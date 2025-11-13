About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine

What features do you need?

Close-up of an LG front load washer panel highlighting AI Wash, representing smart and efficient laundry performance

Feature and Performance

Explore essential features that simplify your laundry. From AI fabric sensing and 6 Motion wash care to rapid cycles and detergent auto dose, these functions help improve performance and convenience for daily routines.

Key feature of LG Washing Machines

Front load washer with a holographic shirt overlay showing AI DD™ sensing fabric weight and movement

AI DD™

Quiet care with fabric and weight sensors, adjusting wash motions for gentle yet effective cleaning.

White front load washer in a modern laundry, water spray effect highlighting TurboWash™ 360° cleaning

TurboWash™ 360˚

Powerful jets provide a deep clean in as little as 39 minutes, covering every angle of the drum.

Top load washer with swirling 3D water streams showing rapid and thorough cleaning

TurboWash3D™

Fast, powerful 3D motion wash completes loads in as little as 30 minutes while helping protect fabrics.

Hand holding a smartphone with the ThinQ app open, controlling front load washers in a laundry room

ThinQ App

Control and monitor your laundry cycles remotely with Wi Fi connectivity and smart notifications.

Feature and Performance
AI DD™

Intelligent fabric care

LG’s AI DD™ detects fabric type and weight to customize the wash for tailored care. Combined with DirectDrive™ and 6-motion technology, it delivers a quiet, powerful, and gentle clean that protects your clothes.

AIDD™ in Front LoaderAIDD™ in Top Loader
Close-up of an LG washer control panel showing AI Wash cycle, emphasizing intelligent fabric care powered by AI DD detection

TurboWash™ 360˚

Complete care in 39 minutes

Clean your laundry in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360˚. With 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump, it uses water efficiently while delivering a fast, thorough clean that is gentle on fabrics.

See all TurboWash™ 360˚
White LG front load washer with water spray effect, symbolizing powerful and efficient TurboWash 360° cleaning performance

TurboWash3D™

Powerful yet gentle washing in just 30 minutes*.

LG TurboWash3D™ technology in LG top-loading washing machines delivers powerful yet gentle cleaning, helping you wash more clothes in less time.

See all TurboWash3D™
Woman at a table glancing at her wristwatch during a light meal, with a '30 min' icon overlayed on screen

Top load washer drum with water cascading downward, highlighting WaveForce waterfall motion
Washer drum rotating with opposing arrows, representing TurboDrum side to side washing motion
Washer drum with angled water spray streams emphasizing JetSpray quick rinse action

WaveForce

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep cleansing

TurboDrum™

Dynamic waves from side to side for thorough cleaning

JetSpray

High pressure water jetting for quick cleaning

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performance may vary depending on the environment.

ThinQ App

Smart Washing with Wi-Fi

With the LG ThinQ app, you can manage your washer anytime, anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use, schedule washes, and even control the product with your smart speaker or AI assistant.

ThinQ™ in Front LoadingThinQ™ in Top Loading
Woman relaxing on sofa using smartphone with ThinQ app, connected to an LG washer in background showing smart Wi-Fi control

Woman relaxing on sofa using smartphone with ThinQ app, connected to an LG washer in background showing smart Wi-Fi control

Utility Benefits

Useful features of the Washing Machine

Large capacity

Dual Lint filter cleaning

Auto detergent dispenser

Soft closing door system

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesWashTower™Front-Loading Washing MachineWasing DryerTop-Loading Washing MachineClothes dryer
Front view of WK25BS6
WK25BS6
Front view of WM22WV26SR
WM22WV26SR
Front view of WD20EWNTS6P
WD20EWNTS6P
Front view of WT28EGTX6
WT28EGTX6
Front view of DF22VV2SR
DF22VV2SR
max-capacity(kg)Wash25 / Dry22Wash 22Wash 20 / Dry up to 12Wash 28Dry 22
Steam CareYesYesYesYesYes
nullYesYesNoYesNo
6 MotionYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesYes
Sensor DryYesYesYesNoYes
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)700 x 1,890 x 770700 x 990 x 770686 x 990 x 765686 x 1092 x 721686 x 990 x 765

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

How can I reduce Washing Machine noise?

A.

Choose a quiet, high-performance LG Washing Machine. With Triple A ratings* and DirectDrive™ Motor technology, minimising moving parts to deliver quiet operation and long-lasting durability.

 

Proper installation is also key:

1. Ensure the machine is on a level surface to avoid vibration and excess movement.

2. Use anti-vibration pads underneath the appliance for added stability.

3. Regularly check that the unit hasn’t shifted, especially during high-speed spin cycles.

 

By combining advanced LG technology with careful installation, you can enjoy a much quieter laundry experience.

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.

*Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.

*The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

What is AI-powered fabric detection in LG Washing Machines?

A.

LG’s AI-powered fabric detection, called AI DD™*, uses deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse the type and weight of fabrics in each load. It then adjusts drum motions and washing time to give each fabric the right care.

 

This advanced system is part of LG’s AI Core-Tech, which combines intelligent control with durable, efficient, and quiet performance for a more personalised laundry experience.

Q.

What are the benefits of Quick Wash features in LG Washing Machines?

A.

LG’s TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers a powerful quick wash that thoroughly cleans in just 39 minutes, making it ideal for busy households.

By combining 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, the machine optimises water flow, detergent distribution, and drum motion to clean efficiently without compromising on fabric care or wash quality.

It’s a fast, effective solution that saves time while still protecting your clothes.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology which delivers a thorough wash in just 39 minutes, saving time while keeping fabrics gentle.

It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.

This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for busy households.

Q.

How do I choose the right wash cycle for different fabrics?

A.

To choose the right wash cycle, always start by checking the care label on your clothing. Then select the appropriate setting on your LG Washing Machine.

LG models with AI DD™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) go a step further by automatically weighing the load and detecting fabric softness, adjusting the washing motions for optimal care and performance.

By linking your LG washer and dryer through the ThinQ app, washer and dryer communicate seamlessly. This allows the dryer to automatically select the ideal cycle based on the washer’s settings, saving you time and eliminating guesswork.

Q.

How do I choose an energy-efficient Washing Machine?

A.

When selecting an energy-efficient Washing Machine, start by checking the energy label, which rates appliances from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient).

Many LG Washing Machines are rated A for energy efficiency, spin performance, and noise level. They also feature AI technology that automatically adjusts washing motions to suit each load, helping to reduce energy and water consumption without compromising on performance.