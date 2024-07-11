50" LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD, UT80 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re: Nuevo Programa en pantalla.

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

En un TV LG UHD se muestra un largo tramo de suelo de madera noble de colores vibrantes.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los detalles

Adéntrate en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo, para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Personalización de la AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver

TV LG montado en la pared de un salón con un guitarrista en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta la distribución de la habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

TV LG y barra de sonido LG en un moderno salón por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

TV LG y barra de sonido LG en un moderno salón durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

LG TV mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Escuche cada respiración y latido, ya que el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena su espacio con un audio rico y de calidad de escenario sonoro.

Un hombre conduciendo una moto por un camino de tierra con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de la moto.

El sonido impactante resuena

Los refinamientos del procesador IA le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

TV LG que muestra a los músicos actuando, con gráficos en círculos brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a lo que sea que veas

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para una gran claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú de modo de sonido.El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Disfruta de la televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Concierge y Quick Card.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. 

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:Nuevo Programa

webOS Re:Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas funciones y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el programa de actualización varía de fin de mes a principios de año. 

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región. Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que amas

Mi Perfil

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti

Con Mi perfil, puede crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todo el mundo tiene una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Tarjeta rápida

Toma un acceso directo a tus favoritos

Un solo clic. La tarejta rápida te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un TV LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla aparece el texto «Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulses el botón mic del mando a distancia» junto a un gráfico circular rosa-morado. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Delante del televisor LG, el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al mando, aparece un gráfico de un dedo pulsando un botón y el texto «Pulsación corta».

AI Conserje

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Conserje lo conoce a través de su historial de búsqueda y le recomienda contenido y ajustes preestablecidos de palabras clave que incluyen 'Para usted', 'Recomendado', 'Tendencias ahora' y 'Consejos'.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles anteriores pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento. La palabra clave 'For you' en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo. 

*****Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día. 

*****+*La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor púrpura rodea el mando sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor LG con un clic, desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Obtén conectividad total desde tu TV

Un TV LG montado en la pared de un salón muestra un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Conectividad móvil

Transmita sus aplicaciones directamente a su televisor

Vea el contenido de su dispositivo iPhone o Android en la pantalla de su TV LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Home Hub 

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de su ecosistema inteligente desde su televisor, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido e IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países. 

***Es compatible con AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, y puede variar según la región y el idioma. LG es compatible con los dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. 

****Los servicios y funciones compatibles con "Matter" pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ. 

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador Alpha 9 AI y puede variar en función de los productos y las regiones. 

******Es posible que el servicio integrado de Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

Una amplia gama de contenido listo para ver

Un TV LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la imagen aparecen los textos «Action Collection», «Bloomberg TV+» y «Visto recientemente». El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de TV.

Canales LG 

Ahora se muestra gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para conocer las últimas noticias, deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie lo más fácilmente posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región. Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+. 

***Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países. 

****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Un rinoceronte en un ambiente de safari se muestra en un TV LG Ultra Big, montado en la pared marrón de un salón rodeado de muebles modulares de color crema.

Pantalla ultra grande

Sobredimensiona tus emociones

Una pantalla ultra grande transforma todo su entretenimiento en una escala y claridad de gran éxito.

Control de la barra de sonido

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano

Accede al control de la barra de sonido en el TV LG para un control sencillo de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones prácticas, incluso mientras miras.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado, y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solo a ciertas funciones. 

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones. 

****UHD es compatible con el control de la barra de sonido.

Sumérgete en éxitos de taquilla y batallas contra jefes

Modo Filmmaker

Véalo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER ofrece películas tal y como las concibió el director con ajustes precisos.

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

**Modo Filmmaker 

Experiencia de cine en casa

La magia del cine en la comodidad de su casa

Ambiente de cine recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que todas las películas se presenten en todo su esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para disfrutar de un cine más envolvente.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un TV LG montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Potente jugabilidad

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice «¡GANA!», mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Game Dashboard sólo se activa cuando «Game Optimizer» y «Game Dashboard» están activados. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

 

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra «Trine 4: El precio de la pesadilla». Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG UHD para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG UHD sobre fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país. 

**Los siguientes modelos están fabricados con plástico reciclado: Pedalier UT90 (75/65/55/50") y UT80 (86/75/70").

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

