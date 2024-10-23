Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PŘÍBĚH VELETRHU CES 2023

LG World Premiere Highlights

Booth Tour with Austin Evans

Booth Tour with JerryRigEverything

2023 CES Life on the UP with ThinQ UP

2023 CES LG Refrigerator with MoodUP

LG OLED 10th Anniversary

NEJNOVĚJŠÍ PRODUKTY
PŘEDSTAVENÉ NA CES 2023

Obrázek chladničky Counter-Depth MAX InstaView.

Counter-Depth MAX InstaView
Obrázek sloupového ventilátoru s čističkou vzduchu AeroTower.

AeroTower Air Purifying Fan
Obrázek televizoru OLED LG SIGNATURE M

LG SIGNATURE
OLED M

**Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics.
Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details

Obrázek pračky a sušičky WashTower™ s panelem Center Control™.

WashTower s panelem Center Control
Obrázek notebooku LG gram.

Notebook LG gram
Obrázek OLED monitoru LG UltraGear™.

OLED monitor LG UltraGear™

*Informace o produktu se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Symbol výzvy LIFE'S GOOD AWARD.

Výzva LIFE'S GOOD AWARD

Seznamte se s finalisty, kteří připravují cestu pro lepší

budoucnost lidstva i celé planety.

Výzva LIFE'S GOOD AWARD ZJISTIT VÍCE

Obrázek symbolu LG LABS.

Překypující
inspirací

Life's Good, když jeden experimentální nápad otevře dveře

novému způsobu života.

Překypující <br>inspirací ZJISTIT VÍCE

Obrázek vnitřku vozidla s nainstalovaným monitorem.

LIFE'S GOOD
S AUTOMOBILY

Mobilita budoucnosti jako prostor, který vám rozumí, umí

předpovídat a radit. Trendy LG Mobility, které se nesmíte

nechat ujít.

LIFE'S GOOD <br>S AUTOMOBILY ZJISTIT VÍCE

Hlavní vizuál k LG signature.

Žijte naplno

Zakuste život, jak jej neznáte. Nadčasový design, prvotřídní

zpracování a inovace bez hranic.

Žijte naplno ZJISTIT VÍCE