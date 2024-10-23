Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar pro TV 2.1 kanál S40T

LG Soundbar pro TV 2.1 kanál S40T

S40T

LG Soundbar pro TV 2.1 kanál S40T

(0)
Čelní pohled na LG Soundbar S40T a subwoofer

LG Soundbar na černém pozadí zvýrazněném bodovým světlem.

Ideální společník pro váš televizor LG

Doplňte zážitek z LG TV o Soundbar, který skvěle doplňuje její design a zvukový výkon.

Obklopí vás velkolepé zvukové scenérie

LG Remote směřuje k televizoru LG se soundbarem LG pod ním. Na LG TV se zobrazuje nabídka rozhraní WOW Interface. LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer v obývacím pokoji zobrazují obraz na obrazovce a přehrávají hudební představení. Dvě větve bílých zvukových vln tvořených kapkami se promítají ze soundbaru a subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. LG Soundbar se třemi různými TV obrazovkami nad sebou. Na jedné se promítá film, na druhé koncert a na třetí zpravodajství. Pod soundbarem jsou tři ikony pro zobrazení jednotlivých žánrů.

*Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

Soundbary LG doplňují zážitek z LG TV

Uživatelské rozhraní WOW

Jednoduchost na dosah ruky

Přístup k rozhraní WOW Interface prostřednictvím LG TV umožňuje přehledné a jednoduché ovládání Soundbaru, například změnu zvukových režimů, profilů a přístup k dalším praktickým funkcím. 

LG Remote směřuje k LG TV se soundbarem LG Soundbar pod ním. Na LG TV se zobrazuje nabídka rozhraní WOW Interface.

*Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

**Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce. 

***TV kompatibilní s WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. TV kompatibilní s rozlišením FHD 63 se mohou lišit podle roku vydání.

****TV kompatibilní s WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibilní TV se mohou lišit podle roku vydání. Podpora QNED 80 je omezena na modely 2022 a 2023.

*****Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

******WOW Interface se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

Vnímejte každý detail zvukové scény

2.1kanálový dokonalý zvuk

Svůdný zvuk všude kolem

Staňte se součástí scény, protože 300W 2.1kanálový prostorový zvuk a subwoofer vytvářejí odvážné, realistické zvukové scény.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer v obývacím pokoji zobrazují obraz na obrazovce a přehrávají hudební představení. Dvě větve bílých zvukových vln tvořených kapkami se promítají ze soundbaru a subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu.

* Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

Zvuk vnímá, jak ho rádi posloucháte

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada a žánr zní správně

Funkce AI Sound Pro dokáže roztřídit různé zvuky na efekty, hudbu a hlasy a následně použít ideální nastavení pro vytvoření optimálního zvukového zážitku.

*Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

Čistý zvuk pro čistou planetu

Recyklovaný vnitřek

Vnitřní díly vyrobené z recyklovaného plastu

LG Soundbary používají na horní a spodní části recyklovaný plast. Důkaz, že k výrobě soundbarů přistupujeme ekologičtěji.

Je zde čelní pohled na soundbar zezadu a vyobrazení soundbaru v kovovém rámu zepředu. Nakloněný pohled na zadní stranu kovového rámu soundbaru s nápisem „Recycled Plastic“ na okraji rámu.

*Přesné certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu Soundbaru.

**Snímky obrazovek simulované. 

***Použití recyklovaného plastu a certifikace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit.

Recyklovaný vnějšek

Žerzejová tkanina vyrobená z plastových lahví

Všechny LG Soundbary jsou promyšleně konstruovány s důkladným ohledem na vysoký podíl recyklovaných materiálů. Norma Global Recycled Standard potvrzuje, že polyesterová žerzejová tkanina je vyrobena z plastových lahví.

Piktogram zobrazuje plastové lahve a pod ním nápis „plastic bottles“. Šipka vpravo ukazuje na symbol recyklace a pod ním je nápis „Reborn as Polyester Jersey“. Šipka na pravé straně ukazuje na levou část soundbaru LG Soundbar a pod ní je nápis „LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric“.

*Přesné certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu soundbaru.

**Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

***Použití recyklovaného plastu a certifikace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Počet kanálů

    2.1

  • Výstupní výkon

    300 W

  • Hlavní

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

Všechny specifikace

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806091960320

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

  • Kino

    Ano

  • Hra

    Ano

KONEKTIVITA

  • HDMI výstup

    1

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ano

  • USB

    1

  • Optický

    1

PODPORA HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ano

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    2.1

  • Počet reproduktorů

    3 EA

  • Výstupní výkon

    300 W

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

  • AAC

    Ano

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ano

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • WOW Interface

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

HMOTNOST

  • Hlavní

    1,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,2 kg

  • Celková hmotnost

    7,6 kg

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Záruční list

    Ano

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    22 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie (Subwoofer)

    35 W

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

