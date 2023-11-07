About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED orientada a la ventana

LWBC029-GD

Pantalla LED orientada a la ventana

front view with inscreen
Pantalla LED orientada a la ventana

Una mujer mira una gran pantalla LED instalada en la pared de una vitrina.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Una mujer con gafas de sol está viendo los anuncios de la pantalla instalada en una vitrina, y los anuncios de la pantalla son muy visibles incluso bajo la fuerte luz del sol.

Alta visibilidad bajo la luz del sol

Con un gran brillo de 3.500 nits, LWBC transmite claramente los contenidos y atrae la atención del público, lo que representa lo último en pantallas para la visibilidad en exteriores.

diseño de esquina de 90° disponible

diseño de esquina de 90° disponible

Si agrega la opción de esquina de 90°, la serie LSCB encaja de forma natural en el espacio y ofrece un contenido impecable y fluido a los clientes.

Puede instalarse por delante o por detrás, según las necesidades del cliente.

Instalación y mantenimiento delantero o trasero

Fácil acceso al gabinete delantero o trasero para el mantenimiento.

Una vista ampliada del "Quick Lock" y del "Flip Design" en la parte trasera del gabinete.

Bloqueo al instante y diseño abatible

Fácil instalación con el sistema de bloqueo al instante, así como una excelente alineación. Además, el diseño abatible permite reparar y sustituir fácilmente el sistema de alimentación integrado y la tarjeta de recepción.

Compatible con
las soluciones de software de LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSCB es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidas SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

Compatible con las soluciones de software de LG

*La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los artículos que pueden ser monitoreados a través de LG ConnectedCare : Placa principal (Temp., Estado de la señal, FPGA Ver, Estado de la conexión Ethernet), Tarjeta receptora (Temp., LED de alimentación)
*La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar según las distintas versiones de webOS.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

LWBC029-GD

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

500x1,000x69

Material del bastidor

Die-casting Aluminum

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

168x336

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

0.5

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

±0.5

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

250x250

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

84x84

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

2x4

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

112,896

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

2.98

Acceso al servicio

Front or Rear (select one only)

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

13

Peso por módulo (kg)

0.7

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

26

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Temperatura del color (K)

3,200~9,300

Uniformidad del color

±0.003Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

5,000:1

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

3,500

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

140

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

50 / 60

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

341

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

1,024

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,047

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

100

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

300

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

600

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Índice IP Frontal

IP50

Índice IP Trasero

IP50

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Humedad de funcionamiento

10~80%RH

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-20℃ to +40℃

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CVBA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

O

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.