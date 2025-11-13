What is the Best Energy Efficient Refrigerator?

Every new refrigerator should have a yellow and black energy efficiency label. Here’s what you’ll find on this label:

1. The annual energy consumption in kilowatt-hours (kWh/year)

2. The model’s capacity in liters

3. A comparison of the product’s energy use versus similar models

4. The brand and model information

5. The range of energy consumption for the product type(so you can see if it’s closer to the best or worst in its class)

When shopping, look for refrigerators at the lower end of the consumption scale. LG refrigerators, for example, are often rated among the best for energy efficiency, thanks to their advanced technologies and commitment to sustainability.