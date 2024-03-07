About Cookies on This Site

Serie LED para interiores

Serie LED para interiores

(2)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Serie LED para interiores LSGA

Una enorme pantalla LED empotrada en la pared instalada en el aeropuerto muestra claramente los horarios de los vuelos y los anuncios.

*Todas las imágenes que aparecen en esta página tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos.

Instalación rápida

Diversos elementos, como pomos de seguridad, cierres rápidos, manijas y pasadores de posicionamiento, permiten al instalador colocar y desmontar sin problemas las pantallas LED sin necesidad de herramientas adicionales.

Las piezas del gabinete, incluidos los “Pomos de seguridad”, la “Manija fácil”, el “Bloqueo rápido y manejo con una sola mano” y los “Pasadores de posicionamiento”, aparecen ampliadas.

Mantenimiento sencillo

La serie LSGA cuenta con un método de fijación por bloqueo que no requiere herramientas adicionales, lo que permite sustituir los módulos LED o las unidades de alimentación/datos de forma más sencilla y ahorra tiempo y costos de mantenimiento.

Está demostrando que un sencillo método de fijación por bloqueo permite sustituir cómodamente la unidad de alimentación/datos de la carcasa.

La pantalla está diseñada para encajar en la pared, con dos tamaños de carcasa diferentes.

Dos opciones de carcasa

La serie LSGA ofrece dos tamaños de carcasa para satisfacer las necesidades de los clientes con diversos tamaños de pantalla.

Se puede instalar por delante o por detrás, según las necesidades del cliente.

Capacidad de servicio en la parte delantera y trasera

El producto se puede acceder por delante o por detrás, lo que permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación más adecuadas para cada entorno y minimiza las limitaciones en la instalación y el mantenimiento.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    P3.9

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    SMD sencillo

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    3,91

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    64x64

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    250x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0,55

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x4

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    128x256

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    500x1,000x90

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0,5

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    10

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    20

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    65,536

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.1

  • Material del bastidor

    Magnalio

  • Acceso al servicio

    Frontal y trasero

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    800

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0,98

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    6,500:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    186

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    62

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    372

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    508

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    169

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    1,015

  • Alimentación (V)

    De 100 a 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    De -10℃ a +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP40

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP20

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVGA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    X

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.