Proyector LED Mini PH550G
Todas las especificaciones
-
Native Resolution
-
HD(1280x720)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
-
550
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
100,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
-
Typ 30dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Normal
-
Typ 24dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
-
Typ 23dB(A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
90% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus
-
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard
-
40"@1.24m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Light source - Type
-
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Menu Language
-
Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Czech/ Hindi
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Battery
-
Built-in type (up to 2.5H)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
174 x 109.5 x 44
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
650g
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
60W
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Input Signal Compatibility - RGB
-
up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video
-
480i/576i
-
RGB in
-
1
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
1
-
Composite(AV) in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
RGB to Component in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
RGB to Component in
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
-
1 (MHL)
-
USB
-
1 (Type A)
-
3D
-
3D Optimizer
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Sí (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
-
Sí (Vertical)
-
Picture Still
-
Sí
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
-
Sí
-
Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)
-
Sí
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
Sí (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Auto Sleep (Off)
-
Sí
-
Sleep Timer
-
Sí
-
Blank
-
Sí (Blue, Green)
-
Image Flip
-
Sí (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
Sí
-
Black Level Control
-
Sí
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Sí
-
Gamma Correction
-
Sí
-
Noise Reduction
-
Sí
-
Automatic Standby
-
Sí
-
USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)
-
Sí (HD DivX)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
Sí
-
Wireless Mirroring
-
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL
-
Sí
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter
-
Sí
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
-
Sí
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Sí
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
-
Sí
-
Leg-Stand
-
Sí
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
Sí
-
Carry Bag
-
Pouch
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)
-
Simple Book
-
CD Manual
-
Sí
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Sí
-
Warranty Card
-
Sí
-
3D Glasses
-
- DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)
-
Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)
-
1
-
Cable - Adaptor
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Remote control
-
Remote (Card Type)+ Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese
