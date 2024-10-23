Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Potěšte své smysly s NatureFRESH™3

NatureFRESH™

Potěšte své smysly s NatureFRESH™

Vychutnejte si čerstvé potraviny a potěšte své chuťové buňky během jídla.

Maximální čerstvost pro vaše potraviny3

LINEARCooling™

Maximální čerstvost pro vaše potraviny

Smart invertorový kompresor LG udržuje stálou teplotu v chladničce, a tím zajistí delší čerstvost potravin.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_2_LinearCooling_D

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_3_LinearCooling_D

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_4_LinearCooling_D

Rovnoměrné chlazení 24 hodin

Rovnoměrné chlazení 24 hodin

Přesná regulace teploty.

*Na základě testu společnosti UL s použitím interní testovací metody společnosti LG na měření průměrného kolísání teplot v prostoru pro potraviny mezi chladničkami: kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou dole GBB72NSDFN (± 0,5 ℃), 4dvéřová (French Door) chladnička GF-L570PL (± 0,5 ℃), 2dvéřová (Side by Side) chladnička J811NS35 (±0,5 ℃), kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou nahoře B607S (±0,5 ℃) a kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou nahoře B606S (±1,0 ℃).
*Po dobu testu nebyly v chladničce potraviny a byla nastavena normální teplota (max. 8 ℃). Při reálném používání chladničky se může výsledek lišit.

Rychlejší a rovnoměrnější zchlazení v chladničce1

DoorCooling⁺™

Rychlejší a rovnoměrnější zchlazení v chladničce

Průduchy nacházející se v přední části chladničky pomáhají udržovat rovnoměrnou teplotu, díky čemuž zůstanou vaše potraviny déle čerstvé.

*Na základě testu společnosti UL (porovnávajícím čas potřebný na pokles teploty z 24,8 ℃ na 8 ℃ mezi modelem chladničky bez funkce DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) a model s funkcí DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

Nastavení vlhkosti1

FRESHBalancer™

Nastavení vlhkosti

Zásuvka bezpečně udržuje vlhkost, přičemž nastavitelnou ventilací optimalizuje vlhkost ovoce a zeleniny – v závislosti na vybraném režimu.

Nastavte si optimální teplotu podle typu potravin

FRESHConverter™

Nastavte si optimální teplotu podle typu potravin

Zásuvka udržuje optimální teplotu masa, ryb, nebo zeleniny.

10letá záruka na lineární kompresor

Invertorový lineární kompresor

10letá záruka na lineární kompresor

Invertorový lineární kompresor LG je díky vyspělé technologii méně hlučný než standardní kompresory. Šetří více energie, je mnohem odolnější a poskytujeme na něj až 10letou* záruku.

*10letá záruka na invertorový lineární kompresor (jen na daný díl).
*Číselný údaj ukazuje, o kolik procent má výrobek nižší spotřebu energie oproti limitu pro třídu energetické účinnosti podle platných nařízení EU.

Nepřekonatelný pomocník do vaší kuchyně

Praktický úložný prostor

Nepřekonatelný pomocník do vaší kuchyně

Držák na víno a sklopná police zjednodušují odkládaní potravin, zvyšují fexibilitu prostoru a zlepšují uspořádání v chladničce.

Jednoduché uskladnění vysokých a objemných nádob

Sklopná police ve dvou krocích

Jednoduché uskladnění vysokých a objemných nádob

Police s možností složení ve dvou krocích zajistí dostatek místa pro potraviny libovolných rozměrů a vytváří prostor pro vysoké a objemné nádoby.

Vhodný pro uložení až 5 lahví na víno1

Držák na víno

Vhodný pro uložení až 5 lahví na víno

Premiový design držáku ocení každý milovník vína.

Ovládejte chladničku na dálku3

SmartThinQ™

Ovládejte chladničku na dálku

Pomocí kompatibilního chytrého telefonu a aplikace LG SmartThinQ™ můžete na dálku nastavit teplotu, aby byla vaše chladnička připravena k uskladnění velkého nákupu.* Tato funkce je dostupná v závislosti na modelu chladničky.

*Aplikace LG SmartThinQ™ je kompatibilní s chytrými telefony s operačním systémem Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) nebo novějším, případně s iOS 8 nebo novějším. Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu pomocí telefonu nebo připojení Wi-Fi.
*Zobrazený výrobek se může lišit od skutečného výrobku.

Elegantní a praktický minimalismus3

Prémiový a kompaktní design

Elegantní a praktický minimalismus

Nová kombinovaná chladnička dokonale spojuje funkčnost a styl.