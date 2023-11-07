About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Potencia tu fiesta con 4800W

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG XBOOM Potencia tu fiesta con 4800W

CM9960

LG XBOOM Potencia tu fiesta con 4800W

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Modelo

CM9960-AB

Potencia Parlantes Frontales

1200W x 2

Sub Woofer

1200W x 2

CD

Si

Tuner

Si

Bluetooh

Si

Portable In

Si

USB

Si

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

Tamaño Reproductor (an x al x fndo) mm

TBC

Tamaño Parlante frontal (an x al x fndo) mm

TBC

Peso Reproductor (Kg)

TBC

Peso Parlante frontal (Kg)

TBC

Tamaño Caja reproductor (an x al x fndo) mm

TBC

Tamaño Caja Parlantes (an x al x fndo) mm

TBC

Peso reproductor en caja (Kg)

TBC

Peso parlantes en caja (Kg)

TBC

CONEXIONES

AUX 1

Si

AUX 2

Si

USB 1

Si

USB 2

Si

Portable In

Si

Bluetooth

Si

TV Sound Sync

Si

Auriculares (Φ3.5)

Si

Radio AM/FM

Si

Funcion Karaoke / Volumen Mic

Si

Funcion Karaoke / Mic Jack (Φ3.5. 1ea)

2EA (Φ6.3)

FUNCIONES DE AUDIO

User EQ

Si

Cluster2 EQ

Si

Estándar EQ

Si

Pop

Si

Classic

Si

Rock

Si

Jazz

Si

Regueton

Si

Merengue

Si

Cumbia

Si

Salsa

Si

Samba

Si

Bass Blast

Si

Football

Si

Juke Box

Si

DJ Effect

Si

Cross Fader

Si

Tempo Control

Si

TV Sound Sync.

Si

DJ Pro (Drone pad)

Si

Auto DJ

Si

POTENCIA

Requisito de Energía

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Consumo

320W

Consumo (Modo espera)

0.5W↓

DISCOS Y FORMATOS REPRODUCIBLES

CD (1 Disco)

Si

MP3 / WMA CD

Si

CD-R / CD-RW

Si

MP3

Si

WMA

Si

COMODIDAD

Grabación USB

Si

Doble USB

Si

Bluetooth

Si

Multibluetooth

3 Dispositivos

App Bluetooth

Si

LED Speaker Lighting

Si

Party Thruster

Si

Busca canción y playlist

Si

Eliminar archivos

Si

Bloqueo de teclas

Si

Cambiar función por Bluetooth

Si

TV Sound Sync

Si

ON/ OFF Vía Bluetooth

Si

Compartir Mezclas (Redes Sociales)

Si

Fota

Si

Seguro de niños

Si

Mute

Si

Reloj/Alarma/Pausa

Si

Repetir Canciones

Si

Programar Canciones y Pistas

Si

Reproducción Aleatoria

Si

Manejo Siguiente / Retroceso

Si

MP3P Battery Charging

Si

ACCESORIOS

Control remoto

Si

Manual de instrucciones

Si

Garantia

Si

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí