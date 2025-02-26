Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
F0P3CYV2W

20kg 1000 ot./min TurboWash™ Parní pračka, Bílá

()
Hlavní funkce

  • TurboWash™ možnost zkrácení programů
  • Steam™ parní praní
  • ThinQ™ + Wi-Fi – načtení programu a inteligentní funkce
  • Inverter Direct Drive™ motor – 10 let záruka
  • AI DD™ – optimální volba pracích pohybů
Další
Technologie AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximalizuje výkon praní a prodlužuje životnost vašeho oblečení.

Inteligentní péče s o 10 % vyšší ochranou tkaniny

Technologie AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximalizuje výkon praní a prodlužuje životnost vašeho oblečení.

S pračkou TurboWash™ 360 budete mít prádlo vyprané za pouhých 39 minut.

Udělejte vše a ještě něco navíc s technologií TurboWash 360™

S pračkou TurboWash™ 360 budete mít prádlo vyprané za pouhých 39 minut.

Rychlé praní s technologií TurboWash™

TurboWash™

Rychlé praní s technologií TurboWash™

S technologií TurboWash™ bude vaše oblíbené oblečení v perfektním stavu za pouhých 39 minut.

Praní všech typů tkanin

6MotionDD

Praní všech typů tkanin

Neperete jen jeden typ tkaniny, a proto nabízíme 6 pohybů praní, které jsou ideální pro všechny typy oblečení.

Steam™

Redukuje až 99,9 % alergenů z vašich tkanin.

Technologie LG Steam™ redukuje alergeny, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo respirační onemocnění.

Technologie LG Steam™ redukuje alergeny, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo respirační onemocnění.

Program „Pro alergiky“ je schválen organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation), snižuje domácí alergeny jako jsou prachoví roztoči až o 99,9 %.

Tvrzené sklo dvířek zaručuje větší odolnost proti poškrábání.

Větší odolnost

Tvrzené sklo dvířek zaručuje větší odolnost proti poškrábání.

Viditelně lepší a větší

Design

Viditelně lepší a větší

Přepracovaný design s širším kovovým knoflíkem, který zvyšuje ovládání a usnadňuje čitelnost panelu.

Inverter Direct Drive motor s přímým připojením k bubnu, který pohání naše pračky, je super spolehlivý a skutečně tichý. Víme, že je jedním z nejlepších motorů praček na trhu, což je důvodem, proč se pračky dodávají se standardní 10letou zárukou na motor.“

Delší životnost, méně vibrací, méně hluku

Inverter Direct Drive motor s přímým připojením k bubnu, který pohání naše pračky, je super spolehlivý a skutečně tichý. Víme, že je jedním z nejlepších motorů praček na trhu, což je důvodem, proč se pračky dodávají se standardní 10letou zárukou na motor.“

Přehled

Tisk

ROZMĚRY

F0P3CYV2W

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    20

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    700x990x830

  • Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

    1 000

  • ezDispense

    Ne

  • Steam

    Ano

  • Redukce pomačkání

    Ne

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ano

Všechny specifikace

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

  • Barva

    Bílá

  • Typ dveří

    Kryt z černého tónovaného tvrzeného skla

KAPACITA

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    20

PROGRAMY

  • Pokrývky

    Ano

  • Bavlna

    Ano

  • Dětská parní péče

    Ne

  • AI Wash

    Ne

  • Program Pro alergiky 

    Ano

  • Automatické praní

    Ne

  • Dětská péče

    Ano

  • Dětské oblečení

    Ne

  • Povlečení

    Ne

  • Malý objem

    Ne

  • Barevné prádlo

    Ne

  • Bavlna+

    Ne

  • Tmavé prádlo 

    Ne

  • Jemné prádlo

    Ne

  • Načíst program

    Ano

  • Péřová bunda

    Ne

  • Syntetika

    Ano

  • Eco 40-60

    Ano

  • Jemná péče

    Ne

  • Hygiena

    Ano

  • Intenzivní 60

    Ne

  • Smíšené prádlo

    Ne

  • Outdoorové oblečení

    Ne

  • Rychlý 14 (Rychle 14)

    Ne

  • Rychlý 30

    Ne

  • Rychlé praní

    Ne

  • Rychlé praní+sušení

    Ne

  • Osvěžení prádla

    Ne

  • Máchání+Odstředění

    Ano

  • Tiché praní

    Ano

  • Ochrana pokožky

    Ne

  • Manžety a límce

    Ne

  • Pouze odstředění

    Ne

  • Sportovní oblečení

    Ano

  •  Skvrny

    Ne

  • Parní osvěžení prádla

    Ne

  • Čištění bubnu

    Ne

  • TurboWash 39

    Ne

  • TurboWash 49

    Ne

  • TurboWash 59

    Ne

  • Praní + sušení

    Ne

  • Vlna (Ruční praní / Vlna)

    Ano

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

  • Časovač odkladu

    1–19 hodin

  • Typ displeje

    Otočný volič + dotyková a klasická tlačítka s LED Displejem

  • Signalizace uzamčení dveří

    Ano

  • Číselný ukazatel

    18:88

FUNKCE

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ano

  • AI DD

    Ano

  • Typ

    Pračka s předním plněním

  • Signalizace ukončení cyklu

    Ano

  • Centrum System

    Ne

  • Přidání prádla

    Ano

  • ezDispense

    Ne

  • Automatický restart

    Ne

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ano

  • Systém detekce pěny

    Ano

  • Senzor zatížení

    Ano

  • Steam

    Ano

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ano

  • Steam+

    Ne

  • Vyrovnávací nožky

    Ano

  • Buben z nerezové oceli

    Ano

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ano

  • Embosovaný vnitřní buben

    Ano

  • Senzor vibrací

    Ano

  • Lopatky bubnu

    Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

  • Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

    Pouze studená

  • Hladina vody

    Auto

  • TurboWash 

    Ne

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

    750x1 080x870

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    700x990x830

  • Váha (kg)

    92,0

  • Váha s obalem (kg)

    98,0

  • Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

    830

  • Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

    1 460

ENERGIE

  • Třída energetické účinnosti (praní)

    B

PŘIDANÉ MOŽNOSTI

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano

  • Přidání prádla

    Ano

  • Zvuková signalizace zapnutí/vypnutí

    Ano

  • Dětská pojistka

    Ano

  • Odložený start

    Ano

  • Hladina pracího prostředku

    Ne

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ano

  • Předpírka

    Ano

  • Zapnutí na dálku

    Ano

  • Máchání

    5krát

  • Máchání + odstřeďování

    Ne

  • Máchání+

    Ano

  • Hladina změkčovacího prostředku

    Ne

  • Odstředění

    5 úrovní

  • Steam

    Ano

  • Teplota

    Studená/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Čištění bubnu

    Ano

  • TurboWash

    Ano

  • Praní

    Ano

  • Redukce pomačkání

    Ne

  • Praní studenou vodou

    Ne

  • Čištění zásobníku ezDispense

    Ne

INFORMAČNÍ ŠTÍTEK PRACÍCH CYKLŮ

  • Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

    62

  • Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

    Ne

  • Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

    10

  •  Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

    2,650

  •  Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

    1,750

  • Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

    0,650

  • Třída energetické účinnosti

    B

  • Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

    1 000

  • Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

    74

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

    0,5

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

    0,5

  • Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

    B

  • Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

    53

  • Běžný program (pouze praní)

    Eco 40–60 40 ℃

  • Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

    240

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

    180

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

    175

  • Kapacita praní (kg)

    20

  • Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

    61

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096250402

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ano

  • Stažení programů

    Ano

  • Monitor spotřeby energie

    Ano

  • Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

    Ano

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ano

  • Doba do čištění bubnu

    Ano

  • Chytré párování

    Ano

VOLITELNÉ PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ / DOPLŇKY

  • Kompatibilní s funkcí LG TWINWash

    Ne

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

Najít prodejnu v okolí

Vyzkoušejte tento produkt ve svém okolí.

