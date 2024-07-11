Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador Bottom Freezer 408 L con DoorCooling+™

GB40BPG

front view

Deleita tus sentidos con NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH™  

Disfruta de alimentos y vegetales frescos. Deleita tus sentidos y disfruta de la comida

LINEARCooling™

El motor LG Inverter Linear Compressor ayuda a mantener el aspecto y el sabor de los producto frescos por más tiempo reduciendo las fluctuaciones de temperatura.

24 Horas de refrigeración uniforme

Control preciso de la temperatura.

* Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de pruebas internas de LG para medir la fluctuación media de temperatura de extremo a extremo en el compartimiento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LGE Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃) y Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃).

* Sin carga y a temperatura normal. El resultado puede variar en uso real.

Refrigeración más rápida para los artículos almacenados en la puerta

DoorCooling+™

Las salidas de aire situadas en la parte frontal superior del refrigerador dirigen el aire frío hacia los artículos almacenados en las bandejas superiores de la puerta. Door Cooling comienza 15 segundos después de cerrar las puertas.

* Basado en los resultados de la prueba UL usando el método de prueba interno de LG comparando el tiempo necesario para que la temperatura de la bandeja superior de la puerta baje de 24,8℃ a 8℃ entre el modelo Non-DoorCooling+™ de LGE (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo DoorCooling+™ (GBB72NSDFN).

Ajustar la humedad

FRESHBalancer™

Prolonga la vida de tus frutas y verduras optimizando los niveles de humedad en el Fresh Balancer™.

4½ estrellas con Inverter Linear Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

Con menos vibraciones, piezas móviles y ruido que un sistema de compresor convencional LG, el refrigerador de montaje inferior 450L es el primero del mercado en obtener una clasificación energética de 4½ estrellas, líder en su categoría. Como el compresor Inverter Linear es el corazón de tu refrigerador, te ofrecemos una garantía de 10 años* para las piezas del motor Inverter Linear Compressor.

* 2 años de piezas y mano de obra en el producto + 3 años en el sistema de refrigeración sellado (compresor, evaporador, secador y tuberías) sólo piezas + 5 años en el compresor (sólo piezas).

Diseño exterior impecable

El nuevo y elegante refrigerador bottom freezer tiene un ancho de 705 mm y se adapta a la mayoría de las cocinas con un diseño exterior de primera calidad que complementará tus espacios.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

newww

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 720 x 700

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A++

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Color

    Acero con grafito oscuro

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Bottom Freezer

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A++

  • País de Origen

    Hecho en China

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Si [Pantalla Interna]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 720 x 700

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    76

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Espacio reducido

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Ice Maker Automático

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material

    VCM

  • Color

    Acero con grafito oscuro

  • Metal Fresh

    No

  • Tipo de manija

    Compartimento lateral

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    6

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Sí (1)

  • Repisa Deslizable

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cajón congelador

    3 transparentes

Qué opina la gente

