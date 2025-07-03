Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32''|Smart monitor IPS s rozlišením Full HD | webOS
32SR50F EU (E).pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

Hlavní funkce

  • Displej IPS s úhlopříčkou 31,5" a rozlišením Full HD (1920x1080)
  • Stojan ve stylu Slim & Flat
  • Chytrý monitor s webOS
  • Ovládací panel ThinQ Home Dashboard
  • Podpora ovladače Magic Remote
  • AirPlay 2, Sdílení obrazovky, Bluetooth
Další

LG MyView Smart Monitor: Ve vašem vlastním prostoru, s vaší vlastní obrazovkou.

Jedna obrazovka. Bezpočet možností.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ve vašem vlastním prostoru,
s vaší vlastní obrazovkou

Nechte se dokonale vtáhnout osobní obrazovkou umístěnou ve vašem vlastním prostoru. Zvětšete, co je malé, přitáhněte blíž, co je daleko – hladce se připojujte a procházejte.

* Produkt „LG SMART Monitor“ byl v roce 2024 přejmenován na „LG MyView Smart Monitor“. Podle doby nákupu může být stejný model na krabici a v příručce označen jako LG SMART Monitor.

Sledujte, hrajte a pracujte stylově

Náš chytrý monitor je určen pro domácí kancelář a zábavu. Sledujte svůj oblíbený obsah bez námahy pomocí různých streamovacích aplikací a okamžitě si vytvořte prostředí domácí kanceláře s připojeným počítačem nebo bez počítače.
LG Smart Monitor.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu a předplatné souvisejících streamovacích služeb. Samostatné streamovací služby mohou vyžadovat platbu za předplatné, které není poskytnuto (samostatný nákup).
*Dálkový ovladač je součástí balení.

Vyberte si podle svého vkusu s webOS 23.

Vyberte si podle svého vkusu s webOS 23

Pracujte bez počítače.

Pracujte bez počítače**

Zrcadlení z vašich zařízení.

Zrcadlení z vašich zařízení

Displej IPS s rozlišením Full HD.

Displej IPS s rozlišením Full HD

Ovládání přes ThinQ.

Ovládání přes ThinQ

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu a předplatné souvisejících streamovacích služeb. Samostatné streamovací služby mohou vyžadovat platbu za předplatné, které není poskytnuto (samostatný nákup).
*Služba Home Office podporuje pouze systém MS Window 10/11 Pro nebo vyšší. Služby Microsoft 365 a Google mohou vyžadovat předplatné.

nový domov webOS 23

Osobní objevy čekají

Se systémem webOS 23 můžete díky integrovaným streamovacím službám, jako jsou Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube a Apple TV objevovat množství obsahu. Můžete také dostávat doporučení obsahu na míru a využívat integrované aplikace, jako je Hudba a Sport.
nový domov webOS 23.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Integrované streamovací služby a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.
*Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu a předplatné souvisejících streamovacích služeb. Samostatné streamovací služby mohou vyžadovat platbu za předplatné, které není poskytnuto (samostatný nákup).
*Dálkový ovladač je součástí balení.

Nová uživatelská rozhraní

Rychlé vyhledání. Ponoření.

Snadná správa aplikací a servisních karet v novém systému webOS 23. Navíc můžete rychle přistupovat k posledním aplikacím a prohlížet oznámení.

Home Office

připraveno na Home Office

Získejte vzdálený přístup k počítači PC & Cloud PC a využívejte více služeb Home Office, jako je Microsoft 365 a Kalendář Google, a to vše bez počítače.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Služba Home Office podporuje pouze systém MS Window 10/11 Pro nebo vyšší. Služby Microsoft 365 a Google mohou vyžadovat předplatné. Samostatné služby mohou vyžadovat platbu za předplatné, které není poskytnuto (samostatný nákup).
*Podporované služby se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Hudba

Vybráno podle vašeho vkusu

Bezproblémový poslech hudby díky 5W x 2 stereo reproduktorům. Snadné vyhledávání hudby a rychlý přístup k naposledy přehrávaným skladbám. Doporučuje také oblíbené skladby na základě vašich preferencí.

Sport

Sledujte své oblíbené týmy

Podpořte svůj tým personalizovanými službami. Na základě vašeho profilu zobrazuje nejnovější informace o vašem oblíbeném sportovním týmu.

AI osobní asistent

Naslouchání vašemu vkusu

Stisknutím tlačítka na dálkovém ovladači Magic Remote si přivoláte osobního asistenta s umělou inteligencí, který vám kdykoli doporučí klíčová slova na základě vašich preferencí.

*Dálkové ovládání Magic Remote není součástí balení (prodává se samostatně).
*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu a předplatné souvisejících streamovacích služeb. Samostatné streamovací služby mohou vyžadovat platbu za předplatné, které není poskytnuto (samostatný nákup).
*AI osobní asistent: Doporučená klíčová slova se liší v závislosti na aplikaci Foreground App a čase. Klíčová slova služby „Pro vás“ mohou být poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují počítačové zpracování přirozeného jazyka (Natural Language Processing, NLP) ve vašem rodném jazyce.
*Podporované služby se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Ovládací panel ThinQ Home Dashboard

Jednoduché ovládání spotřebičů

Ovládací panel ThinQ Home Dashboard vám usnadňuje život. Pomocí dálkového ovladače můžete snadno kontrolovat a spravovat stav domácích spotřebičů na jedné obrazovce.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Podporované služby se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.
*Dálkový ovladač je součástí balení.
*Jak připojit ovládací panel ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Nainstalujte do telefonu aplikaci LG ThinQ a zaregistrujte zařízení. Step2. Připojte zařízení, která se zaregistrují v aplikaci LG ThinQ, k ovládacímu panelu ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Při přidávání zařízení v aplikaci ThinQ se může Smart Monitor zobrazit jako „TV“. Pokud ano, můžete produkt přejmenovat. (Nastavení zařízení → Upravit přezdívku).

Používejte telefon jako dálkový ovladač

Pomocí aplikace ThinQ můžete používat klíčové funkce dálkového ovládání, jako je zapínání a vypínání, přepínání kanálů a vyhledávání obsahu.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Pro správnou funkci je třeba připojit LG Smart Monitor k aplikaci ThinQ app.
*Obrázky na obrazovce se mohou lišit od skutečné aplikace. Služby se mohou lišit v závislosti na regionu/zemi nebo verzi aplikace.
*Můžete změnit nastavení jazyka a regionu ve 22 jazycích pro 146 zemí: Angličtina / korejština / španělština / francouzština / němčina / italština / portugalština / ruština / polština / turečtina / japonština / arabština ( Saúdská Arábie/SAE) / vietnamština / thajština / švédština / tchajwanština / indonéština / dánština / nizozemština / norština / řečtina / hebrejština (např. USA/angličtina).

AirPlay 2 + Sdílení obrazovky + Bluetooth

Zrcadlení přímo z vašich zařízení

Obsah z chytrého zařízení můžete snadno sdílet na monitor pomocí funkcí AirPlay 2* (pro zařízení Apple) nebo Sdílení obrazovky** (pro zařízení Android). Díky spárování přes Bluetooth si můžete vychutnat bohatý zvuk.

*Apple a související značky a loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. Podporované funkce se mohou v jednotlivých zemích a oblastech lišit.
*Tento monitor je kompatibilní s funkcemi AirPlay 2 a HomeKit, vyžaduje se iOS 12.3 nebo novější nebo macOS 10.14.5 nebo novější.
*Sdílení obrazovky: Podporováno v systémech Android nebo Windows 8.1 a novějších.
*Připojte zařízení ke stejné síti Wi-Fi jako monitor.

Displej IPS s rozlišením Full HD

Zářivé barvy, ostrý obraz

Displej 31,5" s rozlišením Full HD (1920x1080) vám umožní vychutnat si skvělou kvalitu obrazu díky přesnosti barev, vizuálnímu kontrastu a ostrosti. Díky panelu IPS si můžete vychutnat široké úhly záběru až do 178 stupňů.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Jednoduchý design

Stylový prostorově úsporný design

Čtyřstranné tělo s tenkým okrajem a štíhlým plochým stojanem zapadne do vaší kanceláře nebo domácnosti a zabere jen minimum místa. A díky pohodlnému nastavení sklonu umožňuje ideální zážitek ze sledování.

Stylový prostorově úsporný design.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Řada portů

Různá rozhraní

Náš chytrý monitor nabízí dva porty USB a dva porty HDMI kompatibilní s různými zařízeními pro plynulé zobrazení.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Kabel HDMI je součástí balení.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    31.5

  • Rozlišení

    1920x1080

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Poměr stran

    16:9

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Zakřivení panelu

    NE

  • Doba odezvy

    8ms(Typ)

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Naklonění

Všechny specifikace

INFORMACE

  • Název produktu

    Chytrý monitor (FHD)

  • Modelový rok

    2023

DISPLEJ

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    31.5

  • Poměr stran

    16:9

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Povrchová úprava

    Typ Low Haze

  • Doba odezvy

    8ms(Typ)

  • Rozlišení

    1920x1080

  • Rozteč pixelů [mm]

    0.363 x 0.363

  • Barevná hloubka (počet barev)

    16.7M

  • Pozorovací úhel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastní poměr (typ.)

    1200:1

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Zakřivení panelu

    NE

  • Jas (min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Barevná hloubka (Bit)

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [cm]

    80

KONEKTIVITA

  • Vstup zvuku

    NE

  • D-Sub

    NE

  • DVI-D

    NE

  • Komponentní (rozlišení)

    NE

  • Kompozitní (rozlišení)

    NE

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • Daisy Chain

    NE

  • DisplayPort

    NE

  • Verze DP

    NE

  • D-Sub (max. rozlišení při frekvenci Hz)

    NE

  • DVI (max. rozlišení při Hz)

    NE

  • Thunderbolt

    NE

  • USB-C

    NE

  • Výstup pro sluchátka

    NE

  • Vstup pro mikrofon

    NE

  • S-Video

    NE

  • Thunderbolt (přenos dat)

    NE

  • Thunderbolt (max. rozlišení v Hz)

    NE

  • Thunderbolt (napájení)

    NE

  • USB Downstream

    ANO (USB-A 2EA)

  • USB Upstream

    NE

  • USB-C (přenos dat)

    NE

  • USB-C (max. rozlišení při frekvenci Hz)

    NE

  • USB-C (napájení)

    NE

FUNKCE

  • HDR 10

    ANO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NE

  • Automatický jas

    Automatický jas

  • Inteligentní úspora energie

    ANO

  • PIP

    NE

  • PBP

    NE

  • Ochrana proti blikání (Flicker Safe)

    ANO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NE

  • Režim čtení

    NE

  • VRR

    NE

  • Dolby Vision™

    NE

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NE

  • Kamera

    NE

DESIGN

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Naklonění

  • Design bez okrajů

    Normální provedení

  • Montáž na stěnu [mm]

    100x100

  • Stojan OneClick

    NE

ZVUK

  • Dolby Atmos

    NE

  • Maxx Audio

    NE

  • Bohaté basy

    NE

  • Reproduktory

    5W x2

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOSTROZMĚRY/HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry balení (š x v x h) [mm]

    892 X 131 X 517

  • Rozměr se stojanem (š x v x h) [mm]

    731.8 X 521.2 X 209.9

  • Rozměr bez stojanu (š x v x h) [mm]

    731.8 X 440.5 X 45.0

  • Hmotnost při přepravě [kg]

    9

  • Hmotnost balení [kg]

    6.6

  • Hmotnost bez stojanu [kg]

    5.4

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (režim spánku)

    0.5

  • Spotřeba energie (ErP)

    30W

  • Spotřeba energie (DC vypnuto)

    0.5

  • Vstup střídavého proudu

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ

    Externí napájení (adaptér)

  • Výstup stejnosměrného proudu

    19V 2.53A

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Adaptér

    ANO

  • Kalibrační protokol (v papírové podobě)

    NE

  • Zobrazovací port

    NE

  • DVI-D

    NE

  • DVI-D (barva/délka)

    NE

  • D-Sub

    NE

  • HDMI

    ANO

  • HDMI (barva/délka)

    Bílá / 1,5 m

  • Napájecí kabel

    ANO(podle země)

  • Dálkový ovladač

    ANO (White Slim)

  • Thunderbolt

    NE

  • USB A na B

    NE

STANDARDY

  • CE

    ANO

  • KC (pro Korejskou republiku)

    ANO

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

