Reproductor (Kg)
-
TBC
-
Peso Parlante frontal (Kg)
-
TBC
-
Tamaño Caja reproductor (an x al x fndo) mm
-
TBC
-
Tamaño Caja Parlantes (an x al x fndo) mm
-
TBC
-
Peso reproductor en caja (Kg)
-
TBC
-
Peso parlantes en caja (Kg)
-
TBC
-
AUX 1
-
Si
-
AUX 2
-
Si
-
USB 1
-
Si
-
USB 2
-
Si
-
Portable In
-
Si
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Si
-
Auriculares (Φ3.5)
-
Si
-
Radio AM/FM
-
Si
-
Funcion Karaoke / Volumen Mic
-
Si
-
Funcion Karaoke / Mic Jack (Φ3.5. 1ea)
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
User EQ
-
Si
-
Cluster2 EQ
-
Si
-
Estándar EQ
-
Si
-
Pop
-
Si
-
Classic
-
Si
-
Rock
-
Si
-
Jazz
-
Si
-
Regueton
-
Si
-
Merengue
-
Si
-
Cumbia
-
Si
-
Salsa
-
Si
-
Samba
-
Si
-
Bass Blast
-
Si
-
Football
-
Si
-
Juke Box
-
Si
-
DJ Effect
-
Si
-
Cross Fader
-
Si
-
Tempo Control
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync.
-
Si
-
DJ Pro (Drone pad)
-
Si
-
Auto DJ
-
Si
-
Requisito de Energía
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Consumo
-
320W
-
Consumo (Modo espera)
-
0.5W↓
-
CD (1 Disco)
-
Si
-
MP3 / WMA CD
-
Si
-
CD-R / CD-RW
-
Si
-
MP3
-
Si
-
WMA
-
Si
-
Grabación USB
-
Si
-
Doble USB
-
Si
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Multibluetooth
-
3 Dispositivos
-
App Bluetooth
-
Si
-
LED Speaker Lighting
-
Si
-
Party Thruster
-
Si
-
Busca canción y playlist
-
Si
-
Eliminar archivos
-
Si
-
Bloqueo de teclas
-
Si
-
Cambiar función por Bluetooth
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Si
-
ON/ OFF Vía Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Compartir Mezclas (Redes Sociales)
-
Si
-
Fota
-
Si
-
Seguro de niños
-
Si
-
Mute
-
Si
-
Reloj/Alarma/Pausa
-
Si
-
Repetir Canciones
-
Si
-
Programar Canciones y Pistas
-
Si
-
Reproducción Aleatoria
-
Si
-
Manejo Siguiente / Retroceso
-
Si
-
MP3P Battery Charging
-
Si
-
Control remoto
-
Si
-
Manual de instrucciones
-
Si
-
Garantia
-
Si
