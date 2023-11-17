About Cookies on This Site

Monitores UltraWide

Los monitores ultra panorámicos UltraWide™ de LG le permitirán disponer de todos los datos con un campo de visión más amplio y envolvente. Infórmese de todas sus aplicaciones profesionales gracias a un diseño pensado para las tareas más exigentes que requieren una pantalla mayor.

Monitor LG UltraWide

Te permite disfrutar de una gran pantalla y realizar varias tareas a la vez.

Empiece a ver de lado a lado

Le permite trabajar informes uno al lado de otro, sin repetir la función Alt-Tab.

Monitores Ultrawide, varias tareas

Más Espacio Para La Productividad Significa Tener 33% Más De Pantalla Para Todas Tus Tareas.

Aula en línea con pantalla panorámica.

Aula En Línea Con Pantalla Panorámica.

Administre fácilmente su clase en línea con mayor ángulo de visión.

