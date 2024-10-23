LG Soundbar pro TV s Dolby Atmos 3.1.3 kanálem S77TY

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Čelní pohled na LG Soundbar S77TY a subwoofer

Obrázky použité v níže uvedeném přehledu produktů jsou ilustrativní. Přesné zobrazení naleznete v galerii obrázků v horní části stránky.

LG Soundbar na béžovém povrchu na béžovém pozadí v natočené letecké perspektivě.

Ideální společník pro váš televizor LG TV

Doplňte zážitek z LG TV o soundbar, který skvěle doplňuje její design a zvuk.

Obklopí vás úžasné zvukové scenérie

LG Soundbar a LG TV v černé místnosti při hudebním představení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují ze soundbaru nahoru a dopředu, protože subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. LG Soundbar a LG TV v obývacím pokoji při představení orchestru. Bílé vlny kapiček představující zvukové vlny vystupují ze soundbaru směrem nahoru a dopředu a promítají se z televizoru, protože subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. LG Soundbar se třemi různými TV obrazovkami nad sebou. Na jedné se promítá film, na druhé koncert a na třetí zpravodajství. Pod soundbarem jsou tři ikony pro zobrazení jednotlivých žánrů.

*Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

LG Soundbary doplňují zážitek z LG TV

Na obrazovce běží komorní koncert v obývacím pokoji. Nabídka rozhraní WOW Interface se zobrazí jako překryvná nabídka a uživatel přejde k nastavení soundbaru.

Uživatelské rozhraní WOW

Jednoduchost na dosah ruky

Přístup k rozhraní WOW Interface prostřednictvím LG TV umožňuje přehledné a jednoduché ovládání soundbaru, například změnu zvukových režimů, profilů a přístup k dalším praktickým funkcím, a to i během sledování.

 

 

 

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer v obývacím pokoji přehrávají hudební představení. Bílé kapky vytvářejí zvukové vlny, které vystupují ze soundbaru směrem nahoru a dopředu a promítají se z televizoru. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu.

WOW Orchestra

Duety se zvukem televizoru LG

Jedinečný zvuk, rozsah a tonální kvality LG Soundbaru a LG TV se spojují v harmonii, abyste si užili strhující a působivý zvukový zážitek.

 

*Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

**Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV Remote je omezeno pouze na určité funkce. 

***TV kompatibilní s WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. TV kompatibilní s rozlišením FHD 63 se mohou lišit podle roku vydání.

****TV kompatibilní s WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibilní TV se mohou lišit podle roku vydání. Podpora QNED 80 je omezena na modely 2022 a 2023.

*****Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

******WOW Interface se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

Vnímejte zvukové panorama

Středový nahoru směřující kanál

Zvukové scenérie vás postaví do centra dění

Nahoru směřující středový kanál vytváří realističtější zvuk. Hlasy zní čistěji a akce na obrazovce jsou dokonale synchronizované se zvukem – nedochází k žádnému zpoždění ani sekání.

LG Soundbar a LG TV v černé místnosti při hudebním představení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují ze soundbaru vzhůru a dopředu. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu.

*Výše uvedené je potvrzeno plněním vlastních norem.

**Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

Dolby Atmos

Díky Dolby Atmos bude filmový večer znít jako v kině

Nechte se pohltit dokonalým zážitkem Dolby s technologiemi Dolby Vision a Dolby Atmos LG TV prostřednictvím zařízení LG Soundbar.

Boční pohled na LG OLED TV a LG Soundbar přehrávající film v moderním městském bytě. Bílé korálky znázorňující zvukové vlny vystupují nahoru a dolů ze soundbaru a TV, čímž vzniká zvuková kopule v prostoru. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Symbol dvojitého D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk

Virtuální vrstva vytváří realistický zvuk

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk přidává virtuální vrstvu, která kolem vás vytvoří zvukovou kopuli s bohatším zvukem.

LG Soundbar a LG TV jsou ve velkém městském bytě. Postupně se objeví tři červené pruhy znázorňující virtuální vrstvy, které se spojí a vytvoří ucelenou zvukovou kopuli.

*Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk je k dispozici v režimech Cinema a AI Sound Pro.

**Střední vrstva je vytvořena pomocí kanálu Soundbaru. Zvuk předních a horních reproduktorů je syntetizován a vytváří zvukové pole. Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

***Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

****Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

3.1.3kanálový zvuk Ultimate Sound

Svůdný zvuk všude kolem

Ponořte se do scény s realistickým zvukem Dolby Atmos a DTS:X přenášeným 3.1.3kanálovým prostorovým zvukovým systémem o výkonu 400 W a subwooferem.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer jsou v obývacím pokoji mrakodrapu a přehrávají hudební představení. Bílé zvukové vlny tvořené kapkami se promítají ze soundbaru a smyčkou obklopují pohovku. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Symbol dvojitého D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

Chytrý zvuk zná váš vkus

Vícekanálový zvukový zážitek

Pociťte rozsáhlý a expresivní zvukový zázrak

LG Soundbar převádí základní dvoukanálový zvuk na vícekanálový a zajišťuje hluboký zvuk, který rezonuje celým prostorem.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer v moderním městském bytě. LG Soundbar vysílá tři proudy zvukových vln tvořené bílými kapkami, které se vznášejí u podlahy. Vedle soundbaru je subwoofer vytvářející zvukový efekt zespodu.

2 kanály

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer v moderním městském bytě. LG Soundbar vysílá tři proudy zvukových vln tvořené bílými kapkami, které se vznášejí u podlahy. Další bílé kapky zvukových vln vystřelují z horní části soundbaru. Vedle soundbaru je subwoofer vytvářející zvukový efekt zespodu. Jako celek vytvářejí v místnosti kopulovitý efekt.

Více kanálů

*Inteligentní algoritmus up-mixingu využívá zvuk pro každý kanál v režimech AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game a Sports.

**Vícekanálový zvuk funguje díky inteligentnímu algoritmu up-mixingu. Tento algoritmus se nevztahuje na režimy Standard Mode a Music Mode. Bass Blast nepoužívá algoritmus inteligentního up-mixingu, ale kopíruje dvoukanálové informace a vysílá je do všech kanálů. 

***Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada a žánr zní správně

Funkce AI Sound Pro dokáže roztřídit různé zvuky na efekty, hudbu a hlasy a následně použít ideální nastavení pro vytvoření optimálního zvukového zážitku.

*Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

Funguje v harmonii s vašimi oblíbenými položkami

Intenzivní hraní

Synchronizace zvuku s každým snímkem

Uvolněte porty na televizoru a připojte konzole k LG Soundbaru bez kompromisů z hlediska grafického výkonu. Podpora VRR/ALLM zajišťuje hraní bez sekání a s nízkým vstupním zpožděním.

Teplá šedá oblast pro designové účely.

*Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

**Podle standardních specifikací HDMI 2.1 tento soundbar podporuje technologie eARC, VRR a ALLM.

***TV, soundbar a zařízení (např. herní konzole) musí podporovat technologii VRR/ALLM.

****Propustnost VRR podporuje 120Hz obsah. (v rozlišení 4K podporuje YCbCr 4:2:0 / v rozlišení 1080p podporuje 120 Hz)

*****Upozorňujeme, že v okamžiku nákupu nemusí být služba k dispozici. Může být nutná aktualizace softwaru. Pro aktualizaci je nutné síťové připojení.

******HDCP 2.3 podporuje obsah v rozlišení 4K. Podpora 120 Hz se liší podle zařízení, přičemž u rozlišení 4K podporuje až YCbCr4:2:0.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Kabel HDMI

    Ano

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

  • Nástěnný držák

    Ano

  • Záruční list

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • AAC

    Ano

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

  • DTS:X

    Ano

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806087978636

KONEKTIVITA

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ano

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.1

  • HDMI vstup

    1

  • HDMI výstup

    1

  • Optický

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Připraveno pro bezdrátové zadní reproduktory

    Ano

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ano

  • Ovládání režimu Soundbar

    Ano

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • WOW Interface

    Ano

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    890,0 x 61,5 x 126,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    195 x 361 x 280 mm

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    3.1.3

  • Počet reproduktorů

    9 EA

  • Výstupní výkon

    400 W

PODPORA HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • 120Hz

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ano

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision

    Ano

  • HDR10

    Ano

  • Pass-through

    Ano

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ano

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ano

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Vzorkování

    24bit/96kHz

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    23 W

  • Spotřeba energie (Subwoofer)

    30 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ano

  • Kino

    Ano

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano

  • Hra

    Ano

  • Hudba

    Ano

  • Sport

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

HMOTNOST

  • Celková hmotnost

    13,0 kg

  • Hlavní

    3,6 kg

  • Subwoofer

    6,3 kg

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

