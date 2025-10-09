Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG WashTower | 17 / 16 kg |1100 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°| Černá/šedá
Label_2367693.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

LG WashTower | 17 / 16 kg |1100 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°| Černá/šedá

LG WashTower | 17 / 16 kg |1100 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°| Černá/šedá

WT1716WWF
Přední strana
Přední strana otevřená
Levá strana
Detail panelu (vypnuté světlo)
Detail panelu
Buben pračky
Bubnová sušička
Bubnová pračka
Detail zásuvky
Perspektiva vpravo nahoře
Perspektiva vpravo nahoře otevřená
Pravá perspektiva otevřená
Pravá strana
Boční strana
Zadní strana
Hlavní funkce

  • TurboWash 360°
  • Steam- parní praní
  • ThinQ- chytré funkce přs Wi-Fi
  • Dvířka z tvrzeného skla
  • Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo (režim energie / čas)
  • Automatické čištění kondenzátoru
Další

Nová éra praní a sušení

LG WashTower™ kombinuje pračku a sušičku do jednoho elegantního řešení, které šetří prostor i čas – s důrazem na rychlost, jednoduchost a chytré funkce.

Moderní pračka LG s umělou inteligencí, stojící uprostřed prosklené místnosti s výhledem na město.

AI praní AI DD™

Vestavěná inteligence vám ušetří hádání, technologie AIDD™ zvolí nejvhodnější prací pohyby, aby se vašemu oblečení dostalo šetrného zacházení.

Úspora místa

Díky provedení do věže se WashTower™ vejde i do malého prostoru.

* Úspora místa ve srovnání se standardní pračkou a sušičkou nainstalovanou na sobě.

Snadno dosažitelný ovládací panel

Díky středovému umístění se nemusíte ohýbat ani natahovat.

Žena manipuluje s panelem výrobku o výšce pasu.

LG WashTower™ s ovládáním Center Control

Žena manipuluje s panelem v horní části výrobku se zdviženýma rukama.

Standardní pračka a sušička nainstalovaná na sobě.

Vestavěná inteligence vám ušetří hádání

Technologie umělé inteligence pro rozpoznání textury tkaniny a hmotnosti náplně.

K vidění jsou dvířka pračky. Uvnitř dveří je prádlo a nad ním ikona košile.

AI DD™

AIDD™ zvolí nejvhodnější prací pohyby, aby se vašemu oblečení dostalo šetrného zacházení.

Toto je obrázek panelu produktu. Tlačítko Peřina sušičky a tlačítko Peřina pračky jsou zvýrazněna.

Chytré párování

Usnadňuje obsluhu a minimalizuje chyby

*Testováno společností Intertek. Program Bavlna s 3 kg prádla ve srovnání s programem LG Konvenční bavlna. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na oblečení a prostředí.

*Zobrazení výrobku na obrázku a videu slouží pouze pro ilustrační účely a mohou se lišit od skutečného výrobku.

Pomáhá se snížení alergenů například prachových roztočů

Oblečení můžete nosit bez obav s vědomím, že program Pro alergiky snižuje množství alergenů, mezi něž patří například roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním.

  • Program Pro alergiky v pračce

  • Program Pro alergiky v sušičce

„*Cyklus Pro alergiky pro pračku schválený organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) snižuje 99,9 % roztočů domácího prachu a cyklus Pro alergiky pro sušičku schválený organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) snižuje 99,9 % živých roztočů domácího prachu.

*Cyklus Pro alergiky lze stáhnout prostřednictvím aplikace ThinQ nebo vybrat přímo v aplikaci Cloud Cycle.

*Obrázky výrobku ve videu jsou pouze ilustrační a mohou se lišit od skutečného výrobku.“

Praní a sušení do 1 hodiny.

Díky funkci rychlého praní a sušení LG s volbou Připravit k sušení můžete praní a sušení malých kusů prádla, jako je sportovní oblečení nebo pyžamo, dokončit za hodinu.

Animace ukazuje proces, při kterém je možné ji vyprat a vysušit během hodiny.

*Testováno společností Intertek. Testováno při 3 podmínkách zatížení: dámské sportovní oblečení, 3 prostěradla a dva páry pyžam. Testováno s cyklem rychlého praní (Quick Wash) na pračce, cyklem malé náplně (Quick Dry) na sušičce a možností „Připravit k sušení“.

*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na oblečení a prostředí.

K dispozici jsou dvířka pračky. Voda ve dveřích stříká z pěti stran.

TurboWash™ 360

Skvěle vyprané prádlo
za 39 minut

Vaše prádlo může být důkladně vypráno za pouhých 39 minut, aniž by byla snížena ochrana tkaniny.

*Testováno společností Intertek, cyklus bavlny s výchozí volbou založenou na zatížení 3 kg.

  • Konvenční

    Neřízená kompresní rychlost

  • Duální invertor LG

    Řízená rychlost stlačování

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Energeticky úsporné sušení

Dva válce umožňují rychlejší sušení a úsporu energie.

Vzduch se čistí přes tři filtry v kondenzátoru.

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru

Udržuje optimální výkon sušičky

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru spočívá v silném průplachu vodou, díky čemuž je kondenzátor stále čistý a výkon sušičky optimální. Kromě toho není vyžadováno žádné čištění, takže budete mít více času pro sebe.

*Obrázky produktu na obrázku nebo videu jsou pouze ilustrační a mohou se lišit od skutečného produktu.

*Čistota kondenzátoru se může lišit v závislosti na provozním prostředí.

*Frekvence spouštění „automatického čištění kondenzátoru“ se může lišit v závislosti na velikosti a počáteční vlhkosti prádla.

Smart funkce

Kontrola a ovládání odkudkoli

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vám umožňuje snadné připojení k WashToweru způsobem, jaký jste dosud neznali. Spusťte praní a sušení pouhým stisknutím tlačítka.

Efektivní údržba produktu

Zkontrolujte stav WashToweru, stáhněte si nové programy nebo sledujte spotřebu energie pomocí LG ThinQ™.

*Chytré funkce se mohou lišit v závislosti na zemi a modelu. Dostupnost služeb si ověřte u místního prodejce nebo u společnosti LG.

Dlouhá životnost, méně vibrací, méně hluku

Invertorový motor Direct Drive, který pohání naše pračky, je mimořádně spolehlivý a opravdu tichý a zároveň poskytuje dlouhotrvající výkon s 10letou zárukou na motor. Mějte klid na duši s energeticky účinným tepelným čerpadlem DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, na které se vztahuje 10letá záruka.

Všechny specifikace

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

