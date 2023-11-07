About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie de brillo ultra alto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Serie de brillo ultra alto

GSEH100-GR

Serie de brillo ultra alto

(4)
GSEH100-GR

Serie de brillo ultra alto

Se instala una LED amplia en la pared exterior de un sexto piso de un edificio. Incluso a plena luz del sol, el contenido de la pantalla es claramente visible.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Brillo ultra alto

Con un brillo espectacular de 8,500 nits, transmite con claridad los contenidos y atrae la atención del público, por lo que es la pantalla idónea para la visibilidad en exteriores.

A plena luz del sol, la pantalla LED de 5,000 nits se difumina con la luz y no se ve con claridad, mientras que el contenido de la pantalla LED de 8,500 nits es claramente visible.

El gabinete GSEH es 1.5 veces más grande que el gabinete LED convencional.

Instalación rápida

La serie GSEH es 1.5 veces más grande que un gabinete LED convencional, lo que facilita la colocación de una pantalla del mismo tamaño.

*El tamaño estándar es 1.536 × 1.536 m excepto GSEH060 (1,152 × 768 mm)
*El tamaño de un gabinete LED convencional (por ej., la serie GSED) es de 1.0 × 1.0 m
Muestra la imagen ampliada de una bisagra en forma de L que se encuentra en la parte trasera del producto.

Mantenimiento más fácil

Tanto la parte delantera como la trasera son compatibles. Cuando es necesario realizar el mantenimiento de la parte trasera, la propia puerta puede retirarse, ya que cuenta con una bisagra en forma de L, lo que permite realizar el mantenimiento en un espacio más estrecho.

Compatible con las Soluciones de Software LG

Al conectarse con el controlador de sistemas CVEA de LG, la serie GSEH es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a gestionar su propio negocio de manera adecuada.

El empleado de LG supervisa a distancia la serie GSEH instalada en un lugar diferente mediante una solución de monitoreo de LG con base en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie GSEH sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG.

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los elementos que pueden ser monitoreados por LG ConnectedCare: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura, alimentación del LED)
*La GUI real puede variar en diferentes versiones de webOS.
*El servicio SuperSign CMS debe comprarse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

GSEH100-GR

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

1,536x1,536x222

Material del bastidor

Aluminum

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

144x144

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

2.36

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

±1.0

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

192x192

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

18x18

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

8x8

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

8,789

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

10.67

Acceso al servicio

Front and Rear

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

104

Peso por módulo (kg)

0.56

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

44.07

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Temperatura del color (K)

3,200~9,300

Uniformidad del color

±0.05Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

8,000:1

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

8,500

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

140

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

50 / 60

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

2,471

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

6,177

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,617

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

724

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

1,810

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

767

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

7,680

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Índice IP Frontal

IP65

Índice IP Trasero

IP54

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Humedad de funcionamiento

0~90%RH

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-30℃ to +50℃

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CVEA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

O

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.