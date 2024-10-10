About Cookies on This Site

Televisor 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 )para hotelería con Pro:Centric

Televisor 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 )para hotelería con Pro:Centric

50UM660H0SG

Televisor 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 )para hotelería con Pro:Centric

(1)
Front view with infill image

Hotel TV 4K UHD para el sector hotelero y clínico con Pro:Centric Direct

Una Hotel TV en la habitación del hotel con una pantalla brillante y clara.

*65 pulgadas
*Todas las imágenes de esta página son meramente ilustrativas
*Todas las imágenes de la televisión con 2 postes se aplican únicamente a UM660H.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud mejora la usabilidad de la solución de CMS de la empresa y la transición a la nube del sistema, reforzando el servicio de la solución para terceros. También ofrece varias plantillas de diseño, una mejor recopilación de datos y una plataforma de análisis con un llamativo panel de control. Además, con las nuevas funciones, el Creador de aplicaciones móviles te permite simplificar el proceso de configurar servicios de conserjería en dispositivos móviles para los huéspedes. A través de esta función, la solicitud del huésped se atenderá de forma inmediata.

Persona trabajando con Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, que facilitan la gestión remota desde redes IP y de servicios con un solo clic. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar fácilmente su interfaz al proporcionar una interfaz personalizada y gestiona eficazmente todas las televisiones de la habitación. La más reciente versión de PCD proporciona un control en la habitación basado en IoT que te servirá de punto de partida para adaptarte a las habitaciones de hotel de la siguiente generación mediante inteligencia artificial.

Una persona gestionando algunos contenidos y ajustes del hotel tv en el hotel utilizando la solución Pro:Centric Direct por medio de un servidor.

*Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles en función de las versiones de PCD.

Revestimiento en conformidad

Las televisiones de hoteles o complejos turísticos no pueden evitar estar expuestas a entornos con sal, polvo, hierro en polvo y humedad, lo que puede afectar a su rendimiento con el paso del tiempo. El revestimiento de conformidad de la placa de circuitos principales (placa de alimentación) reduce significativamente los riesgos de estos entornos, ya que protege los televisores de la sal, el polvo, el hierro en polvo, la humedad, etc.

La UM660H/UM662H tiene un revestimiento de conformidad en la placa de alimentación para proteger la pantalla incluso en un entorno salino o húmedo.

Dos personas están jugando, y la escena del juego que se muestra en la pantalla del hotel TV con una expresión realista.

Optimizador de juegos

El optimizador de juegos de LG te enganchará y te mantendrá en la acción con la selección del modo de juego, el ajuste de la imagen, etc.

La UM660H/UM662H está instalada armoniosamente en la habitación del hotel y la vista lateral se amplía para mostrarla.

Profundidad delgada para un aspecto elegante en cualquier espacio

Con un diseño delgado, la serie UM660H/UM662H se integra a la perfección en los interiores, creando un aspecto moderno para los huéspedes.
*En caso de televisiones de 65 pulg. (43 pulg., 50 pulg.: 57.1 mm, 55 pulg.: 57.5 mm)

Con la función SoftAP del hotel TV, conecte otros dispositivos como teléfonos celulares, computadoras portátiles y tabletas.

SoftAP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (SoftAP) es una función Wi-Fi “virtual” que utiliza la televisión como punto de acceso inalámbrico, lo que permite a los invitados conectar sus propios dispositivos al SoftAP. Es compatible con el Modo puente, lo que permite a los administradores gestionar la información de SoftAP en la habitación, como el nivel de señal, las contraseñas de SoftAP, etc.
*SoftAP debe configurarse en el menú de instalación después de encender la televisión.
*No se puede utilizar Pantalla compartida al mismo tiempo.

Una persona controla la televisión hablando a un control remoto que tiene reconocimiento de voz.

Reconocimiento de voz

Para una interacción fluida y una mayor satisfacción del usuario, LG ha incorporado la función de reconocimiento de voz a la LG TV UM662H. Esta función facilita controlar la televisión sin pulsar el botón de los controles remotos.
*Se requiere el control remoto por movimiento Magic (se vende por separado).

