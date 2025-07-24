Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24" monitor IPS WUXGA (1920 × 1200) 16:10
24BA55W_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Kde koupit

Podpora

24" monitor IPS WUXGA (1920 × 1200) 16:10

24BA55W_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

24" monitor IPS WUXGA (1920 × 1200) 16:10

24BA55W-B
  • pohled zepředu
  • boční pohled z +15°
  • boční pohled z -15°
  • pohled zepředu zespodu
  • boční pohled z +15°
  • boční pohled z +15° s náklonem
  • pohled shora
  • otočení o +45°
  • otočení o -45°
  • pohled zezadu
  • zadní perspektiva
  • detailní pohled zezadu
  • detailní pohled na zadní stojan
  • detailní pohled na porty
pohled zepředu
boční pohled z +15°
boční pohled z -15°
pohled zepředu zespodu
boční pohled z +15°
boční pohled z +15° s náklonem
pohled shora
otočení o +45°
otočení o -45°
pohled zezadu
zadní perspektiva
detailní pohled zezadu
detailní pohled na zadní stojan
detailní pohled na porty

Hlavní funkce

  • 24" displej IPS WUXGA (1920 × 1200) 16:10
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99 % (typ.)
  • Vestavěné napájení a reproduktory
  • Režim čtečky a Flicker Safe
  • Stojan s nastavitelným náklonem, výškou, natočením do strany a otočením
  • Aplikace LG Switch
Další

24" displej IPS 16:10

Živé barvy v širokých pozorovacích úhlech

Monitor LG IPS 16:10 WUXGA (1920 × 1200) přináší jasné a konzistentní barvy. Nabízí živou reprodukci barev a umožňuje uživatelům pohodlně sledovat obrazovku z širokých pozorovacích úhlů (CR ≥ 10, 178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)).

24" velký displej IPS reprodukuje detailní obraz a přesné barvy.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Klávesnice a myš nejsou součástí balení.

Pohled zepředu na monitor zobrazující více pixelů díky poměru stran 16:10.

Poměr stran 16:10

Poměr stran 16:10 (1920 × 1200) nabízí přibližně o 11 % více pixelů než poměr stran 16:9 (1920 × 1080), což přináší více vertikálního prostoru pro obsah, méně posouvání a lepší efektivitu.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

HDR10 s sRGB 99 % (typ.)

Sledujte úžasné barvy

Technologie HDR se nyní používá na různé typy obsahu. Tento monitor je kompatibilní s vysokým dynamickým rozsahem HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), jenž je průmyslovým standardem, pokrývá 99 % barevného gamutu sRGB a podporuje specifickou barevnost a jas, které divákům umožňují vychutnat si dramatické barvy obsahu.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Jas: 350 nitů (typ.), barevný gamut: sRGB 99 % (typ.).

Všestranné firemní monitory pro různá pracoviště

Tento všestranný monitor dokáže díky jasnému displeji IPS a téměř bezrámečkovému provedení na třech stranách pokrýt různé práce na mnoha místech, například v kancelářích, veřejných institucích a zákaznických službách.

Příjemná recepční ukazuje ženě, kde se má podepsat na digitálním tabletu.
Žena pracuje se sluchátky na uších a dívá se přitom na monitor.
Zaměstnanci sedí u kancelářských stolů a diskutují.
Příjemná recepční ukazuje ženě, kde se má podepsat na digitálním tabletu.
Žena se sluchátky na uších v call centru hovoří se zákazníkem.
Zaměstnanci sedí u kancelářských stolů a diskutují.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Integrovaný modul napájení

Maximální využití stolu

Díky vestavěnému napájení mohou být pracovní stanice navrženy elegantně a bez rušivých prvků. To umožňuje lepší využití a organizaci prostoru a vytváří čistší a efektivnější pracovní prostředí.

Pohled shora ukazuje čisté uspořádání pracovní stanice díky vestavěnému zdroji napájení.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Klávesnice a myš nejsou součástí balení.

Řada portů

Různá rozhraní

Monitor 24BA55W nabízí celou řadu portů, čímž řeší problém s omezenou konektivitou pro náročné uživatele. Díky více portům můžete snadno připojit mnoho zařízení a vytvořit si efektivní pracoviště. Skoncujte s frustrací z nedostatku portů.

Pohled zepředu na pracovní stanici s několika zařízeními připojenými k monitorům.

  • Ikona HDMI.

    HDMI

  • Ikona DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort

  • Ikona USB pro přijem.

    4× USB 3.2 Gen 1 pro periferní zařízení

  • Ikona USB 3.0 pro odesílání.

    USB 3.2 Gen 1 pro připojení k počítači

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Kabel DisplayPort je součástí balení, ale přiložení dalších kabelů se může lišit v závislosti na specifikacích produktu nebo regionu prodeje.

* Klávesnice a myš nejsou součástí balení.

Boční pohled zobrazující scénu videokonference na monitoru.

Integrované reproduktory

Praktické pro virtuální schůzky

Monitor 24BA55W je vybaven vestavěnými reproduktory, takže při účasti na webových konferencích nebo sledování videí není třeba instalovat další reproduktory.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* K videokonferencím je nutná webová kamera, která není součástí balení (prodává se samostatně).

* Tento produkt neobsahuje vestavěný mikrofon; pro hlasovou komunikaci je nutný samostatný mikrofon.

Vizuální komfort

Režim Flicker Safe

Režim Flicker Safe snižuje neviditelné blikání obrazovky a pomáhá tak redukovat únavu zraku.

Režim čtečky

Režim čtečky upravuje teplotu barev a jas, díky čemuž zmírňuje únavu očí a poskytuje pohodlí při čtení dokumentů na monitoru.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Výše uvedená funkce se může lišit v závislosti na skutečných podmínkách použití, které uživatel používá.

Aplikace LG Switch pomáhá optimalizovat monitor pro efektivní pracovní prostředí. Displej můžete rozdělit do šesti oblastí, spravovat rozvrhy nebo snadno spustit platformu pro videohovory pomocí namapovaných klávesových zkratek.

Aplikace LG Switch

Bleskové přepínání

Aplikace LG Switch pomáhá optimalizovat monitor pro efektivní pracovní prostředí. Displej můžete rozdělit do šesti oblastí, spravovat rozvrhy nebo snadno spustit platformu pro videohovory pomocí namapované klávesové zkratky.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Chcete-li si stáhnout nejnovější verzi aplikace LG Switch, navštivte web LG.COM.

Ergonomický design

Snadné a pohodlné

Monitor 24BA55W podporuje nastavení náklonu, natočení do strany, otočení a výšky, takže si každý, kdo tráví před monitorem dlouhou dobu, může vytvořit komfortní pracoviště. Náš ergonomický stojan také usnadňuje komunikaci se zákazníky nebo kolegy, protože umožňuje nastavení výšky směrem dolů.

Recepční hovoří s mužem na recepci.

Dva zaměstnanci a zaměstnankyně diskutují a dívají se přitom na monitor v kanceláři.

Ikona stojanu na jedno zacvaknutí.

Stojan na jedno zacvaknutí

Snadná instalace

Ikona nastavení náklonu/výšky.

Náklon/výška

-5–21° / 150 mm

Ikona nastavení natočení do strany.

Natáčení do strany

±45°

Ikona nastavení otočení.

Otočení

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Logo prstového srdce.

Lepší život pro všechny

Monitor 24BA55W splňuje řadu norem, jako jsou Energy Star a EPEAT.

  • Logo TCO.

    TCO certified

  • Logo ENERGY STAR.

    Certifikace ENERGY STAR

  • Logo EPEAT®.

    EPEAT registered

* Další informace o těchto certifikátech naleznete na webových stránkách TCO, ENERGY STAR a EPEAT.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    24

  • Rozlišení

    1920 x 1200

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Poměr stran

    16:10

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Obnovovací frekvence (max.) [Hz]

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Doba odezvy

    75

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Náklon / Výška / Natočení / Rotace

Všechny specifikace

INFORMACE

  • Název produktu

    24BA55W-B

  • Modelový rok

    2025

DISPLEJ

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    24

  • Poměr stran

    16:10

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Povrchová úprava

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Doba odezvy

    75

  • Rozlišení

    1920 x 1200

  • Rozteč pixelů [mm]

    0,270 x 0,270 mm

  • Barevná hloubka (počet barev)

    16,7 M

  • Pozorovací úhel (CR≥10)

    AntiGlare

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Kontrastní poměr (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Zakřivení panelu

    Ne

  • Barevný gamut (min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Obnovovací frekvence (max.) [Hz]

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jas (min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Kontrastní poměr (min.)

    700:1

  • Barevná hloubka (Bit)

    8 bit (6 bit + FRC)

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [cm]

    61,13 cm

KONEKTIVITA

  • Vstup zvuku

    Ne

  • D-Sub

    Ne

  • DVI-D

    Ne

  • HDMI

    Ano 1x (1.4) - HDCP 1.4

  • DisplayPort

    Ano 1x

  • Verze DP

    Ne

  • Thunderbolt

    Ne

  • Výstup pro sluchátka

    Ano (3-pólový - pouze zvuk)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Ne

  • Vstup pro mikrofon

    Ne

  • SPDIF výstup (optický digitální zvukový výstup)

    Ne

  • USB Downstream

    Ano (4x - ver. 3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream

    USB 3.2 Gen1

FUNKCE

  • HDR 10

    Ano

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Ne

  • Automatický jas

    Ne

  • Color Weakness

    Ano

  • Inteligentní úspora energie

    Ano

  • Kalibrované barvy z výroby

    Ano

  • PIP

    Ne

  • PBP

    Ne

  • Ochrana proti blikání (Flicker Safe)

    Ano

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Ne

  • DAS režim

    Ano

  • Stabilizace černé

    Ano

  • Crosshair

    Ne

  • Režim čtení

    Ano

  • Počítadlo FPS

    Ne

  • Super rozlišení+

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision™

    Ne

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    Ne

  • Automatické přepínání vstupů obrazu

    Ne

  • Kamera

    Ne

  • Mikrofon

    Ne

  • HDR Efekt

    Ne

DESIGN

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Náklon / Výška / Natočení / Rotace

  • Design bez rámečku

    Normální

  • Montáž na stěnu [mm]

    VESA 100 x 100

ZVUK

  • Maxx Audio

    Ne

  • Bohaté basy

    Ne

  • Reproduktory

    2 W / 2ch.

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOSTROZMĚRY/HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry balení (š x v x h) [mm]

    604 x 184 x 525 mm

  • Rozměr se stojanem (š x v x h) [mm]

    532,8 x ↓382,2 (↑ 532,2) x 250 mm

  • Rozměr bez stojanu (š x v x h) [mm]

    532,8 x 350,7 x 49,5 mm

  • Hmotnost při přepravě [kg]

    8,5 kg

  • Hmotnost balení [kg]

    6,6 kg

  • Hmotnost bez stojanu [kg]

    4,0 kg

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (režim spánku)

    0,5 W

  • Typ

    Vestavěný zdroj

  • Výstup stejnosměrného proudu

    100~240 Vac, 50/60Hz

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Adaptér

    Ne

  • Zobrazovací port

    Ano

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Ne

  • USB-C

    Ne

INTELIGENTNÍ FUNKCE

  • Úplný webový prohlížeč

    Ne

  • Home dashboard (ovládací panel)

    Ne

  • LG ThinQ®

    Ne

  • Zrcadlení

    Ne

  • Operační systém

    Ne

  • Wi-Fi

    Ne

APLIKACE

  • Duální ovladač

    Ano

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ano

STANDARDY

  • UL (cUL)

    Ne

  • CE

    Ne

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

Najít prodejnu v okolí

Vyzkoušejte tento produkt ve svém okolí.

Naše tipy pouze pro vás