Explore LG Monitor lineup

How to choose the Monitor that fits your needs?

Compare and choose the perfect Monitor for your lifestyle. Easily see the strengths of UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor, and UltraWide then find the one that fits you best.

LifestyleSummary

As lifestyles and ways of working continue to evolve,
LG Monitors deliver optimised experiences tailored to your purpose and space. Explore the key features and specifications of each model at a glance, and discover the display that fits seamlessly into your everyday life.

For Gaming

In gaming, every second counts. For those intense moments when you're in the thick of the action, fast response times and smooth visuals ensure you never miss a move. Experience the thrill of staying one step ahead of your opponent with crisp, vibrant visuals that bring every scene of the game to life, and smooth play with no tearing or stuttering.

An LG UltraGear monitor in a gaming room, showing gameplay on the screen with LED lighting around the setup.

※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

UltraGear 45GX950A-B
UltraGear 45GX900A-B
UltraGear 32GX850A-B

Display

Panel Type

Panel is the key technology that determines a monitor's picture quality, with IPS offering wide viewing angles and accurate colours, VA offering high contrast, and TN offering fast response, you can choose the panel that suits your needs.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Response Time

Refers to the speed of colour change on the screen, the faster the speed, the smoother and sharper the game.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Refresh rate

Ultra-fast refresh rates deliver a smooth picture during gaming, so you can react quickly and aim accurately at your opponent.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

165 Hz

165 Hz

Colour Gamut

Colour gamut refers to the range of colours a monitor can display. The wider the range, the more diverse and accurate colours can be displayed.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Vibrant colours and brightness takes the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Gaming Feature

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ensures smoother gameplay by synchronising your monitor’s refresh rate with your GPU to prevent screen tearing and stuttering.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ delivers tear-free visuals and low latency by dynamically adapting your monitor’s refresh rate to your game’s frame rate.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Dual Mode

VESA-certified Dual Mode lets you seamlessly switch between rich graphics and fast-action gaming. Easily switch modes via OSD or LG Switch to optimise for any genre of gaming.

Dual Mode
Dual Mode
Dual Mode

Design

Curvature

This curved design matches the user's line of sight, maintaining consistent eye-to-screen distance to reduce eye strain with natural viewing angles. Higher values provide gentle curvature for comfort, while lower values offer deeper curvature for maximum immersion.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

For Creatives

One screen, endless possibilities for work and play. The LG Smart Monitor brings together the productivity of a high-performance work monitor, the smooth responsiveness of a gaming display, and the convenience of a smart TV — all in one elegant device. With vibrant picture quality, intuitive controls, and smart features, it creates a seamless environment for multitasking, entertainment, and creativity. Whether you're working, watching, or creating, it adapts beautifully to your lifestyle.

An LG UltraFine monitor on a desk in a music studio, displaying colourful 3D video editing software, with a mixing console and headphones placed nearby.

※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

UltraFine 27UP650K-W
UltraFine 32UN880K-B
UltraFine 27UP850K-W

Display

Size

LG monitors are available in a range of sizes from 27-inch to 49-inch, so you can choose the right size for your gaming and work environment. The bigger the screen, the more immersive the game and the more efficient you can work.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Resolution

Resolution refers to the number of pixels that make up the picture on your screen. The higher the resolution, the sharper and more detailed the image.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Contrast Ratio

It's a measure of the difference in brightness on your screen, with higher values giving you deeper darks and brighter highlights. Higher contrast ratios provide better image quality and are beneficial for applications where colour is important, such as watching videos or working on designs.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Panel Type

Panel is the key technology that determines a monitor's picture quality, with IPS offering wide viewing angles and accurate colours, VA offering high contrast, and TN offering fast response, you can choose the panel that suits your needs.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Aspect Ratio

Aspect ratio refers to the horizontal to vertical ratio of the frame.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Colour Gamut

Colour gamut refers to the range of colours a monitor can display. The wider the range, the more diverse and accurate colours can be displayed.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Vibrant colours and brightness takes the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Usability

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

DisplayPort allows you to fully utilise the power of next-generation GPUs with high bandwidth. It delivers crisp, smooth image quality, even at 4K and ultra-high refresh rates, for a smooth gaming experience with no compression or lag in racing simulations or high-end FPS games.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

For hybrid user

A smarter screen that brings work, play, and content together in perfect harmony. The LG Smart Monitor blends the productivity of a high-performance work monitor, the responsiveness of a gaming display, and the convenience of a smart TV — all in one. With intuitive dashboards, intelligent features, and a sleek, modern design, it delivers an optimised experience for those who live a dynamic, connected lifestyle. Stunning picture quality and flexible setup elevate your everyday routine, turning seamless multitasking into a refined part of your day.

An LG monitor on a desk displaying infographics, surrounded by a keyboard, office chair, desk lamp, file holder, and small plants in a cosy home office setup.

※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

Smart Monitor 32U889SA-W
Smart Monitor 32U850SA-W
Smart Monitor 32U721SA-W

Display

Contrast Ratio

It's a measure of the difference in brightness on your screen, with higher values giving you deeper darks and brighter highlights. Higher contrast ratios provide better image quality and are beneficial for applications where colour is important, such as watching videos or working on designs.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Usability

webOS

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Speaker
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB-C Port
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Design

Height

The ability to adjust the monitor's height up and down, optimising the screen position for your eye level to reduce neck and shoulder strain.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivot

The ability to rotate the screen 90 degrees in one or both directions to use it in portrait mode.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Tilt

With the ability to tilt the monitor back and forth, you can adjust the screen angle up and down to set the optimal angle for your eyes.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Swivel

Swivel the monitor from side to side, so you can rotate the screen to either side to share the screen with others or adjust the orientation to suit your work environment.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

For work

In your busy life of efficient multitasking, the large screen space allows you to work with multiple windows open at the same time without feeling cramped. The ergonomic, curved design for long periods of concentration allows you to work efficiently and with visual comfort, making your dynamic work and creative life more immersive.

An LG UltraWide monitor placed on a desk in a modern study room, displaying colourful 3D graphics alongside a coding program.

※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

UltraWide 49U950A-W
UltraWide 40U990A-W
UltraWide 34U650A-B

Display

Screen Size

LG monitors are available in a range of sizes from 27-inch to 49-inch, so you can choose the right size for your gaming and work environment. The bigger the screen, the more immersive the game and the more efficient you can work.

49

49

39.7

39.7

34

34

Resolution

Resolution refers to the number of pixels that make up the picture on your screen. The higher the resolution, the sharper and more detailed the image.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,440 x 1,440

3,440 x 1,440

Panel Type

Panel is the key technology that determines a monitor's picture quality, with IPS offering wide viewing angles and accurate colours, VA offering high contrast, and TN offering fast response, you can choose the panel that suits your needs.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Usability

Speaker
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB-C Port
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

DisplayPort

DisplayPort allows you to fully utilise the power of next-generation GPUs with high bandwidth. It delivers crisp, smooth image quality, even at 4K and ultra-high refresh rates, for a smooth gaming experience with no compression or lag in racing simulations or high-end FPS games.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

USB Hub Ports
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.2(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.2(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.2(Down) 1 x USB 3.2(Up)

4 x USB 3.2(Down)
1 x USB 3.2(Up)

Design

Curvature

This curved design matches the user's line of sight, maintaining consistent eye-to-screen distance to reduce eye strain with natural viewing angles. Higher values provide gentle curvature for comfort, while lower values offer deeper curvature for maximum immersion.

3800R

3800R

2500R

2500R

3800R

3800R

  • *Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
  • *Specifications may vary by model or screen size.
  • *Support for some features may vary by region and country.
  • *Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Monitor banner with feature cards for response time, resolution, and refresh rate.

How can Monitor features and terms
let you quickly know what they mean?

How can Monitor features and terms<br> let you quickly know what they mean? Learn More