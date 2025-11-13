Step 1: Empty the Contents of the Refrigerator

Start by turning off your refrigerator. Remove all food items, placing perishables in a cooler if needed. This is a great time to check expiration dates and toss anything that’s no longer fresh.

Step 2: Wipe Away Crumbs

Use a damp microfiber cloth to gently remove crumbs, spills, and any loose debris from shelves and drawers. This prevents scratching and makes deeper cleaning easier.

Step 3: Remove All Detachable Parts of the Refrigerator

Carefully take out all removable shelves, drawers, and door bins. This allows you to clean these items more thoroughly and reach every corner inside the refrigerator.

Step 4: Wash Shelves of the Refrigerator

If possible, wash the shelves and bins in the sink with mild dish soap, warm water, and a soft sponge. For fixed shelves, spray with a mild cleaning solution and wipe clean. Avoid using hot water on glass shelves straight from the refrigerator, as sudden temperature changes can cause them to crack.