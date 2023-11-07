We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' QHD (2560x1440) Ergo IPS Monitor con USB Type-C™
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño de pantalla
-
27"
-
Tamaño cm
-
68.466cm
-
Resolución
-
2560 x 1440
-
Tipo de Panel
-
IPS
-
Relación de Aspecto
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2331 x 0.2331mm
-
Brillo (Min.) / (Typ.)
-
280 cd/m² / 350 cd/m²
-
Gama de Colores (Typ.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Profundidad de Color (número de colores)
-
16.7M
-
Relación de contraste (Min.) / (Typ.)
-
700:1/1000:1
-
Tiempo de respuesta (ms)
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Angulo de Visión (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
HDR 10
-
Sí
-
HDR Effect
-
Sí
-
Color Calibrated
-
Sí
-
Flicker safe
-
Sí
-
Reader Mode
-
Sí
-
Color Weakness
-
Sí
-
Super Resolution+
-
Sí
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Sí
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Sí
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Sí
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Sí
-
Dual Controller
-
Sí
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Sí
-
HDMI
-
Sí (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
SÍ (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C
-
Sí (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
Sí
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
Sí
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Sí (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
SÍ
-
Speaker
-
Sí
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
5W
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
-
Sí
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Consumo de energía (Typ.)
-
38W
-
Consumo de energía (Max.)
-
140W
-
Consumo de energía (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Consumo de energía (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Ajustes de posición de pantalla
-
Inclinación/Altura/Giratoria/Pivote/Extender/Retraer
-
Montable en pared
-
100 x 100 mm
-
HDMI
-
Sí
-
USB Type C
-
Sí
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable de extensión de CC de 1,2 m negro con soporte, Ojal, LG Cubierta
-
Dimensión con soporte (acho x alto x profundo)
-
613.5 x 604.0 x 404.5 mm
-
Dimensión de embarque (caja) (acho x alto x profundo)
-
717 x 477 x 247 mm
-
Dimensión sin soporte (acho x alto x profundo)
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm
-
Peso con soporte kg
-
8.65kg
-
Peso sin soporte kg
-
4.75kg
-
Peso de embarque (caja) kg
-
11.5kg
