About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie LSCA

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encuentra un distribuidor

Serie LSCA

LSCA039-CK

Serie LSCA

(2)
vista frontal con pantalla interior, 500x1000

Serie Versátil LSCA

Instalación rápida

Varios factores, como los imanes en la parte superior e inferior, los pasadores de posicionamiento, las asas y los cierres por bloqueo, ayudan a los instaladores a montar y desmontar fácilmente las pantallas LED sin necesidad de herramientas adicionales.

Instalación rápida

Fácil mantenimiento

Fácil mantenimiento

La serie LSCA aplicó un sencillo método de fijación por bloqueo que no requiere herramientas adicionales, lo que facilita la sustitución de los módulos LED o de las unidades de potencia/datos. Ahorra costes y tiempo de mantenimiento.

 

Dos opciones de armazón de pantalla

Dos opciones de armazón de pantalla

La serie LSCA ofrece dos tamaños de armazón de pantalla, lo que permite una configuración del tamaño de la pantalla que se ajusta perfectamente a las exigencias del cliente.

 

Diseño de esquina a 90° disponible

Diseño de esquina a 90° disponible

Si añade una opción de esquina de 90°, la serie LSCA puede ofrecer un contenido impecable incluso cuando se instala en estructuras en ángulo recto.

 

Servicio de mantenimiento delantero o trasero

Servicio de mantenimiento delantero o trasero

El producto ofrece acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación según su entorno y minimiza las limitaciones en la instalación y el mantenimiento.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Impulsada por el controlador de sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSCA es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, que incluyen SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura, potencia LED)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Configuración de píxeles

3 en 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch(mm)

2.97

Resolución de módulo (Ancho x Altura)

64x128

Dimensiones de módulo (Ancho x Altura, mm)

250x500

Peso por módulo (kg)

1.30

Cantidad de módulos por caja de unidad (Ancho x Altura)

2 x 2 / 2 x 1 (Medio tamaño)

Resolución de la carcasa de unidad (Ancho x Altura)

128 x 256 / 128 x 128 (tamaño medio)

Dimensiones de la carcasa de unidad (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad, mm)

500 x 1000 x 66 / 500 x 500 x 66 (tamaño medio)

Área de la superficie de la carcasa de la unidad (㎡)

0.500 / 0.250 (tamaño medio)

Peso por carcasa de unidad (Kg/unidad)

12.0 / 8.0 (tamaño medio)

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)

24.0 / 32.0 (tamaño medio)

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/m²)

65.536

Horizontalidad de la carcasa de la unidad (mm)

±0.3

Densidad física de píxel (pixeles/㎡)

65,536

Material de la carcasa de la unidad

Fundición de aluminio

Acceso de servicio

Frontal o trasero

PARÁMETRO ÓPTICO

Brillo Mínimo (Luego de la calibración)

1000

Temperatura del color

6500

Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visualización (Vertical)

160

Uniformidad del brillo

97%

Uniformidad del color

± 0.003 Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

7,000

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

14

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Consumo de energía (máximo c/Unidad)

270 / 135 (tamaño medio)

Consumo de energía (promedio c/Unidad)

90 / 45 (tamaño medio)

Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)

540

Suministro de energía (V)

100 a 240

Frecuencia de cuadro (Hz)

50 / 60

Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

3840

OPERACIÓN ESPECIFICACIONES

Vida útil (horas a la mitad de brillo)

100,000

Temperatura de funcionamiento(℃)

-10∘ a +45∘

Humedad de funcionamiento

0~80% de humedad relativa

Clasificación IP (frontal/posterior)

IP30

CERTIFICACIÓN

Certificación

CE,FCC,ETL

MEDIO AMBIENTE

Medio ambiente

RoHS

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.