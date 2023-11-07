About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' QHD (2560x1440) Ergo IPS Monitor con USB Type-C™

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

27'' QHD (2560x1440) Ergo IPS Monitor con USB Type-C™

27QN880-B

27'' QHD (2560x1440) Ergo IPS Monitor con USB Type-C™

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CALIDA DE IMAGEN

Tamaño de pantalla

27"

Tamaño cm

68.466cm

Resolución

2560 x 1440

Tipo de Panel

IPS

Relación de Aspecto

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2331 x 0.2331mm

Brillo (Min.) / (Typ.)

280 cd/m² / 350 cd/m²

Gama de Colores (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Profundidad de Color (número de colores)

16.7M

Relación de contraste (Min.) / (Typ.)

700:1/1000:1

Tiempo de respuesta (ms)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Angulo de Visión (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

HDR 10

HDR Effect

Color Calibrated

Flicker safe

Reader Mode

Color Weakness

Super Resolution+

AMD FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

Smart Energy Saving

Dual Controller

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

Sí (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

DisplayPort

SÍ (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

USB-C

Sí (1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

USB Downstream Port

Sí (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

SONIDO

Speaker

Speaker_Output (unit)

5W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Maxx Audio

ENERGÍA

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía (Typ.)

38W

Consumo de energía (Max.)

140W

Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

N/A

Consumo de energía (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECÁNICO

Ajustes de posición de pantalla

Inclinación/Altura/Giratoria/Pivote/Extender/Retraer

Montable en pared

100 x 100 mm

ACCESORIOS/DISEÑO

HDMI

USB Type C

Others (Accessory)

Cable de extensión de CC de 1,2 m negro con soporte, Ojal, LG Cubierta

DIMENSIONES/PESO

Dimensión con soporte (acho x alto x profundo)

613.5 x 604.0 x 404.5 mm

Dimensión de embarque (caja) (acho x alto x profundo)

717 x 477 x 247 mm

Dimensión sin soporte (acho x alto x profundo)

613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm

Peso con soporte kg

8.65kg

Peso sin soporte kg

4.75kg

Peso de embarque (caja) kg

11.5kg

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí