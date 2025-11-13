The right Refrigerator size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

- 2-Door Refrigerators (6 - 20 cu. ft.) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.

- Side-by-Side models (22 – 28 cu. ft.) suit families of 3–4.

- French Door models offering (22 – 32 cu. ft.) are suitable for larger households.

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.