About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LED para exteriores para cruceros

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Pantalla LED para exteriores para cruceros

GNEB083-GN

Pantalla LED para exteriores para cruceros

(2)

Pantalla LED para exteriores para cruceros

La gente disfruta nadando en la piscina del crucero, y un gran LED está colgado en las paredes a bordo. La pantalla LED está promocionando la Summer Night Party del crucero que se llevará a cabo en el crucero.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

La serie GNEB tiene revestimiento de conformación en la placa de alimentación para proteger el LED incluso en un ambiente húmedo o salado.

Durabilidad para entornos hostiles

La serie GNEB brinda durabilidad con recubrimiento en polvo de calidad marina y revestimiento de protección para proteger contra la salinidad y la corrosión en ambientes marinos y contra las inclemencias del tiempo. Tanto la parte delantera como la trasera del gabinete tienen certificación IP67 y presentan diseños confiables para la playa, lo que permite conexiones estables de energía y datos protegidas contra factores ambientales al aire libre, como el clima húmedo y la salinidad. Los tornillos frontales no expuestos reducen aún más el riesgo de corrosión.

*Las piezas de metal cumplen con los estándares de Qualicoat.
La serie GNEB puede ofrecer acceso frontal y posterior, y obtener un fácil reemplazo con manijas.

Mantenimiento más fácil

El producto ofrece acceso frontal y posterior y cuenta con una unidad de distribución de energía (PDU) de un gabinete modular que se puede conectar o desconectar fácilmente, lo que permite un fácil mantenimiento. Una fuente de alimentación independiente y una tarjeta receptora con manijas permiten un reemplazo rápido y fácil.
Hay una pantalla LED y la pantalla se está viendo con dos cámaras de teléfonos móviles. A pesar de mostrar el mismo anuncio, la pantalla convencional muestra barras negras, pero la serie GNEB muestra claramente la pantalla original.

Frecuencia de actualización alta

La alta frecuencia de actualización de 7,680 Hz asegura la reproducción perfecta del contenido. La imagen sin parpadeos evita las barras negras que normalmente se producen durante la reproducción de vídeo y reduce la fatiga visual y las imágenes borrosas para los espectadores.
Muestra diferentes tamaños de LED, como 1600 por 1200, 1600 por 1800, 800 por 1200 y 3200 por 3600.

Configuración e Instalación flexibles

Se admite una variedad de tamaños de gabinete para una configuración e instalación de pantalla flexible. Se encuentran disponibles tamaños de hasta 3200 × 3600 mm para una instalación más conveniente.

Compatible con las Soluciones de Software LG

Al conectarse con el controlador de sistemas CVEA de LG, la serie GNEB es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a gestionar su propio negocio de forma adecuada.

"El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie GNEB instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie GNEB sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG."

*La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los artículos que pueden ser monitoreados a través de LG ConnectedCare: Placa principal (Temp., Estado de la señal, FPGA Ver, Estado de la conexión Ethernet), Tarjeta receptora (Temp., LED de alimentación)
*La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar según las distintas versiones de webOS.
*El servicio SuperSign CMS se debe comprar por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Nombre del tamaño

P8.33

Configuración de pixeles

SMD simple

Tono de pixel (mm)

8.33

Resolución de módulo (Ancho x Altura)

48x72

Dimensiones de módulo (Ancho x Altura, mm)

400x600

Peso por módulo (kg)

8.33

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m²)

34.7

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/m²)

25,600

Gabinete plano (mm)

±1.0

Material del gabinete

Al

Acceso al servicio

Delantero o trasero (seleccionar solo una opción)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Brillo máximo (después de la calibración, nit)

6,000

Temperatura de color (K)

3,500~8,500

Ángulo de visualización (horizontal)

140

Ángulo de visualización (vertical)

130

Uniformidad del brillo

≥97%

Uniformidad del color

±0.05Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

7,000:1

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, máx.)

167

Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, promedio)

67

Consumo de energía (W/m², Máx.)

696

Disipación de calor (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

569

Disipación de calor (BTU/h/gabinete, promedio)

228

Disipación de calor (BTU/h/m², máx.)

2,367

Suministro de energía (V)

100 a 240

Frecuencia de cuadro (Hz)

50 / 60

Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

7,680

ESPECIFICACIONES DE OPERACIÓN

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Temperatura de funcionamiento

-30 °C hasta 50 °C

Humedad de funcionamiento

0 - 90 % RH

Escala IP frontal

IP67

Escala IP trasera

IP67

CERTIFICACIÓN

Certificación

CE,FCC,ETL

AMBIENTE

Ambiente

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CVEA

CORTE DE ESQUINA DE 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina de 90 grados

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.