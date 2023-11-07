About Cookies on This Site

Barra de Sonido LG SH7Q

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Barra de Sonido LG SH7Q

SH7Q

Barra de Sonido LG SH7Q

vista frontal con altavoz de subgraves

El televisor LG se encuentra en el espacio infinito, mostrando una gran escena de olas. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor. Se ven ondas debajo de la barra de sonido.


Barra de sonido LG SH7Q

Disfrute del verdadero sonido poderoso

El mejor sonido para tu experiencia de cine con un diseño de alto poder de 800 W.

Te ayudamos a aprovechar al máximo tu televisor LG

Las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas para mejorar sin problemas el rendimiento de los televisores LG y para combinarse con los televisores LG. Juntos, los dos crean la mejor experiencia de sonido.

Experiencia de sonido cinematográfico Impulsado por una barra de sonido de 5.1 canales y 800 W

Audio de 5.1 canales, potencia de 800 W y un altavoz de subgraves: la barra de sonido LG SH7Q es el equipo definitivo con sonido claro e inmersivo para una experiencia de sonido envolvente mejorada.
El televisor LG está en la pared de la sala de estar. Se está reproduciendo una película en la pantalla del televisor. La barra de sonido LG está justo debajo del televisor en un estante beige con un altavoz trasero colocado a la izquierda. Se muestra el logotipo de Dolby Atmos Virtual en la parte inferior derecha de la imagen.
Desde la izquierda, una imagen del altavoz de subgraves, un primer plano de un televisor LG que muestra el montaje en la pantalla y la barra de sonido LG debajo. A la derecha, desde arriba hacia abajo: primer plano de la barra de sonido LG. Un televisor LG, que muestra una playa al atardecer, y la barra de sonido LG con el altavoz de subgraves colocado en la sala de estar.

La experiencia completa de entretenimiento en el hogar

Simplemente conecta tu barra de sonido LG al televisor LG y disfruta de un sonido increíble, imágenes impresionantes y una experiencia de entretenimiento única en su tipo.
Un televisor LG en la pared, en la pantalla se muestran 2 parejas tiradas en el césped. Frente a ellos, hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. Un gráfico de sonido sale del frente de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de DTS Virtual:X se muestra en la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen.
Películas

DTS Virtual:X Immerses
Tú en las películas

Una mejor experiencia con la imagen DTS Virtual:X y Dolby Vision.
La barra de sonido LG está en un estante blanco. Un gráfico de sonido sale del altavoz. El logotipo de LG se muestra en la esquina derecha de la barra de sonido.
Música

Simplemente conéctate a través de Bluetooth

Disfruta de tu música con conexión Bluetooth.

Sonido diseñado para disfrutar

AI Sound Pro, el algoritmo inteligente de la barra de sonido LG, analiza el contenido para brindar un sonido óptimo, ya sea que estés viendo películas, poniéndote al día con las noticias o escuchando música.

Bueno para la Tierra de principio a fin

Desde la producción hasta el envío, todo el proceso cuenta con certificación ecológica.

Sonido mejorado con el procesador de IA de televisor LG

Como la combinación perfecta para tu televisor LG, la barra de sonido LG tiene el modo para compartir sonido del televisor, el cual utiliza el procesador de sonido de tu televisor LG para analizar el contenido que más te gusta y brindar un sonido mejor y más claro. Desde ver las noticias hasta jugar juegos, puedes experimentar lo mejor de tu televisor LG.

*El modo de compartir sonido del televisor puede variar según los modelos.
**La versión del procesador de IA del televisor varía según los modelos del televisor.

Control sencillo con interfaz WOW

Ahora, la comodidad está en tu mano. Controla la barra de sonido a través del televisor LG con un control remoto. Con un clic del control remoto, puedes ver el menú y la configuración de la barra de sonido en la pantalla del televisor. Como el control de volumen, la verificación del estado de la conexión e incluso la selección de un modo de sonido.

*El control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según los modelos de barra de sonido.
**El uso del control remoto del televisor LG está limitado a ciertas funciones solamente.
***Televisores compatibles: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Es compatible con la verificación de estado de la barra de sonido y permite cambiar los ajustes a través del televisor en pantalla, nivelar el volumen (40- 100), control del modo de la barra de sonido.
*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible al momento de la compra. Se necesita una conexión de red para la actualización.

Desde la izquierda se muestran UL VALIDATED (logotipo), Global Recycled Standard (logotipo).
Hecho completamente de material reciclado

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado

UL ha validado las barras de sonido LG como productos ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) porque las partes superior e inferior del cuerpo de la barra de sonido utilizan plástico reciclado. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una vista frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una imagen de marco de metal de la barra de sonido en el frente.

*La imagen de arriba es para fines representativos, la imagen real del producto puede variar.

Empaque de pulpa ecológico

Envases hechos con celulosa reciclada

Las barras de sonido LG han sido certificadas por SGS como un producto ecológico porque el empaque interno se cambió de espuma EPS (poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una alternativa ecológica que protege igualmente el producto.

Aparece una marca gris de prohibido en la imagen de espuma de poliestireno de la izquierda y en la imagen de la caja del embalaje de la derecha.

*SGS es una empresa multinacional suiza que ofrece servicios de inspección, verificación, pruebas y certificación.
*La imagen de arriba es para fines representativos, la imagen real del producto puede variar.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIONES DEL MODELO

Tipo de Producto

LG Sound Bar

Color del Modelo

Negro

ORIGEN

Origen

China

NUMBER OF CHANNELS GENERAL

Número de Canales

5.1ch

Alimentación

95W

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD)

Unidad principal (An. x Alt. x Prof.)

1200 x 97 x 145

Tamaños de TV compatibles (`20 o más nuevos)

No

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261

Caja

1326 x 482 x 251

PESO(KG)

Unidad Principal

8,6 Kg

Caja Inalámbrica

No

Altavoz trasero (2EA)

No

Subwoofer

5.3Kg

Peso bruto

19.8Kg

POTENCIA DE SALIDA(THD 10%)

Total

800W

Front

120W x 2

Center

120W

Surround (Side)

120W x 2

Top

No

Top Center

No

Rear

No

Rear Surround (Side)

No

Rear Top

No

Subwoofer

200W (Wireless)

CONECTIVIDAD

Audio Input (3.5)

No

Optical

SÍ (1)

HDMI

HDMI 1.4 (1 In / 1 Out)

USB

FM Radio

No

CONECTIVIDAD INALÁMBRICA

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Sí / Sí

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

No

Wireless Rear Ready

No

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro


Standard


Music


Cinema

Clear Voice

Sports

Game

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Dolby ATMOS

DTS:X

DTS Virtual:X

IMAX Enhanced

No

CONTROL DE SONIDO

User EQ - RCU / App

Sí / Sí

Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

Sí / Sí

Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

No / Sí

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

No / Sí

Surround On/Off - RCU / App

Sí / Sí

Auto Sound Engine (Default)

No

SFX (Default)

AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

No

Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

TV Sound Mode Share

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

DTS Digital Surround

Dolby Digital

OGG

Si

FLAC

Si

MP3

WAV

WMA

ACCESORIOS

Manual

Cable HDMI

No

Cable Óptico

Control

Sí (LG 'RAV21)

GARANTÍA

Tiempo

12 meses

