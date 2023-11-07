We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED CINEMA 3D TV FULL HD 55"
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño (pulgadas)
-
55
-
Resolución
-
1920x1080
-
Retroiluminación
-
EDGE Led
-
Hz
-
120
-
MOTION CLARITY INDEX (MCI) Hz
-
120
-
Sintonizador Análogo
-
Si (PAL-N, PAL-M, NTSC-M)
-
Sintonizador Digital
-
Si
-
Picture Mode
-
"8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)"
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Si
-
Aspect Ratio
-
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Set By Program, 4:3, Zoom, Zoom2, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
4 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game/ Sport)
-
Salida de audio
-
10W+10W
-
Descodificador Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
Modo de sonido
-
5 modos (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Si
-
Sistema de Parlantes
-
1way 2 speakers
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Si
-
Infinite Surround System
-
Si
-
3D Type
-
Cinema 3D
-
Supporting Format
-
S/S, T/B, F/S
-
Conversor 3D a 2D
-
Si
-
Conversor 2D a 3D
-
Si
-
Depth Control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
-
Si
-
Dual Play
-
Ready
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
-
Si DLNA Certified
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Si
-
USB Version (& Speed)
-
v2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
e-Manual
-
Si
-
Key Lock
-
Si
-
Closed Caption
-
Si
-
Language
-
" 3(English, Spanish, Portguese)"
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Si
-
On/Off Timer
-
Si
-
Sleep Timer
-
Si
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Si
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
1
-
RF In
-
Si 2
-
AV In
-
COMPARTIDA
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
2(H) + AV COMPARTIDA
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
-
2(H)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1(H)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1(H)
-
LAN
-
1(H)
-
Voltaje, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Si Plus
-
Sensor Intenligente
-
Si
-
Anteojos 3D Incluidos
-
4
