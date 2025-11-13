About Cookies on This Site

LG Refrigerator

Which size is right for you?

Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Size and Capacity

Find the right LG Refrigerator for your household, from compact refrigerators

to large-capacity French Door, Side-by-side models for families. Designed to

suit your kitchen space, lifestyle, and storage needs.

Find your ideal capacity

Pink and black LG 2-door fridge freezer in a Modern Kitchen. A woman has breakfast at a table with food.

Small family

Compact 6 - 20 cu. ft. for 1–2 people or small spaces.

A large dark graphite LG fridge freezer with spacious storage in a stylish kitchen. A man and a woman cook in front of a table.

Medium family

Flexible 22 – 28 cu. ft. suits 3–4 stores fresh and frozen foods.

LG's InstaView fridge freezer in a bright kitchen. Verious of beverages are in the door. A man and a woman are looking at their mother, with a child wearing a green shirt in between.

Large family

Spacious 22 - 30 cu. ft. suits 5 or more with open storage space.

Explore refrigerators types by size and door style

There are two LG refrigerator freezers side by side with the door open. The left side is fully open and the InstaView model on the right side contains groceries. The top left side shows the text of the side-by-side and french door refrigerator freezer.

French Door and Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The left side shows a black LG refrigerator freezer with an open door, neatly organized food and drink, and the right side shows a closed 1-door freezer.

1-Door and 2-Door Refrigerator

Buying Guide Home
A compact LG refrigerator freezer with a blue-lit transparent door, next to it is a 1-door refrigerator with closed doors. Behind the refrigerator is a white-tone modern kitchen.

A compact LG refrigerator freezer with a blue-lit transparent door, next to it is a 1-door refrigerator with closed doors. Behind the refrigerator is a white-tone modern kitchen.

1-Door and 2-Door Refrigerator

Small family with 1-2 people

1-Door and 2-Door Refrigerators feature a slim, 1-Door, 2-Door design, ideal for smaller kitchens. Their compact 6 - 20 cu. ft. capacity offers efficient, vertical storage for daily essentials.

Small family with 1-2 people See all 2-Door RefrigeratorsSmall family with 1-2 people See all 1-Door Refrigerators
Black LG medium-sized fridge freezer with water dispenser. Behind it, a bed is on the left and a kitchen with induction hob on the right.

Black LG medium-sized fridge freezer with water dispenser. Behind it, a bed is on the left and a kitchen with induction hob on the right.

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people

Side-by-side Refrigerators (22 – 28 cu. ft.) feature a two-door design,

with a generous capacity. They provide ample space for fresh

and frozen foods, ideal for busy family life.

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people See all Side-by-Side Refrigerators
In a spacious kitchen, there is a large-capacity LG french door refrigerator freezer. Behind it is a food pantry with cutlery on the right, an induction hob on the left, and a dining table at the back.

In a spacious kitchen, there is a large-capacity LG french door refrigerator freezer. Behind it is a food pantry with cutlery on the right, an induction hob on the left, and a dining table at the back.

French Door Refrigerator

Large family with 5 or more people

French Door Refrigerators(22 – 32 cu.ft.) feature a wide, double-door

refrigerator on top and a drawer-style freezer below. Slim versions fit standard

kitchens, while wider options provide ample space for the whole family.

Large family with 5 or more people See all French Door Refrigerators

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

FeaturesFrench DoorSide-by-side2-Door2-Door1Door
Front view of GM89SXD
GM89SXD
Front view of VS23BQB
VS23BQB
Front view of LT57AWT
LT57AWT
Front view of GB35BVB
GB35BVB
Front view of GR21WPP
GR21WPP
Total capacity(cubic feet)312320127
nullYesYesNoYes / DID NoNo

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

LG Refrigerator FAQ

Q.

What size Refrigerator do I need?

A.

The right Refrigerator size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

 

- 2-Door Refrigerators (6 - 20 cu. ft.) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.

- Side-by-Side models (22 – 28 cu. ft.) suit families of 3–4.

- French Door models offering (22 – 32 cu. ft.) are suitable for larger households.

 

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.

Q.

How do I measure my space for a Refrigerator?

A.

Start by measuring the depth, width, and height of the space where your Refrigerator will go.

 

Depth: Measure from the wall to the edge of your countertop. Be sure to include space for doors, handles, and door swing (with doors open at 90°). Leave at least 2.5 cm of clearance behind the Refrigerator for ventilation.

 

Width: Measure the space between the wall and any counters or cabinets. If the Refrigerator will be placed next to a wall, allow an extra 5–8 cm on the hinge side so the door can open fully.

 

Height: Measure from the floor to the ceiling or to the bottom of any overhead cabinets, especially if space is limited or you are opting for a tall model.

Q.

What else should I consider when installing a refrigerator?

A.

Before delivery, plan the delivery route from your front door to the kitchen. Ensure access to a power outlet and good airflow. Measure the width and height of all doorways and hallways to ensure your new Refrigerator can pass through easily. Once installed, check doors open fully and the unit is level for optimal performance.