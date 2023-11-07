We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam LED Projector con Built-In Battery HD (1280 x 720) RGB LED 550 Lumens 100000:1
Conoce la Vida Útil de los productos LG
Todas las especificaciones
-
Native Resolution
-
HD(1280x720)
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
100,000:1
-
Noise - Normal
-
Typ 24dB(A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
90% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Standard
-
40"@1.24m
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
-
510
-
Noise - High Brightness
-
Typ 30dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
-
Typ 23dB(A) ↓
-
Projection Lens - Focus
-
Manual
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Light source - Type
-
RGB LED
-
Menu Language
-
Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/Rumania/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/polish/Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Arabic/Turkish /Taiwanese/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian/Indonesian/L-Spanish/Slovene/Czech/ Hindi
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
174 x 109.5 x 44
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
60W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i
-
Battery
-
Built-in type (up to 2.5H)
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
650g
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W ↓
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - RGB
-
up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video
-
480i/576i
-
RGB in
-
1
-
Composite(AV) in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
RGB to Component in
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
USB
-
1 (Type A)
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
1
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
RGB to Component in
-
HDMI
-
1 (MHL)
-
3D
-
3D Optimizer
-
Auto Keystone
-
Sí (Vertical)
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
-
Sí
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
Sí (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Sleep Timer
-
Sí
-
Image Flip
-
Sí (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
Sí
-
Gamma Correction
-
Sí
-
Automatic Standby
-
Sí
-
Wireless Mirroring
-
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter
-
Sí
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Sí
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Sí (Vertical)
-
Picture Still
-
Sí
-
Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)
-
Sí
-
Auto Sleep (Off)
-
Sí
-
Blank
-
Sí (Blue, Green)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Sí
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Sí
-
Noise Reduction
-
Sí
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
Sí
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL
-
Sí
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
-
Sí
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
Sí
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
Sí
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Leg-Stand
-
Sí
-
Carry Bag
-
Pouch
-
CD Manual
-
Sí
-
Warranty Card
-
Sí
-
Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Sí
-
3D Glasses
-
- DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)
-
Cable - Adaptor
-
1
-
Remote control
-
Remote (Card Type)+ Battery
