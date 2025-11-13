About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine

What features do you need?

LG washing machine with interior exposed, showing motor and circular AI DD chip with moving purple lines. The panel closes, revealing the full washer.

Feature and Performance

Explore key LG Washing Machine features and functions, including AI fabric sensing, rapid wash cycles, and automatic detergent dosing. These features help streamline your laundry routine for efficiency and convenience.

Key feature of LG Washing Machines

A red laser shines through a white T-shirt in the foreground, while a black LG washing machine stands in the background.

AI DD™

Quiet care with fabric and weight sensors.

A white LG washing machine is neatly installed under a laundry counter. Inside the drum, water sprays from four directions during the washing process.

TurboWash™ 360˚

Deep clean in just 39 minutes.

LG top-loading washer showing TurboWash3D function with water and rotating arrows

TurboWash3D™

Fast and powerful 3D washing in just 30 minutes.

An LG washer and dryer set is built into the bottom of a wooden wardrobe with clothes and accessories. A hand holds a smartphone running the LG ThinQ app in front.

ThinQ App

Remote cycle control via Wi-Fi.

Feature and Performance
AI DD™

Intelligent fabric care

LG’s AI DD™ detects fabric type and weight to customize the wash for tailored care. Combined with DirectDrive™ and 6-motion technology, it delivers a quiet, powerful, and gentle clean that protects your clothes.

AIDD™ in Front LoaderAIDD™ in Top Loader
Zooming out from the LG washing machine control panel showing AI Wash mode. Inside the drum, the AI DD chip senses a pink sweatshirt to optimise the wash.

TurboWash™ 360˚

Complete care in 39 minutes

Clean your laundry in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360˚. With 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump, it uses water efficiently while delivering a fast, thorough clean that is gentle on fabrics.

Front view of an LG washing machine with “39” displayed on the panel. Powerful water jets spray from four directions, with green leaves shown on the right side.

TurboWash3D™

Powerful yet gentle washing in just 30 minutes*.

LG TurboWash3D™ technology in LG top-loading washing machines delivers powerful yet gentle cleaning, helping you wash more clothes in less time.

Woman at a table glancing at her wristwatch during a light meal, with a '30 min' icon overlayed on screen

Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion
Washer drum with large curved arrows swirling side-to-side and downward, showing TurboDrum™ water flow
Washer drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSpray
WaveForce

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep cleansing

TurboDrum™

Dynamic waves from side to side for thorough cleaning

JetSpray

High pressure water jetting for quick cleaning

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performance may vary depending on the environment.

ThinQ App

Smart Washing with Wi-Fi

With the LG ThinQ app, you can manage your washer anytime, anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use, schedule washes, and even control the product with your smart speaker or AI assistant.

Woman relaxing on sofa using LG ThinQ app on smartphone to remotely control and monitor washing machine, showcasing Wi-Fi connected smart laundry experience at home.

Woman relaxing on sofa using LG ThinQ app on smartphone to remotely control and monitor washing machine, showcasing Wi-Fi connected smart laundry experience at home.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Utility Benefits

Useful features of the Washing Machine

Large capacity

Dual Lint filter cleaning

Auto detergent dispenser

Soft closing door system

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerFront-Loading Washing MachineWasing DryerTop-Loading Washing MachineTwin tub machine
Front view of WT1410NHEG
WT1410NHEG
Front view of FV1413S4M
FV1413S4M
Front view of F2520RNTG
F2520RNTG
Front view of TX2723ST5J
TX2723ST5J
Front view of RV10VHP4B
RV10VHP4B
nullwashing21 / dryer1613washing20 / dryer102318
AllergyCareYesNoNoYesNo

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

Woman loading laundry into built-in LG washing machine in modern laundry area

Washing machine buying guide

White LG dryer installed in sleek built-in cabinet in a bright laundry space

Dryer Buying Guide

Woman using stacked LG washer and dryer in contemporary laundry room

Laundry Tips: How to Use Your Washing Machine

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

How can I reduce Washing Machine noise?

A.

Choose a quiet, high-performance LG Washing Machine. With Triple A ratings* and DirectDrive™ Motor technology, minimising moving parts to deliver quiet operation and long-lasting durability.

 

Proper installation is also key:

1. Ensure the machine is on a level surface to avoid vibration and excess movement.

2. Use anti-vibration pads underneath the appliance for added stability.

3. Regularly check that the unit hasn’t shifted, especially during high-speed spin cycles.

 

By combining advanced LG technology with careful installation, you can enjoy a much quieter laundry experience.

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.

*Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.

*The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

What is AI-powered fabric detection in LG Washing Machines?

A.

LG’s AI-powered fabric detection, called AI DD™*, uses deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse the type and weight of fabrics in each load. It then adjusts drum motions and washing time to give each fabric the right care.

 

This advanced system is part of LG’s AI Core-Tech, which combines intelligent control with durable, efficient, and quiet performance for a more personalised laundry experience.

Q.

What are the benefits of Quick Wash features in LG Washing Machines?

A.

LG’s TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers a powerful quick wash that thoroughly cleans in just 39 minutes, making it ideal for busy households.

By combining 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, the machine optimises water flow, detergent distribution, and drum motion to clean efficiently without compromising on fabric care or wash quality.

It’s a fast, effective solution that saves time while still protecting your clothes.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology which delivers a thorough wash in just 39 minutes, saving time while keeping fabrics gentle.

It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.

This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for busy households.

Q.

How do I choose the right wash cycle for different fabrics?

A.

To choose the right wash cycle, always start by checking the care label on your clothing. Then select the appropriate setting on your LG Washing Machine.

LG models with AI DD™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) go a step further by automatically weighing the load and detecting fabric softness, adjusting the washing motions for optimal care and performance.

By linking your LG washer and dryer through the ThinQ app, washer and dryer communicate seamlessly. This allows the dryer to automatically select the ideal cycle based on the washer’s settings, saving you time and eliminating guesswork.

Q.

How do I choose an energy-efficient Washing Machine?

A.

When selecting an energy-efficient Washing Machine, start by checking the energy label, which rates appliances from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient).

Many LG Washing Machines are rated A for energy efficiency, spin performance, and noise level. They also feature AI technology that automatically adjusts washing motions to suit each load, helping to reduce energy and water consumption without compromising on performance.