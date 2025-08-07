Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.1.1 kanálový soundbar LG pro domácí kino s Dolby Atmos a technologií WOW Orchestra – S70TR

5.1.1 kanálový soundbar LG pro domácí kino s Dolby Atmos a technologií WOW Orchestra – S70TR

S70TR

S70TR
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's Center Up-Firing Channel
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's back
Angled view of subwoofer
Back view of subwoofer
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Back view of Rear Speakers
Front view of 65inch LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Rear Speakers, and subwoofer
Front view of 75inch LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Rear Speakers, and subwoofer

Hlavní funkce

  • Kompletní Soundbar navržený pro maximální souhru s LG TV a praktickým držákem LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Pohlcující zvukový zážitek s Dolby Atmos a centrálním reproduktorem směřujícím vzhůru
  • Jednoduché ovládání přes vaši TV díky rozhraní WOW Interface a dokonale sladěný zvuk s funkcí WOW Orchestra
  • Hladký zvuk pro hraní při 120 Hz s podporou VRR/ALLM
  • Ještě silnější zážitek z domácí zábavy díky 5.1.1kanálovému prostorovému zvuku
Další

Obrázky použité v přehledu produktu níže slouží pouze pro ilustrativní účely. Pro přesné zobrazení se podívejte do galerie obrázků v horní části stránky.

Optimální zvuk hodný LG QNED

Doplňte zážitek z LG QNED o soundbar, který dokonale ladí s jeho designem i zvukovým výkonem.

Okouzlující zvukové scenérie vás obklopí

LG Soundbar a LG TV v moderním obývacím pokoji přehrávají orchestrální koncert. Bílé zvukové vlny ve tvaru kapek stoupají ze soundbaru nahoru a dopředu, synchronizovaně s projekcí zvuku z televizoru. Subwoofer zespodu vytváří prostorový basový efekt. LG Soundbar a LG TV v temné místnosti přehrávají hudební vystoupení. Bílé kapky zvuku vystřelují ze soundbaru směrem vzhůru a vpřed, doplněné basovými vibracemi ze subwooferu.

*Obrazovky jsou simulované.

Soundbary LG dotvářejí zážitek z televize LG.

Design ladící s LG QNED

Design ladící s LG QNED

Užijte si vizuální harmonii televizoru LG QNED a zcela nového soundbaru LG s designem Crest – ideální volba pro elegantní interiéry.

LG Soundbar a LG QNED TV připevněné na zdi pomocí držáku QNED Matching Bracket v šedém a dřevěném interiéru, na obrazovce hraje muž na kytaru. LG Soundbar a LG QNED TV na krémové zdi s držákem QNED Matching Bracket. Televizor přehrává záznam zpívající ženy ve studiu. Pod TV se nachází moderní geometrický dřevěný stojan. LG Soundbar a LG QNED TV na zdi s držákem QNED Matching Bracket v útulném a tlumeně osvětleném obývacím pokoji s dětskými hračkami. Na obrazovce hraje malý chlapec na violoncello.

Držák Synergy Bracket

Dokonale ladí s vaším LG QNED

Držák Synergy Bracket byl navržen speciálně pro LG QNED TV – pro vizuální harmonii a ještě lepší zvukový zážitek.

*Platí pro modely QNED 90 / QNED 85 / QNED 80 z roku 2024.

**Držák Synergy Bracket je dodáván s 1- nebo 2-nohovým stojanem, který se může lišit dle země nebo produktu.

***Synergy Bracket lze zakoupit samostatně.

Na LG TV s LG Soundbarem pod ní hraje útulný koncert.

WOW rozhraní

Ovládání na dosah ruky

Získejte přístup k rozhraní WOW přímo na vaší LG TV – snadno si přepínejte zvukové režimy, profily nebo další praktické funkce, a to i během sledování.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer v moderním obývacím pokoji přehrávají hudební vystoupení. Bílé vlny znázorňující zvuk vystřelují směrem nahoru a dopředu ze soundbaru i televize, zatímco subwoofer vytváří efekt dunivého basu ze spodní části.

WOW Orchestra

Dokonalý duet s vaší LG TV

Unikátní zvuk, dynamický rozsah a barevnost tónů soundbaru LG a televize LG se propojí v dokonalé harmonii a vytvoří pohlcující a silný audiovizuální zážitek.

*Obrázky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

**Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

***Kompatibilní televizory pro Soundbar Control: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Kompatibilita s modely FHD 63 se může lišit podle roku vydání.

****Kompatibilní televizory pro Orchestra Sound: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibilita se může lišit podle roku vydání. Podpora QNED 80 je omezena na modely z let 2022 a 2023.

*****Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být dostupné v době nákupu. Pro aktualizace je vyžadováno připojení k síti.

******Dostupnost funkcí Soundbar Control se může lišit podle modelu soundbaru.

Zažijte realističnost zvukového panoramatu

Center Up-firing Channel

Dostaňte se přímo do středu dění

Speciální Center Up-firing kanál vytváří prostorový zvuk s větší hloubkou a realističností – dialogy jsou čistější a akce na obrazovce perfektně sladěná se zvukem, bez zpoždění či výpadků.

LG Soundbar a LG TV v tmavé místnosti přehrávají hudební vystoupení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují vzhůru a dopředu ze soundbaru. Subwoofer vytváří dunivý zvukový efekt od podlahy.

*Výše uvedené je potvrzeno interním testováním dle vlastních standardů.

**Obrazovky jsou simulované.

Dolby Atmos

Filmový večer jako v kině s technologií Dolby Atmos

Užijte si dokonalý Dolby zážitek díky kombinaci LG TV s Dolby Vision a LG Soundbaru s Dolby Atmos.

Film se přehrává na LG OLED TV a LG Soundbaru v moderním městském bytě z bočního pohledu. Bílé vlnky znázorňující zvukové vlny se šíří směrem nahoru a dolů z TV a soundbaru, čímž vytváří zvukovou kopuli v prostoru. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS:X

* Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

** Symbol dvojitého D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*** Obrázky obrazovek jsou simulované.

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk

Virtuální vrstva pro ještě realističtější zážitek

Triple Level Spatial Sound přidává virtuální vrstvu pro vytvoření zvukové kopule kolem vás a ještě bohatší prostorový zvuk.

LG Soundbar a LG TV v prostorném městském apartmánu. Tři červené pruhy znázorňující virtuální vrstvy – s výraznou prostřední – vytvářejí zvukovou kopuli, která obklopuje sedačky.

* Triple Level Spatial Sound je dostupný v režimech Cinema a AI Sound Pro.

** Střední vrstva je tvořena pomocí kanálu reproduktoru Soundbaru. Zvuk předních a horních předních reproduktorů je syntetizován pro vytvoření zvukového pole. Pokud není připojen zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní zvukové pole vytvořit.

*** Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

**** Pokud není připojen zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní zvukové pole vytvořit.

5.1.1kanálový prostorový zvuk

Strhující zvuk ze všech stran

Zažijte naplno Dolby Atmos a DTS:X – prostorový zvuk 5.1.1 s výkonem 500 W zaplní celý pokoj díky subwooferu a zadním reproduktorům.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, zadní reproduktory a subwoofer v obýváku mrakodrapu přehrávají hudební vystoupení. Bílé zvukové vlny tvořené kapkami vycházejí ze Soundbaru a obtáčejí pohovku. Subwoofer vytváří zvukové efekty odspodu.

* Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

** Symbol se dvěma D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*** Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

2kanálové zadní reproduktory

Bezdrátová svoboda zvuku

Umístěte zadní reproduktory kamkoli do místnosti – díky integrovanému bezdrátovému přijímači už nemusíte řešit kabely.

* Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

** Zadní reproduktory jsou připojeny pomocí kabelů.

Chytrý zvuk, který se přizpůsobí vašemu stylu

Zážitek z vícerozměrného zvuku

Pohlcující a prostorový zvuk jako nikdy předtím

LG Soundbar převádí běžný 2kanálový zvuk na vícekanálový a vytváří tak hluboký zvuk, který zaplní celý prostor.

Una cálida zona gris a efectos de diseño.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un departamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan en el fondo del suelo. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. "*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido a cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game y Sports.

2kanálový

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un departamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan en el fondo del suelo. Más ondas sonoras de gotitas blancas se disparan desde la parte superior de la barra de sonido. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

Vícekanálový

 

* Inteligentní algoritmus pro up-mixing se používá v režimech AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game a Sport.

** Zážitek z vícekanálového zvuku funguje díky chytrému up-mixing algoritmu. Tento algoritmus se nevztahuje na režimy Standard a Hudba. Režim Bass Blast algoritmus nevyužívá – pouze kopíruje 2kanálový zvuk do všech kanálů.

*** Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

Una barra de sonido LG tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está justo encima muestra un concierto de música con una mujer cantando. El televisor del lado derecho muestra a un locutor de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de último momento afuera de un edificio ornamentado. El televisor del lado izquierdo muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un hombre en la sombra. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay un diagrama violeta de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada i žánr zní perfektně

AI Sound Pro rozpozná typ zvuku – efekty, hudbu nebo hlasy – a automaticky přizpůsobí nastavení pro co nejlepší zážitek z poslechu.

Una barra de sonido LG tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está justo encima muestra a un locutor de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de último momento afuera de un edificio ornamentado. El televisor del lado derecho muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un hombre en la sombra. El televisor del lado izquierdo muestra un concierto de música con una mujer cantando. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay un diagrama impecable de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada i žánr zní perfektně

AI Sound Pro rozpozná typ zvuku – efekty, hudbu nebo hlasy – a automaticky přizpůsobí nastavení pro co nejlepší zážitek z poslechu.

Una barra de sonido LG tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está justo encima muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un auto que se dirige a toda velocidad hacia un hombre y una mujer. El televisor del lado derecho muestra un concierto de música con una mujer cantando. El televisor del lado izquierdo muestra a un locutor de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de último momento afuera de un edificio ornamentado. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay un diagrama azul de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada i žánr zní perfektně

AI Sound Pro rozpozná typ zvuku – efekty, hudbu nebo hlasy – a automaticky přizpůsobí nastavení pro co nejlepší zážitek z poslechu.

* Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

Funguje v dokonalé harmonii s vašimi oblíbenými zařízeními.

Intenzivní hraní

Zvuk ladí s každým snímkem

Uvolněte porty na TV a připojte konzole přímo k LG Soundbaru – bez kompromisů v grafickém výkonu. Podpora VRR/ALLM zajišťuje plynulé hraní s nízkou odezvou a bez trhání obrazu.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

La barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG se muestran juntos. Se muestra un juego de carreras de autos en la pantalla.

* Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

** Podle standardů HDMI 2.1 tento Soundbar podporuje eARC, VRR a ALLM.

*** TV, Soundbar a zdrojové zařízení (např. herní konzole) musí podporovat VRR/ALLM.

**** VRR pass-through podporuje obsah s frekvencí 120 Hz. (Pro 4K podporuje YCbCr 4:2:0 / pro 1080p podporuje 120 Hz)

***** Služba nemusí být dostupná v době nákupu. Může být vyžadována aktualizace softwaru. Pro aktualizaci je nutné připojení k síti.

****** HDCP 2.3 podporuje obsah v rozlišení 4K. Podpora 120 Hz se liší podle zařízení a u 4K dosahuje až YCbCr 4:2:0.

Čistý zvuk pro čistší planetu

Recyklováno uvnitř

Vnitřní části vyrobené z recyklovaného plastu

LG Soundbary využívají recyklovaný plast v horních i spodních částech. Důkaz, že přistupujeme k výrobě s ohledem na planetu.

Zvukový panel je zobrazen zepředu – v pozadí skutečný Soundbar a v popředí jeho kovový rám. Zkosený pohled na zadní část kovového rámu ukazuje nápis „Recyklovaný plast“ označující okraj rámu.

* Přesné certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu Soundbaru.

** Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

*** Použití recyklovaného plastu a certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu.

Recyklováno zvenčí

Textilie jersey vyrobená z plastových lahví

Všechny LG Soundbary jsou navrženy s ohledem na udržitelnost a s vysokým podílem recyklovaných materiálů. Certifikace Global Recycled Standard potvrzuje, že polyesterová jersey tkanina je vyrobena z plastových lahví.

Piktogram zobrazuje plastové lahve s popiskem „Plastové lahve“. Šipka vpravo směřuje k recyklačnímu symbolu s textem „Znovuzrozeno jako polyesterová jersey tkanina“. Další šipka vede k levé části LG Soundbaru s textem „LG Soundbar s recyklovanou tkaninou“.

* Přesné certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu Soundbaru.

** Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

*** Použití recyklovaného plastu a certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu.

Obal z lisované buničiny

Balení vyrobené z recyklované buničiny

LG Soundbar získal certifikaci SGS jako Eco Product díky přechodu z pěnového polystyrenu (Styrofoam) a plastových sáčků na recyklovanou lisovanou buničinu – ekologičtější alternativu, která stále spolehlivě chrání produkt.

Balení LG Soundbaru je zobrazeno na béžovém pozadí s ilustrovanými stromy. Logo Energy Star Logo SGS Eco Product

* Přesné certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu Soundbaru.

** Obrázky obrazovek jsou ilustrační.

*** Použití recyklovaného plastu a certifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Kabel HDMI

    Ano

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

  • Nástěnný držák

    Ano

  • Záruční list

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • AAC

    Ano

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

  • DTS:X

    Ano

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806091969385

KONEKTIVITA

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ano

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.1

  • HDMI vstup

    1

  • HDMI výstup

    1

  • Optický

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Připraveno pro bezdrátové zadní reproduktory

    Ano

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ano

  • Ovládání režimu Soundbar

    Ano

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • WOW Interface

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Zadní reproduktor

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    5.1.1

  • Počet reproduktorů

    9 EA

  • Výstupní výkon

    500 W

PODPORA HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • 120Hz

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ano

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision

    Ano

  • HDR10

    Ano

  • Pass-through

    Ano

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ano

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ano

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Vzorkování

    24bit/96kHz

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    33 W

  • Spotřeba energie (Zadní reproduktory)

    20 W

  • Spotřeba energie (Subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Zadní reproduktory)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ano

  • Kino

    Ano

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano

  • Hra

    Ano

  • Hudba

    Ano

  • Sport

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

HMOTNOST

  • Celková hmotnost

    15,4 kg

  • Hlavní

    3,0 kg

  • Zadní reproduktor (2x)

    2,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

