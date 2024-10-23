Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monoblok

Nízkoteplotní čerpadlo

Monoblok

Tepelná čerpadla monoblok mají venkovní jednotku propojenou s topným systémem domu přímo topnou vodou. Do domu se instaluje jen panel ovládání a případný bivalentní zdroj tepla a zásobník teplé vody.

Monoblok Získejte nabídku zdarma

Venkovní jednotky Monoblok

Vertical Table
MODEL
HM051M
HM071M
HM091M
HM091MRS
 
thermav-02-sort-monobloc1-160x160
thermav-02-sort-monobloc1-160x160
thermav-02-sort-monobloc1-160x160
thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160
výkon 7/35
5,5
7,0
9,0
9,0
výkon 2/35
5,5
7,0
9,0
9,0
výkon -7/35
5,5
7,0
9,0
9,0
COP 7/35
4,50
4,50
4,18
5,10
COP 2/35
3,45
3,42
3,35
3,48
COP -7/35
2,99
2,96
2,90
3,26
SCOP
4,45
4,45
4,45
4,68
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody
65°C
65°C
65°C
65°C
Chladivo, Množství
R32 - 1,4 kg
R32 - 1,4 kg
R32 - 1,4 kg
R32 - 2,1 kg
Kompresor
LG, R-scroll
LG, R-scroll
LG, R-scroll
LG, R-scroll
Elektrické zapojení
230 V
230 V
230 V
230 V
Externí ovládání
AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
Gateway
PI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
PI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
PI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
PI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
Oběhové čerpadlo
Grundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBL
Grundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBL
Grundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBL
Grundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBL
Expanzní nádoba
8l, 3 bar
8l, 3 bar
8l, 3 bar
8l, 3 bar
Bivalentní zdroj
ext. 3-6 kW
ext. 3-6 kW
ext. 3-6 kW
ext. 3-6 kW
Hmotnost (kg)
96
96
96
115,5
Rozměry (cm)
1239x1450x390
1239x1450x390
1239x1450x390
1239x1380x330

Specifikace jednotek s výkonem od 5 do 9 kW

Vertical Table
MODEL
HM123M
HM143M
HM163M
 
thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160
thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160
thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160
výkon 7/35
12,0
14,0
16,0
výkon 2/35
12,0
14,0
16,0
výkon -7/35
12,0
14,0
16,0
COP 7/35
4,60
4,50
4,40
COP 2/35
3,50
3,40
3,35
COP -7/35
3,00
2,93
2,80
SCOP
4,45
4,45
4,45
Bivalentní zdroj
ext. 3+3 kW
ext. 3+3 kW
ext. 3+3 kW
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody
65°C
65°C
65°C
Chladivo, Množství
R32 - 2,4 kg
R32 - 2,4 kg
R32 - 2,4 kg
Kompresor
LG, R-scroll
LG, R-scroll
LG, R-scroll
Elektrické zapojení
230 V
230 V
230 V
Externí ovládání
AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
Gateway
PI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
PI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
PI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
Oběhové čerpadlo
Grundfos UPML GEO 20-105 CHBL
Grundfos UPML GEO 20-105 CHBL
Grundfos UPML GEO 20-105 CHBL
Expanzní nádoba
8l, 3 bar
8l, 3 bar
8l, 3 bar
Hmotnost (kg)
130
130
130
Rozměry (cm)
1239x1450x390
1239x1450x390
1239x1450x390

Vnitřní jednotky

Vertical Table
MODEL
HN1616
HN1639
HN1616T
 
thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160
thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160
thermav-02-sort-indoor-t-160x160
Elektrické zapojení
12
14
16
Pro venkovní jednotky
1f (5-7-9-12-14-16 kW)
3f (12-14-16 kW)
1f/3f (9-12-14-16 kW)
Zásobník TUV
Ne
Ne
200 l
bivalentní zdroj
3+3 kW
3+3+3 kW
2+2+2 kW
oběhové čerpadlo
Panasonic, BLDC, max 46 l/min, 500-3500 ot/min
 
Yono Para RS25/7 PWM1
akumulační nádoba
Ne
Ne
40 l
expanzní nádoba
8 l, 3 bar
8 l, 3 bar
Ne
Filtr pevných částic
Ano
Ano
 
napojení topná voda
1" + 1"
1" + 1"
1" + 1"
napojení TUV
 
 
S 3/4", T 1", C 3/4"
Hmotnost (bez vody)
43
45
220
Rozměry
490x850x315
490x850x315
607x2079x725

