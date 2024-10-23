Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TEPELNÁ ČERPADLA LG VARIANTY ČERPADEL DOTAČNÍ PROGRAMY KONTAKTY A NÁVODY
Split

Nízko i vysokoteplotní čerpadlo

 

Split

Tepelná čerpadla Therma V Split jsou tvořena venkovní jednotkou, která je s vnitřní jednotkou propojena chladivovým potrubím a předává teplo z chladiva topnému systému.

Split Získejte nabídku zdarna

Venkovní jednotky Split

Vertical Table
MODELHU051MRHU071MRHU091MR
  thermav-02-sort-split1-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split1-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split1-160x160
výkon 7/355,57,09,0
výkon 2/355,57,09,9
výkon -7/355,57,09,0
COP 7/354,904,904,65
COP 2/353,503,403,35
COP -7/352,702,602,50
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody65°C65°C65°C
ChladivoR32R32R3
KompresorLG, R1 scrollLG, R1 scrollLG, R1 scroll
Elektrické zapojení230 V230 V230 V
Hmotnost (kg)606060
Rozměry (cm)950x834x330950x834x330950x834x330
Tichý provozAnoAnoAno

Venkovní jednotky Split

Vertical Table
MODELHU123 HU143 HU163
  thermav-02-sort-split2-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split2-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split2-160x160
výkon 7/35121416
výkon 2/3511,7413,5315,2
výkon -7/351112,513,5
COP 7/354,554,414,26
COP 2/353,693,693,69
COP -7/353,53,353,1
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody575757
ChladivoR410aR410aR410a
KompresorLG, BLDC scrollLG, BLDC scrollLG, BLDC scroll
Elektrické zapojení400 V400 V400 V
Hmotnost (kg)949494
Rozměry (cm)950x1380x330950x1380x330950x1380x330
Tichý provozAnoAnoAno
Vnitřní jednotky

Vertical Table
MODELHN0916M.NK4HN1616.NK3HN1639 HN1616T
  thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160 thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160 thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160 thermav-02-sort-indoor-t-160x160
Elektrické zapojení121416 
Pro venkovní jednotky1f (5-7-9 kW)1f (12-14-16 kW)3f (12-14-16 kW)1f/3f (9-12-14-16 kW)
Zásobník TUVNeNeNe200 l
bivalentní zdroj3+3 kW3+3 kW3+3+3 kW2+2+2 kW
oběhové čerpadloGrundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBLPanasonic, BLDC, max 46 l/min, 500-3500 ot/min Yono Para RS25/7 PWM1
akumulační nádobaNeNeNe40 l
expanzní nádoba8 l, 3 bar8 l, 3 bar8 l, 3 barNe
Filtr pevných částicAnoAnoAno 
napojení topná voda1" + 1"1" + 1"1" + 1"1" + 1"
napojení TUVNeNeNeS 3/4", T 1", C 3/4"
Hmotnost (bez vody)414345220
Rozměry490x850x315490x850x315490x850x315607x2079x725
