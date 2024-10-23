Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3.1 kanálový LG Soundbar S60T pro TV

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

3.1 kanálový LG Soundbar S60T pro TV

S60T

3.1 kanálový LG Soundbar S60T pro TV

(0)
Čelní pohled na LG Soundbar S60T a subwoofer

Obrázky použité v níže uvedeném přehledu produktů jsou ilustrativní. Přesné zobrazení naleznete v galerii obrázků v horní části stránky.

Snímek soundbaru LG Soundbar na černém pozadí zvýrazněném bodovým světlem.

Ideální společník pro váš televizor LG

Doplňte zážitek z LG TV o Soundbar, který skvěle doplňuje její design a zvukový výkon.

Obklopí vás velkolepé zvukové scenérie

Snímek LG Soundbaru, LG Remote a LG TV zobrazující rozhraní WOW Interface na obrazovce. Obraz televizoru LG TV a soundbaru LG Soundbar v obývacím pokoji přehrávající hudební představení. Ze soundbaru se promítají bílé zvukové vlny složené z kapek, které obtékají pohovku a obývací prostor a zobrazují prostorový zvuk. Z okna je vidět panorama města. Snímek soundbaru LG Soundbar se třemi různými TV obrazovkami nahoře. Na jedné se promítá film, na druhé koncert a na třetí zpravodajství. Pod soundbarem jsou ikony Koncert, Zprávy a Film.

* Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

LG Soundbary doplňují zážitek z LG TV

Uživatelské rozhraní WOW

Jednoduchost na dosah ruky

Přístup k rozhraní WOW Interface prostřednictvím LG TV umožňuje přehledné a jednoduché ovládání Soundbaru, například změnu zvukových režimů, profilů a přístup k dalším praktickým funkcím. 

* Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

** Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce. 

*** TV kompatibilní s WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. TV kompatibilní s rozlišením FHD 63 se mohou lišit podle roku vydání.

**** WOW Interface se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

***** Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

Vnímejte každý detail zvukové scény

3.1kanálový dokonalý zvuk

Svůdný zvuk všude kolem

Staňte se součástí scény, protože 340W 3.1kanálový prostorový zvuk a subwoofer vytvářejí odvážné, realistické zvukové scény.

Obraz televizoru LG TV a LG Soundbaru v obývacím pokoji přehrávající hudební představení. Ze soundbaru se promítají bílé zvukové vlny složené z kapek, které obtékají pohovku a obývací prostor a zobrazují prostorový zvuk. Z okna je vidět panorama města.

* Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

Zvuk vnímá, jak ho rádi posloucháte

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada a žánr zní správně

Funkce AI Sound Pro dokáže roztřídit různé zvuky na efekty, hudbu a hlasy a následně použít ideální nastavení pro vytvoření optimálního zvukového zážitku.

* Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

Čistý zvuk pro čistou planetu

Recyklovaný vnitřek

Vnitřní díly vyrobené z recyklovaného plastu

LG Soundbary používají na horní a spodní části recyklovaný plast. Důkaz, že k výrobě soundbarů přistupujeme ekologičtěji.

"Vzadu je pohled na soundbar zepředu a vpředu je snímek soundbaru v kovovém rámečku. Natočený pohled na zadní stranu kovového rámu soundbaru s nápisem „Recycled Plastic“ na okraji rámu."

* Přesné certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu Soundbaru.

** Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

*** Použití recyklovaného plastu a certifikace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit.

Recyklovaný vnějšek

Žerzejová tkanina vyrobená z plastových lahví

Všechny LG Soundbar jsou promyšleně konstruovány s důkladným ohledem na vysoký podíl recyklovaných materiálů. Norma Global Recycled Standard potvrzuje, že polyesterová žerzejová tkanina je vyrobena z plastových lahví.

Piktogram zobrazuje plastové lahve a pod ním nápis „plastic bottles“. Šipka vpravo ukazuje na symbol recyklace a pod ním je nápis „Reborn as Polyester Jersey“. Šipka na pravé straně ukazuje na levou část soundbaru LG Soundbar a pod ní je nápis „LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric“.

* Přesné certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu soundbaru.

** Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

*** Použití recyklovaného plastu a certifikace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Optický kabel

    Ano

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

  • Nástěnný držák

    Ano

  • Záruční list

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • AAC

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806091966803

KONEKTIVITA

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ano

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.3

  • HDMI výstup

    1

  • Optický

    1

  • USB

    1

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ano

  • Ovládání režimu Soundbar

    Ano

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • WOW Interface

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    3.1

  • Počet reproduktorů

    4 EA

  • Výstupní výkon

    340 W

PODPORA HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ano

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    33 W

  • Spotřeba energie (Subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ano

  • Kino

    Ano

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano

  • Hra

    Ano

  • Hudba

    Ano

  • Sport

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

HMOTNOST

  • Celková hmotnost

    9,8 kg

  • Hlavní

    2,5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

Naše tipy pouze pro vás