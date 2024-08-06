We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
Details mastered
On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enjoy your creativity
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
300nits brightness
Feature
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Tilt adjustable
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US500 in the LG.com Support Menu.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Screws 4. Power adapter 5. HDMI cable 6. Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, Warranty
The box includes the Stand body, Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, HDMI cable, Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, and Warranty.
