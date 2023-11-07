About Cookies on This Site

Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alto HAZE

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alto HAZE

55UH7J-H

Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alto HAZE

(4)
Front view with infill image

Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alto HAZE

Un hombre y una mujer consultan la hora de salida del vuelo a través de la señalización instalada en el aeropuerto. Y la pantalla con revestimiento antideslumbrante tiene un pequeño reflejo de la luz del sol.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

UH7J-H tiene un brillo de 700 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo una luz intensa.

Alto Brillo

Con un gran brillo de 700 cd/m², la serie UH7J-H ofrece claramente contenido y atrae la atención del público, lo que la convierte en la pantalla más adecuada para marketing en aeropuertos, comercios minoristas, centros comerciales, etc.

Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva

Alto rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva y herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones sencillas.

Revestimiento de Protección

En varios lugares, la serie UH7J-H no puede evitar la exposición a entornos que contienen polvo, humedad, etc., lo que puede dificultar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El revestimiento de protección de la placa de alimentación reduce estos riesgos al proteger la serie UH7J-H de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

El UH7J-H tiene revestimiento de protección en la placa de alimentación para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo que se muestran.

Diseño certificado IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que reduce el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

UH7J-H tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegido contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Gestión de contenido móvil

Puede crear un perfil de tienda y obtener recomendaciones de plantillas utilizando la aplicación Promota*. Los usuarios pueden personalizar plantillas para todas las industrias y crear y administrar fácilmente contenido no solo en PC sino también en dispositivos móviles.

En una tienda de ropa, un usuario usa la aplicación para producir contenido promocional para mostrar en el UH7J-H instalado en la pared de la tienda.

* LG Promota se puede descargar desde App Store y Google Play store. (No disponible para la región de Europa/CEI)
* En Corea, el nombre no es Promota, sino Mustard.

La serie UH7J-H admite el tipo USB-C y se puede conectar fácilmente a equipos de video y computadoras portátiles.

Admite puerto de interfaz USB-C

El uso del tipo USB-C se está volviendo popular para conexiones con computadoras portátiles, dispositivos de video y tabletas. La serie UH7J-H es compatible con la interfaz de conector USB-C, lo que permite una fácil conexión y uso con otros dispositivos.

El sistema de control AV ayuda a los usuarios a controlar el UH7J-H

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH7J-H es compatible con Crestron Connected® para una alta compatibilidad con los controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Control basado en red

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Tamaño de pantalla

55"

Tipo de panel

IPS

Tipo de luz de fondo

Edge

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Resolución

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brillo

700nit (Typ.)

Relación de contraste

1,100:1

RC Dinámico

1,000,000:1

Gama de colores

BT709 95 %

Ángulo de visión (H x V)

178 x 178

Profundidad del color

10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

Tiempo de respuesta

8ms (G to G)

Tratamiento de superficie (HAZE)

28%

Tiempo de vida

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Horas de operación (horas/día)

24/7

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

Peso (kg)

19.0Kg

Peso (con soporte)

19.6Kg

Peso empaquetado

24.2Kg

VESA

300 x 300

SOFTWARE

Sistema Operativo

webOS6.0

Screen Share

YES

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Typ.

110W

Máx.

150W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

376 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

77W

LENGUAJE

Lenguaje

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESORIOS

Basicos

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

Opcional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.