Lavadora carga superior 9Kg

WT9WL

front view

Productos con un cuidado diseño interior

Limpieza potente en un diseño duradero

Con su diseño duradero, la lavadora LG es el complemeto perfecto para su lavandería durante años

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Lavado de camisas, icono de lavado rápido en 24 horas

Ahorro de tiempo

Lavado rápido en 24 minutos

El tambor se está limpiando

Hygiene

Cuidado de tambor más fácil

Diseño

Cabe en cualquier espacio

Ahorra tiempo, disfruta la vida

Termina tu lavado en solo 24 minutos y ahorra tiempo para lo realmente importante.

Una camisa que se lava con movimientos de corrientes

*La duración de 24 minutos se muestra en el panel de control y la carga máxima recomendada para este ajuste es de 2kg.

Limpieza sencilla e higiénica 

Mantiene el tambor higienicamente limpio al remojar, lavar, enjuagar y centrifugarlo desde dentro hacia fuera.

El tambor de la lavadora se está limpiando

establece tu propio horario de lavandería

Puedes programar la hora de término del lavado de tu carga con hasta 24 horas de antelación, lo que garantiza que se complete cuando sea necesario.

Muestra que el producto puede retrasarse hasta 24 horas

Bloqueo de seguridad para los ajusted de ciclo

Con la función Bloqueo para niños, el panel de control se bloquea para evitar que los niños modifiquen los ajustes del ciclo.

Aunque un niño toque el producto, la función de bloqueo para niños lo impide

Finamente diseñado y duradero

Diseño para adaptarse a su estilo de vida

Realce cualquier espacio con un diseño de lavadero versátil y moderno.

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

WT9WL
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
9,0
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
520x900x530
Reinicio automático
Lavado con agua caliente

Especificaciones clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9,0

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    520x900x530

  • Vapor

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Blanco

  • Tipo de tapa

    Vidrio templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9,0

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    2-24 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones firmes &  Pantalla de LED

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Indicador de figura (iconos)

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • Tambor con relieves

  • Sensor de Vibración

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

    No

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • TurboDrum

    No

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • Sensor de carga

  • Caída de agua lateral

    No

PROGRAMAS

  • Tratar manchas

    No

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • Edredón

    No

  • Limpieza Extra

    No

  • Normal

  • Prelavado + Normal

    No

  • Enjuague Inteligente

    No

  • Ropa deportiva

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Toallas

    No

  • Limpieza de Tina /Tambor

  • Lana

    No

  • Lavado con Inteligencia Artificial

    No

  • Protector de alergias

    No

  • Ropa de bebé

  • Cuidado del Color

    No

  • Ropa delicada

  • Drenaje + Centrifugado

  • Ahorro ecológico

    No

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

  • Cuidado de ropa escolar

    No

  • Carga pequeña

    No

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Extra enjuague

    No

  • Lavado con agua caliente

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Lavado con agua fría

  • Remojar

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Prelavado

    No

  • Inicio Remoto

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Enjuagar

    3 veces

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

  • Tiempo de retardo

    No

  • Secado de Tambor

  • Centrifugado

    1 level (velocidad)

  • Vapor

    No

  • Temperatura

    Caliente/templado/frío

  • Nivel de agua

    8 Niveles

  • Lavado de Tambor

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavar

  • Reserva de agua

    No

  • Carga máxima

    No

  • Cuidado anti-manchas

    No

  • Más agua

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo ( Inicio Remoto)

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    520x900x530

  • Peso (kg)

    32,0

  • Altura del producto con la tapa abierta (mm)

    1 180

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • código de barras

    8806087974362

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar en la zona

Disfruta de este producto cerca de ti.

Ofertas exclusivas para tí