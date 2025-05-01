Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SET | LG WashTower WT1210WWF + Chladnička InstaView™ GMG860EPBE

CHPRSET15
()
  • Front view
  • Front view closed
  • Door open
  • Left perspective
  • Front view led
  • Front view closed
  • Top view led
Front view
Front view closed
Door open
Left perspective
Front view led
Front view closed
Top view led

Hlavní funkce

  • WT praní: 12 kg parní pračka 1400 ot./min, TurboWash™360° - praní za 39 minut
  • WT praní / sušení: Program pro alergiky – redukce až 99,9% alergenů
  • WT sušení: Automatické čištění kondenzátoru, EcoHybrid™ - úspora energie, nebo času
  • WT / Chladnička: LG ThinQ chytré funkce přes Wi-Fi
  • Chladnička: InstaView™ okno, UVnano- UV světlo v nápojovém automatu
  • Chladnička: DoorCooling+™-rychlejší zchlazení a nižší rozdíly teplot- delší čerstvost potravin
Další
Produkty v tomto balíčku: 2
pohled zepředu na obsah chladničky s aktivním prosvícením

GMG860EPBE

Chladnička multi door LG | E | 508 l | InstaView™ |ThinQ™| Černá/šedá
GMG860EPBE-EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
Pohled zepředu na 12/10kg WashTower TurboWash™360° AI DD™, Bílá WT1210WWF

WT1210WWF

LG WashTower | 12 / 10 kg |1400 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°|Bílá
MEZ69065882 WT1210WWF 24.4.1.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
TD TD
Středový panel umožňuje jednoduché ovládání, praní a sušení

TurboWash™ 360˚

Vypráno za 39 minut.

Důkladně vypráno za pouhých 39 minut, aniž by došlo k narušení ochrany tkaniny.

*Testováno společností Intertek v lednu 2023, program Bavlna s možností TurboWash™ a náplní 2 kg.

*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

Program Pro alergiky

Pomáhá se snížení alergenů například prachových roztočů

Oblečení můžete nosit bez obav s vědomím, že program Pro alergiky snižuje množství alergenů, mezi něž patří například roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním.

Vlevo – Program Pro alergiky pračky, vpravo – Program Pro alergiky sušičky

*Program Pro alergiky je schválený organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) snižuje výskyt alergenů z domácích prachových roztočů.

*Hygienický program lze stáhnout prostřednictvím aplikace ThinQ nebo vybrat přímo z cyklu Cloud v aplikaci.

*Testováno společností Intertek, hygienický program v pračce snižuje množství bakterií (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa a K. pneumoniae) při testovacím naložení 3,6 kg bavlny.

*Obrázky produktu ve videu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru

Udržuje optimální výkon sušičky

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru spočívá v silném průplachu vodou, díky čemuž je kondenzátor stále čistý a výkon sušičky optimální. Kromě toho není vyžadováno žádné čištění, takže budete mít více času pro sebe.

Animace zobrazující proces automatického čištění kondenzátoru

*Obrázky produktu na snímku nebo videu slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

*Čistota kondenzátoru se může lišit v závislosti na prostředí a provozu.

*Frekvence spouštění „automatického čištění kondenzátoru“ se může lišit v závislosti na míře počáteční vlhkosti prádla.

Jednoduché smart ovládání

Řekněte své pračce, co přesně potřebujete a kdy to potřebujete. Řekněte „Jaký prací cyklus je spuštěn?“ AI reproduktor vás uslyší, zkontroluje prací cyklus a informuje vás.

Připojte se a ovládejte odkudkoli

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vám umožní se jednoduše připojit k vaši pračce způsobem, který dříve nebyl možný. Spusťte svou pračku pouhým klepnutím na tlačítko.

Efektivní údržba produktu

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ nepřetržitě monitoruje pračku. Ať už se jedná o každodenní údržbu, nebo něco jiného, umožní vám snadno sledovat spotřebu energie. Lze také dostávat chytrá oznámení a stahovat nové programy.

*Podpora inteligentních domácích zařízení, která jsou kompatibilní s technologiemi Alexa a Google Assistant, se může lišit v závislosti na zemi a vašem individuálním nastavení inteligentní domácnosti.

Wi-Fi Připojení

LG ThinQ™ připojte se pro snazší ovládání

Pomocí kompatibilního chytrého telefonu a aplikace LG ThinQ™ můžete na dálku nastavit teplotu.

Zapomněli jste zavřít dvířka chladničky? Žádný strach. Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vás na to upozorní zasláním oznámení přímo na váš telefon.

Žena sedí pohodlně u stolu daleko a dělá svou práci. Na stole je reproduktor AI. V pozadí jsou umístěny stěny a chladnička InstaView.

Chytré ovládání, chytrý život

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vám poskytuje chytré monitorování lednice a umožňuje vám aktivovat funkci „Expresní mrazení“ pouhým klepnutím na tlačítko.

Obrázek vpravo ukazuje ženu s nákupním košíkem, která se dívá na svůj mobilní telefon. Obrázek vlevo ukazuje přední pohled na chladničku. Uprostřed obrázků je ikona znázorňující připojení mezi telefonem a chladničkou.

Připojte se pro snazší ovládání

Zapomněli jste zavřít dvířka chladničky? Žádný strach. Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vás na to upozorní zasláním oznámení přímo na váš telefon.

Obrázek vlevo ukazuje ženu při pohledu na smartphone. Obrázek vpravo ukazuje, že dveře chladničky zůstaly otevřené. V popředí obou obrázků je obrazovka telefonu, která zobrazuje upozornění aplikace LG ThinQ a ikonu Wi-Fi nad telefonem.

InstaView™

Dvakrát zaklepejte a podívejte se, co je uvnitř

Dvojitým zaklepáním na sklo se v chladničce rozsvítí a vy uvidíte dovnitř bez úniku chladného vzduchu.

*Obrázek slouží pouze pro ilustraci a může se lišit od skutečného produktu. 

uv nano

Čerstvá až do poslední kapky

Voda zůstává čerstvá, UVnano automaticky odstraňuje až 99,99 %* bakterií z vodní trysky pomocí UV záření.

*Účinek UVnano byl hodnocen laboratorními testy TÜV Rheinland s použitím interních testovacích metod měření redukce E. coli, S. aureus a P. aeruginosa ve vzorcích destilované vody po vystavení produktu UV LED po dobu 10 minut každou hodinu, po celkem 24 hodinách při běžném použití v domácnosti. Skutečné výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na podmínkách prostředí použití. Produkt neošetřuje ani neléčí zdravotní problémy a nezaručuje, že voda filtrovaná produktem nebude obsahovat kontaminující látky, jako jsou mikrobiologické částice ovlivňující zdraví uživatelů.

*UVnano je složenina slov UV (ultrafialové) a nanometr (jednotka délky).

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

Celkový objem (l)

508

Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)

835 x 1 787 x 730

Spotřeba energie (kWh/rok)

314

Energetická třída

E

Typ kompresoru

Smart Inverter kompresor (BLDC)

InstaView

Ano

Door-in-Door

Ne

Instalace přívodu vody

Je nutná instalace přívodu vody

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ano

Povrch (dveře)

Matně černá essence

Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

Typ produktu

Vícedveřové

Standardní/hloubka pracovní desky

Hloubka pracovní desky

Energetická třída

E

OBJEM

Celkový objem (l)

508

Objem mrazničky (l)

209

Objem chladničky (l)

288

Objem výrobníku ledu (l)

11

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Interní LED displej

Ano

Expresní mrazení

Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Hmotnost v obalu (kg)

152

Hmotnost výrobku (kg)

142

Výška po horní část závěsu nebo kryt dveří(mm)

1 787

Výška po horní část skříně (mm)

1 753

Hloubka bez dveří (mm)

619

Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)

835 x 1 787 x 730

VLASTNOSTI

DoorCooling+

Ano

Door-in-Door

Ne

LINEAR Cooling

Ano

InstaView

Ano

VÝROBNÍK LEDU A CHLAZENÉ VODY

Manuální výrobník ledu

Ne

Instalace přívodu vody

Je nutná instalace přívodu vody

Dávkovač ledu a vody

Kostkový a drcený led

Automatický výrobník ledu

Ano (Spaceplus)

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Dveře (Materiál)

PCM

Povrch (dveře)

Matně černá essence

Dekor vnitřní stěny

Kovová R

Typ madla

Ne

TECHNICKÉ SPECIFIKACE

Typ kompresoru

Smart Inverter kompresor (BLDC)

Spotřeba energie (kWh/rok)

314

Klimatická třída

T

Hlučnost (dB)

40

Hlučnost (třída)

C

VYBAVENÍ CHLADNIČKY

Průhledné koše do dveří

5

Osvětlení chladničky

Horní LED

Police z tvrzeného skla

2

Box na zeleninu

Ano (2)

Multi-Air Flow

Ne

Sklopná police

Sklopná v jednom kroku

Pure N Fresh

Ano

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ano

EAN CODE

Čarový kód

8806084879943

VYBAVENÍ MRAZNIČKY

Průhledné koše do dveří

Ne

Osvětlení mrazničky

Horní LED

Police z tvrzeného skla

Ne

Zásuvky mraznička

6 průhledných

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GMG860EPBE)
přípona:pdf
Product information sheet (GMG860EPBE)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(GMG860EPBE)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

12

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600x1 655x660

TurboWash360˚

Ano

AI DD

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Všechny specifikace

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Typ dveří

Kryt z černého tónovaného tvrzeného skla

Barva sušičky

Bílá

Barva pračky

Bílá

KAPACITA

Maximální kapacita sušení (kg)

10

Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

12

FUNKCE PRAČKY

Typ

Pračka s předním plněním

6 Motion DD

Ano

AI DD

Ano

Automatický restart

Ano

Lopatky bubnu

Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

ezDispense

Ne

Systém detekce pěny

Ne

Inverter DirectDrive

Ano

Vyrovnávací nožky

Ano

Senzor zatížení

Ano

Buben z nerezové oceli

Ano

Steam

Ano

TurboWash360˚

Ano

Senzor vibrací

Ano

Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

Pouze studená

Hladina vody

Auto

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Časovač odkladu

3–19 hodin

Typ displeje

Plně dotykový LED

Číselný ukazatel

18:88

Kontrolka uzamčení dvířek

Ano

FUNKCE SUŠIČKY

Typ

Kondenzační sušička (bez odvětrání)

6 Motion DD

Ne

AI DD

Ne

AI Sensor Dry

Ne

Samočisticí kondenzátor

Ano

Automatický restart

Ne

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Duální sušení

Ano

Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

Ano

Dvojitý filtr

Ano

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

Signalizace vyprázdněné vody

Ano

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

Typ zdroje tepla

Tepelné čerpadlo

Inverter DirectDrive

Ne

Senzor zatížení

Ne

Možnost otočení dveří

Ne

Senzor suchosti

Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

658 x 1 696 x 698

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600x1 655x660

Váha (kg)

128,0

Váha s obalem (kg)

136,0

Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

1 180

Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

1 180

TECHNICKÝ LIST PRAČKY

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

20

 Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

0,850

 Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

0,550

Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

0,320

Třída energetické účinnosti

A

Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

49

Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

1 350

Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

72

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

0,5

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0,5

Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

A

Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

44,9

Běžný program (pouze praní)

Eco 40–60 40 ℃

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

240

 Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

180

 Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

160

Kapacita praní (kg)

12

Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

57

INFORMAČNÍ LIST SUŠIČKY

Automatická sušička prádla

Ano

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Třída účinnosti kondenzace

A

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

10

Efektivita kondenzace při plném naplnění

91

Efektivita kondenzace při polovičním naplnění

91

Hladina hluku (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

62

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

1,79

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0,92

Běžný program sušení

Bavlna (úspora energie) Do skříně

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

299

Čas (min.) – (částečné naplnění)

160

Vážená účinnost kondenzace (%)

91

Vážená doba trvání programu

220

Vážená spotřeba energie za rok (kWh)

211

PROGRAMY PRANÍ

Bavlna

Ano

AI Praní

Ne

Pro alergiky

Ne

Studené praní

Ne

Barevné oblečení

Ne

Bavlna +

Ne

Tmavé prádlo

Ne

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Načíst program

Ano

Vypuštění + odstředění

Ne

Pokrývky

Ano

Syntetika

Ne

Eco 40-60

Ne

Jemná péče

Ne

Hygienický

Ne

Intenzivní 60

Ne

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Outdoorové oblečení

Ne

Rychlý 30

Ne

Rychlé praní

Ano

Osvěžení prádla

Ne

Máchání + Odstředění

Ne

Tiché praní

Ne

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Rychlý 14

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ne

Skvrny

Ne

Parní osvěžení

Ne

Čištění bubnu

Ne

TurboWash 39

Ne

TurboWash 49

Ne

TurboWash 59

Ne

Ruční praní / vlna

Ne

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806096186497

PROGRAMY SUŠENÍ

Bavlna

Ano

AI sušení

Ne

Pro alergiky

Ano

Osvěžení lůžkovin

Ne

Objemné

Ne

Studený vzduch

Ne

Bavlna +

Ne

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Načíst program

Ano

Osvěžení péřové bundy

Ne

Pokrývky

Ano

Syntetika

Ne

Džíny

Ne

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Rychlý 30

Ne

Rychlé sušení

Ano

Sušení na plocho

Ne

Osvěžení prádla

Ano

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ne

Parní čištění bubnu

Ne

Parní hygiena

Ne

Parní osvěžení

Ne

Ručníky

Ne

Teplý vzduch

Ne

Vlna

Ne

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

Stažení programů

Ano

Monitor spotřeby energie

Ano

Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Cloudový program

Ano

Připomenutí čištění bubnu

Ano

Chytré párování

Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(WT1210WWF)
přípona:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(WT1210WWF)
přípona:pdf
EU Energy Label 2025(WT1210WWF)
přípona:pdf
EU Product information sheet 2025(WT1210WWF)
přípona:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(WT1210WWF)
přípona:pdf
Product information sheet (WT1210WWF)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(WT1210WWF)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

