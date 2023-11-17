About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla Interactiva UHD TR3PJ

86TR3PJ-B

(3)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Verdadera interactividad para
reunir a las personas

Cuando el profesor lo marca en el TR3PJ, se muestra al mismo tiempo en las pantallas de los dispositivos electrónicos de los alumnos.

*86 pulgadas
**Todas las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos.
***Las soluciones de videoconferencia deben comprarse por separado.

Multitáctil y Fácil Escritura

La serie TR3PJ puede utilizar simultáneamente hasta 20 puntos de multitáctil. Esta función ofrece una experiencia de escritura en tablero realista y facilita mucho la colaboración.

Tres niños están dibujando en el TR3PJ al mismo tiempo.

Las pantallas de las computadoras portátiles de los estudiantes y el móvil del maestro se comparten en la pantalla.

Actualización de ScreenShare Pro

Con ScreenShare Pro recientemente actualizado, que permite mostrar un máximo de seis pantallas compartidas o un archivo en una pantalla en tiempo real, ha mejorado la usabilidad al permitir a los usuarios compartir Chromecast, Airplay y Miracast en la misma red.

*ScreenShare Pro es un software basado en Wi-Fi y es compatible con una aplicación separada.
**Todos los dispositivos deben estar conectados dentro de la misma red.
Un maestro está teniendo una clase y la pantalla en la pantalla se comparte con la computadora portátil de cada estudiante.

Air Class

Air Class admite la conexión de hasta 30 estudiantes y ofrece clases interactivas mediante el uso de dispositivos móviles equipados con navegadores web, proporcionando una variedad de herramientas como votar, responder y compartir textos de proyectos.
Mostrar la función de administración de energía para administrar la energía de manera más eficiente.

DPM
(Administración de energía de la pantalla)

Al activar la función DPM, la pantalla se puede configurar para que se encienda solo cuando hay una señal de entrada, lo que permite una administración de energía más eficiente.
Clase de dibujo de ingeniería con la herramienta de anotación de TR3PJ utilizando las funciones Deshacer y Rehacer.

Actualización de anotación

En el modo de herramienta de anotación, las funciones 'Deshacer' y 'Rehacer' brindan una experiencia de usuario mejorada. (La herramienta de anotación se puede usar en cualquier fuente).

*Deshacer: Retrocede un paso.

Rehacer : Avanza un paso.
Una mujer buscando información usando el navegador web.

Navegador web

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con el navegador web* en el sistema operativo Android**, por lo que puede buscar en la web de manera fácil y rápida, sin conectarse a un escritorio externo.

*Función basada en red.
**El sistema operativo Android se actualizó a la versión 9.0.
Sistema en un chip integrado con el sistema operativo Android y aplicaciones gratuitas.

Todo en uno

La serie TR3PJ integra el sistema operativo Android y las aplicaciones gratuitas en un SoC de alto rendimiento, sin una PC.

Modo seguro

El modo seguro desactiva las opciones de duplicación de pantalla para SSP (Screen Share Pro), que es una aplicación que permite compartir la pantalla entre dispositivos móviles y la pantalla, para evitar que se muestre contenido no autorizado a través de las funciones de compartir pantalla en varios dispositivos.

Modo seguro para bloquear contenidos no autorizados.

La ranura OPS integrada permite a los usuarios conectarse fácilmente a un escritorio externo, lo que proporciona más funciones ampliadas.

Ranura OPS incorporada

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con las ranuras OPS, lo que le permite montar el escritorio OPS de manera fácil y conveniente en la parte posterior de la pizarra digital interactiva con suministro de energía interno.
El USB no se puede conectar a una pantalla por seguridad.

Bloque USB

El modo de bloqueo USB que ayuda a proteger y evitar que los datos se copien en dispositivos no autorizados por adelantado, lo cual es esencial para usarse en espacios donde la seguridad es fundamental.

Captura parcial

Los usuarios pueden seleccionar el área deseada de la pantalla para recortar la imagen y almacenarla en la memoria interna. Además, TR3PJ permite enviar imágenes recortadas directamente a aplicaciones de correo electrónico o notas.

Una mujer captura parte del TR3PJ y se lo explica al hombre.

Tres personas están reunidas en una sala de conferencias, teniendo una reunión virtual con otras personas que van apareciendo en la pantalla.

Conectividad Bluetooth

TR3PJ admite Bluetooth para conectarse de forma inalámbrica a varios dispositivos, como altavoces, mouse, teclado, etc. Esto está optimizado para crear un entorno híbrido para que las reuniones y clases en línea y fuera de línea puedan realizarse con facilidad.
El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie TR3PJ instalada en un lugar diferente.

Servicio ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que garantiza la operación estable de los negocios de los clientes.

*La disponibilidad del servicio "ConnectedCare" difiere según la región, así que comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Tipo de luz de fondo

Directo

Brillo

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

1.07 mil millones de colores

Gama de colores

NTSC 68%

Relación de contraste

1,200:1

Dinámica CR

NO

Vida útil

30.000 horas (mín.)

Resolución nativa

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

16/7

Tecnología de paneles

IPS

Retrato/Paisaje

No/Sí

Frecuencia de actualización

60Hz

Tiempo de respuesta

8ms (G to G)

Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

86

Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

Haze 28%

Ángulo de visión (AxV)

178º x 178º

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada de audio

Salida de audio

DP In

NO

Salida de DP

NO

Entrada DVI-D

NO

Salida de altavoz externo

NO

Entrada HDMI

SÍ (3ea)

Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

2.2/1.4

Salida de HDMI

Entrada de infrarrojos

NO

Entrada RGB

Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

SÍ (1ea)

Salida RJ45 (LAN)

Entrada RS232C

Salida RS232C

NO

USB táctil

USB 3.0 tipo B (2ea)

Entrada USB

USB3.0 tipo A (4ea), USB2.0 tipo A (1ea), USB tipo C (1ea)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

Color del marco

Black

Ancho del marco

T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

2110 × 1283 x 225mm

Manija

Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm

Peso empaquetado

80.7Kg

Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

800 x 600 mm

Peso (Cabezal)

65.8Kg

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

Sensor de brillo automático

Memoria interna (eMMC)

32 GB

Llave local de operación

Indicador de encendido

Sensor de temperatura

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

Imagen del logotipo de arranque

Crestron Connected

HDMI-CEC

Network Ready

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

modo PM

NO

Compartir pantalla

Configuración de clonación de datos

NO

Ahorro de energía inteligente

Despertador en LAN

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

Humedad de funcionamiento

10 % to 90 %

Temperatura de funcionamiento

0 °C to 40 °C

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Tipo de alimentación

Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Máx.

600W

Apagado

0.5W

Típ.

320W

SONIDO

Altavoz (incorporado)

SÍ (16W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP/Energy Star

Sí/No

Seguridad

CB / NRTL

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

Potencia OPS integrada

Compatible con tipo OPS

SÍ (ranura)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

Connected Care

IDIOMA

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESORIO

Básico

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Opcional

NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

Precisión (típ.)

±1mm

Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

Ø2 mm ↑

Interfaz

USB3.0

Punto multitáctil

Máx. 20 puntos

Soporte del sistema operativo

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Espesor del vidrio protector

4mm (Anti-Glare)

Transmisión del vidrio protector

0.87

Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

10ms ↓

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - CREAR TABLERO

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

Quad core A73

GPU

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

LAN Gigabit

Memoria (RAM)

4 GB

Versión del sistema operativo (Android)

Android 9

Almacenamiento

32 GB

Wifi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

