El complemento perfecto para el cuarto de lavado

Smart Pairing™ Configura automáticamente el ciclo de secado según el ciclo de lavado

Ahorra tiempo y simplifica el día . Descargue la aplicación ThinQ® para controlar su lavadora/secadora desde prácticamente cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Inicie ciclos, compruebe el tiempo restante y mucho más, directamente desde su teléfono.

 

* LG ThinQ® App está disponible para IOS y Android.
* Google Assistant no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.

Evite las preocupaciones gracias al sensor de secado

El sensor integrado detecta la humedad y ajusta automáticamente el tiempo de secado, ahorrando energía y reduciendo el consumo.
Hazlo todo en Menos Tiempo

La gran capacidad (25Kg), significa que tiene más espacio para lavar la ropa en menos tiempo.
FlowSense™Indicadores de obstrucción de ducto y limpieza de filtro
FlowSense™ Indicadores
de obstrucción de ducto
y limpieza de filtro
Conozca cuándo es el momento de limpiar los conductos y el filtro de fibras para garantizar un buen secado y reducir el costo de las facturas de servicios públicos.
Suave y Silencioso

Diseñado para un funcionamiento silencioso, Utilice la secadora sin interrumpir sus actividades favoritas

Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

Recibe soporte

